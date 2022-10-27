Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift bringing worldwide tour to Nissan Stadium in May 2023
Taylor Swift is celebrating an unprecedented sweep of Billboard's top-ten Hot 100 singles of the week by announcing the first 28 dates on the American leg of her "Taylor Swift: The Eras" worldwide stadium tour. The tour hits Music City's Nissan Stadium on May 6, 2023. Her last visit to the venue was in August 2018. ...
Taylor Swift makes history as 1st artist to claim entire top 10 on Billboard Hot 100
The "Midnights" artist beat previous record-holder Drake.
