Madison Daily Leader
Lake County poised to have first female sheriff
Chief Deputy Sarina Talich is poised to become one of South Dakota’s first female sheriffs if the Lake County Commission acts on Tuesday to approve her appointment to fill the vacancy which Sheriff Tim Walburg created with his notice of retirement. “I love it here,” Talich told commissioners in...
Madison Daily Leader
Globetrotters
LONG WAY FROM HOME -- Even the Harlem Globetrotters came to Madison for Downtown Trick or Treating on Monday afternoon. The streets were full of all kinds of Halloween characters, big and small, for an unseasonably warm day of fun.
Madison Daily Leader
Two more file for ORR school board seats
Kasey Gehrels and Tyler Pickard are the last candidates to submit a petition for the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland school board election. Gehrels submitted a one-year at-large petition. Pickard submitted a two-year petition representing the Rutland district.
Madison Daily Leader
Lake County Commission will meet on Tuesday
The Lake County Commission will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the commission room at the courthouse. The commissioners will ratify a letter of agreement for audit with the Department of Legislative Audit; approve travel requests and personnel actions; approve and ratify change orders for box culvert projects; declare tires as surplus property; approve utility occupancy applications with Triotel Communications and Sioux Valley Energy; approve liquor licenses; approve election workers for the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland School District; and take action on an appointment for the sheriff’s vacancy.
Madison Daily Leader
Jackrabbits roll to 49-7 Hobo Day win
South Dakota State University scored touchdowns on each of its first seven offensive possessions to roll past Indiana State 49-7 before a Hobo Day crowd of 19,041 on Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. With their eighth consecutive victory, the top-ranked Jackrabbits improved to 8-1 overall and remained alone atop...
