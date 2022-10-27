The Lake County Commission will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the commission room at the courthouse. The commissioners will ratify a letter of agreement for audit with the Department of Legislative Audit; approve travel requests and personnel actions; approve and ratify change orders for box culvert projects; declare tires as surplus property; approve utility occupancy applications with Triotel Communications and Sioux Valley Energy; approve liquor licenses; approve election workers for the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland School District; and take action on an appointment for the sheriff’s vacancy.

2 DAYS AGO