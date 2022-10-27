MCPHERSON, Kan. – Ad Astra Radio announces the October 2022 recipient of the McPherson Classroom Hero Award presented by People’s Bank and Trust. Heather Pfieff is in her sixth year of teaching at Eisenhower Elementary in McPherson USD 418. When asked what her favorite part about being an educator is, she said, “Seeing all of the little progress that can be made. Every little step counts, I have a special rule because I have a lot of the kids that aren’t traditional students, and they can do so much, and I’m just always excited to see how much they can do.”

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO