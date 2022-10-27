Read full article on original website
Eileen Ruth Yamauchi
Eileen Ruth Yamauchi, 69, passed unexpectedly October 26, 2022, at her home. She was born February 25, 1953, in St. John, Kansas to Burton Wilbur and Virginia Ann (Taylor) Snyder. Eileen graduated from St. John High School in 1971. She received her bachelor’s degree from McPherson College in biology, with...
Lawrence “Larry” Dean Strawn
Larry D. Strawn, 87, of Hutchinson, passed away October 29, 2022, at Legend memory care facility in Hutchinson. Larry was born December 16, 1934, in Kinsley, Kansas to Lawrence O. and Eva T. (Cullen) Strawn. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1952, and upon graduation enlisted in the United...
Gerald “Jerry” Ray Blocher
Gerald "Jerry" Ray Blocher, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on October 28, 2022, at Buhler Sunshine Home. He was born July 19, 1931, in Humboldt, Nebraska, to James and Leah (Fairley) Blocher. Jerry was raised in the Humboldt area where he graduated from high school in 1949. He attended Peru...
HCC’s Jazz & BBQ is This Weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Community College presents Jazz & BBQ, November 4 and 5 at Stringer Fine Arts Center. Both performances begin at 7 p.m. The evening features performances by the HCC Vocal and Instrumental Jazz Ensembles as well as a catered meal by Roy’s Hickory Pit BBQ.
October’s Ad Astra Radio McPherson Classroom Hero Award Recipient is Heather Pfieff
MCPHERSON, Kan. – Ad Astra Radio announces the October 2022 recipient of the McPherson Classroom Hero Award presented by People’s Bank and Trust. Heather Pfieff is in her sixth year of teaching at Eisenhower Elementary in McPherson USD 418. When asked what her favorite part about being an educator is, she said, “Seeing all of the little progress that can be made. Every little step counts, I have a special rule because I have a lot of the kids that aren’t traditional students, and they can do so much, and I’m just always excited to see how much they can do.”
Dragons Top Highland, Clinch KJCCC Championship
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – For the 10th time in the program’s 90-year history, the Hutchinson Community College Football team is the Jayhawk Conference champion. Playing at home for the first time since October 1, the No. 1-ranked Blue Dragons extended their winning streak to 14 games after a 31-7 Homecoming victory over the Highland Scotties at Gowans Stadium.
Buhler Sees Season End with Rare Losing Record
BUHLER, Kan. – There may not be a more dangerous team in Class 4A than an Arkansas City team with a 2-6 record. Two seasons ago. Arkansas City entered the postseason 2-6 and promptly won four in a row and reached the state-championship game, where the Bulldogs battled St. James Academy.
Turpin Paces Dragon Men at Region VI Championships
Carsyn Turpin led the Hutchinson Community College men’s cross country team at the Region VI/KJCCC meet Friday at the Fun Valley Sports Complex. Turpin was the top individual player for the Blue Dragons, coming in 36th place with a time of 27:21.81 in the men’s 8,000-meter race. Turpin was the top Blue Dragon runner to finish for the first time this season.
HCC Spirit Squad Gets Big Surprise: Headed to NCA Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – After their Homecoming performance during Saturday’s night Blue Dragon-Highland football game, there was a little surprise in store for the Hutchinson Community College Cheer Squad and Dragon Dolls Dance Team. The surprise came as a message on the DragonVision videoboard after their performance from none...
Inman’s Martisko Competes Near the Middle of the Pack at 2A State Cross Country
WAMEGO, Kan. – On Saturday, Inman freshman Tyler Martisko got to experience for the first time, not only a state cross-country meet, but also the course at Wamego Country Club. After the race, Coach Jay Parsons noted that Tyler expressed disappointment in the way he performed. However, Parsons said, “Tyler can now say he has been there, and now knows what it is like to run with the state’s best Class 2A runners, on a course that is very tough due to the hills unlike any he has run before.”
Dragons Fall to Butler in Regular Season Finale
EL DORADO, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College ended the 2022 regular season on a tough note as the Butler Grizzlies swept the Blue Dragons on Friday at the Power Plant. The Blue Dragons lost 25-13, 25-14, 25-12 as Butler swept the regular-season series for the second-straight season. Hutchinson...
Come From Behind Win Thursday Sets Buhler Soccer Up for Rematch with McPherson in State QFinals
BUHLER, Kan. – For the first time in a long time, Buhler soccer trailed in a match, coming from behind in Thursday’s regional final to defeat Topeka Hayden, 3-2. Prior to Thursday, the boys had allowed only two goals the entire month of October, both to Salina South.
Mac Boys Earn Highest Team Finish at State Meet Since 2009; Clevenger, Patterson and Heskett Compete for Girls
WAMEGO, Kan. – The McPherson High Boys and Girls Cross Country team concluded their season at the state tournament on Saturday, at the Wamego Golf Course, where the boys would finish 6th as a team in Class 4A, while Chloe Clevenger, Lexi Patterson, and Emily Heskett qualified from the Girls’ team.
