350 Jobs To Be Lost As Eastern Iowa Turkey Processor Shuts Down
An Iowa-based turkey processor will be closing one of its eastern Iowa facilities in 2023, affecting over 300 employees. West Liberty Foods in Mount Pleasant first opened in 2003. Since then, the facility has produced millions of pounds of pre-sliced deli meats. However, after an announcement on Friday, Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that the Mount Pleasant facility no longer is meeting the needs of the company due to a reduction in demand for the product.
ktvo.com
Armed Fairfield woman barricades herself in home with child, prosecutors allege
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is facing multiple charges after a report of a domestic assault. Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Fairfield police officers responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Avenue after a man reported that his girlfriend had assaulted him and forced him out of the home.
Iowa father, daughter duo charged with filing hundreds of false tax returns
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa father and daughter duo have been charged for filing false tax returns and fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefit payments on Tuesday. Thein Maung, 47, and Phyo Mi, 20, have been charged with 60 fraud and tax charges. According to the indictment, Maung and Mi allegedly conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue […]
Sioux City Journal
Ottumwa father, daughter indicted for tax fraud violations
DES MOINES — A federal grand jury in Des Moines returned an indictment on Oct. 18 charging an Ottumwa man and woman with 60 fraud and tax charges. As alleged in the indictment, 47-year-old Thein Maung, and his 20-year-old daughter Phyo Mi conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service by preparing and filing hundreds of fraudulent tax returns. Maung and Mi provided tax-preparation services out of their family's home in Ottumwa.
Iowa prisoners create new life while building affordable housing
It looks and sounds like your typical construction site with seasoned homebuilders hammering out the work. “Some have done these types of trades before and want to continue because they enjoy them and some can’t read a tape measure,” said site manager Chad Squires. Many on this hard hat wearing crew are learning on the […]
KBUR
Judge to consider motion to suppress evidence in Fairfield murder case
Fairfield, IA- One of the two teens accused of killing a Fairfield teacher plans to ask a judge to consider his motion to suppress evidence. 17-year-old Willard Miller has been charged with first-degree murder for his part in the murder of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. TV station KTVO reports that Miller’s...
Body of missing man recovered at Iowa lake
The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say.
Agriculture Online
Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek
A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
ktvo.com
Trial underway for former southeast Iowa firefighter charged with arson, insurance fraud
LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa — Witness testimony just wrapped up in the trial of a former southeast Iowa firefighter accused of intentionally setting his home on fire to collect insurance money. Lucas Anthony McCoy, 40, of Libertyville, Iowa, is charged with second-degree arson and insurance fraud in connection with an October...
iheart.com
Anonymous Threat Made Toward Newton School, Security Measures In Place
(Newton, IA) -- Extra security is in place at all schools in Newton after an anonymous shooting threat was made online toward Berg Middle School. The school district says students aren't being allowed to bring backpacks to school today and will have to take their coats off before going inside. Police haven't identified the person that made the threat or said if it's credible.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Man Wins $300,000 Lottery Prize
Leslie Spaur, 69, from Knoxville, won a $300,000 lottery prize. Spaur won the 10th prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. The ticket was purchased at Kline’s Quick Time. He bought a couple of tickets; one of Spaur’s tickets won $10 and another ticket was a $300,000 winner.
