Pecatonica, IL

WIFR

Pecatonica village president resigns

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Pecatonica must find a new leader after village president Bill Smull resigned. According to Pecatonica trustee Bill Determan, Smull cited personal health as the reason for his abrupt resignation Wednesday in a letter to village officials. Smull took over the position in 2017...
PECATONICA, IL
WIFR

Highspeed chase in Winnebago County ends deadly in Dekalb County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A highspeed chase Saturday that started in Winnebago County ends in Dekalb County with a rollover crash that kills the passenger of the car being chased. According to Dekalb County investigators, deputies were responding to the area of Twombly Rd. to assist the Winnebago County...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Rockford community protests school police violence at board meeting

Earlier this month, a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against Rockford Public Schools’ Board of Education, a school resource officer, and several Auburn High School administrators. The suit alleges that, last year, RPS school resource officer Bradley Lauer used lethal force against a 14-year-old student, Paris Moore. Security...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents trick-or-treat from their cars

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “Candy Cruise” allowed trick-or-treaters to say in their cars. Life Church Rockford held the event over the weekend. Residents decorated their cars and rolled through to get candy. It is a format they adopted during COVID. “Kids get more candy than they know what to do with, let me tell […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Capri building condemned after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Anderson Japanese Gardens Spook-tacular event welcomes residents to enjoy a thrilling afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spook-tacular returned to Anderson Japanese Gardens on Saturday afternoon, attracting people of all ages. The spook-tacular is a popular area tradition for families. Given the chance to interact with animals from wildlife Sanctuary Hoo Haven, tour the garden graveyard and of course, trick-or-treat throughout the gardens. Children could also sit down with members from the Rockford Public Library for some scary stories.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Verona PD narrows search area for missing man

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department has narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s have tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought in to search Fireman’s Park, and John has not been located. Different K9s tracked a scent on the Military Ridge State Trail and followed that trail out of the City of Verona to the northwest.
VERONA, WI
WIFR

Pottery Lounge celebrates five years with a spook-tacular event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pottery Lounge in the Forest Plaza celebrates its five-year anniversary with a Halloween themed party. The locally owned Paint Your Own pottery studio invited all family members for treats, games, goodie bags, temporary tattoos, balloon animals and of course, some spooky pottery painting and glazing. “We...
ROCKFORD, IL

