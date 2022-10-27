Read full article on original website
Veterans group in hot water after event with Proud Boys founder
A northwest suburban veterans group is concerned about public perceptions after its post hosted a show that included a founder of the Proud Boys-an organization that has been labeled a hate group.
WIFR
Pecatonica village president resigns
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Pecatonica must find a new leader after village president Bill Smull resigned. According to Pecatonica trustee Bill Determan, Smull cited personal health as the reason for his abrupt resignation Wednesday in a letter to village officials. Smull took over the position in 2017...
WIFR
Highspeed chase in Winnebago County ends deadly in Dekalb County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A highspeed chase Saturday that started in Winnebago County ends in Dekalb County with a rollover crash that kills the passenger of the car being chased. According to Dekalb County investigators, deputies were responding to the area of Twombly Rd. to assist the Winnebago County...
northernpublicradio.org
Rockford community protests school police violence at board meeting
Earlier this month, a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against Rockford Public Schools’ Board of Education, a school resource officer, and several Auburn High School administrators. The suit alleges that, last year, RPS school resource officer Bradley Lauer used lethal force against a 14-year-old student, Paris Moore. Security...
WIFR
21-year-old adult male shot at Auburn Manor in Rockford is pronounced dead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 21-year-old adult male is pronounced dead after he was shot at Auburn Manor apartments in Rockford Saturday afternoon, according to Rockford police. The male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead late Saturday night. It is unclear what his name is and where he was shot.
WIFR
YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
Rockford residents trick-or-treat from their cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “Candy Cruise” allowed trick-or-treaters to say in their cars. Life Church Rockford held the event over the weekend. Residents decorated their cars and rolled through to get candy. It is a format they adopted during COVID. “Kids get more candy than they know what to do with, let me tell […]
WIFR
Capri building condemned after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
YMCA to transform Rockford church into youth center to deter crime
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd has worship services on Sundays, but during the week, it serves as a youth center for the YMCA, in an effort to keep 75 students off the streets after school. “The place is crawling with kids after school every day, and it’s just a […]
WIFR
Rockton businesses line Main Street to pass out their sweetest treats to trick-or-treaters
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown businesses get in the Halloween spirit for the Main Street Trick-or-Treat event as kids and parents dress up and fill up their bags with candy. Speaking of bags, they could be had for free this year, compliments of one of the villages newest stores, Home in Rockton.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Mayor Wants to Make Sure Police Officers Get the Training and Support to Handle Changes Coming January 1
Come January 1 there will be major changes to law enforcement in Illinois. There will be changes in not only making arrests and no-cash-bail, but changes in how search warrants are handle and even what an officer can and cannot do during a traffic stop. Dixon Mayor Li Arellano recently...
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Kane County
A multi vehicle crash involving a tow truck around 1:00 a.m. near the intersection of Kirk road and Fabian Parkway left two people dead and other critically injured in Geneva.
nbc15.com
Memorial forest sells trees over tombstones near Rockford
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a changing landscape for the end-of-life industry, a “memorial forest” offers customers a protected piece of land as a final resting place. Now, more than half of Americans choose to be cremated. The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) says cremations surpassed conventional burials in popularity 5 years ago. In Wisconsin, the demand is expected to rise even more in the years ahead, up to 71 percent.
WIFR
Bucciferro McDonald’s flies in ‘marvelous’ guests for it’s annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway
BELOIT, Wi. (WIFR) - Members of the Beloit and South Beloit communities had the chance to get their paws on some pumpkins at the Great Pumpkin Giveaway at the Bucciferro family McDonalds in Beloit. Sponsors included Winnebago County and Beloit first responders, Stateline Boys and Girls Club, the Beloit Sky...
WIFR
Anderson Japanese Gardens Spook-tacular event welcomes residents to enjoy a thrilling afternoon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spook-tacular returned to Anderson Japanese Gardens on Saturday afternoon, attracting people of all ages. The spook-tacular is a popular area tradition for families. Given the chance to interact with animals from wildlife Sanctuary Hoo Haven, tour the garden graveyard and of course, trick-or-treat throughout the gardens. Children could also sit down with members from the Rockford Public Library for some scary stories.
Police arrest driver in hit-and-run that killed elderly Illinois woman
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Freeport have arrested Regina Green, 64, after she turned herself in for a fatal hit and run of an 83-year-old woman last week. According to Freeport Police, Mary Lamm was in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles, 641 W. Stephenson Street, when she was hit by a car around […]
nbc15.com
Verona PD narrows search area for missing man
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department has narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s have tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought in to search Fireman’s Park, and John has not been located. Different K9s tracked a scent on the Military Ridge State Trail and followed that trail out of the City of Verona to the northwest.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Sources are reporting a major scene in Rockford. (Shooting Incident/Accident)
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR
Pottery Lounge celebrates five years with a spook-tacular event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pottery Lounge in the Forest Plaza celebrates its five-year anniversary with a Halloween themed party. The locally owned Paint Your Own pottery studio invited all family members for treats, games, goodie bags, temporary tattoos, balloon animals and of course, some spooky pottery painting and glazing. “We...
