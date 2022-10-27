Read full article on original website
Related
bethesdamagazine.com
Area parents push back against controversial practice of easing grading and homework assignments
Area parents push back against controversial practice of easing grading and homework assignments. Students in Montgomery County and other local districts and across the country are part of what school systems describe as a push toward educational equity, but not all parents are on board. [WJLA]. Bethesda’s José Andrés changes...
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS bus driver shortages anger parents, strand students
MCPS bus driver shortages anger parents, strand students. In Montgomery County, a bus driver shortage has led to some public schools having to excuse students from classes when their buses don’t show. At others, parent volunteers are solicited to drive groups of bus riders to school in their personal cars. [The Washington Post]
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County Council to review concealed carry ban proposal
Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal. The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Tuesday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. [Fox5DC]. Hogan allocates $25 million to address surge...
bethesdamagazine.com
A new café aims to serve as Filipino hub in Rockville
Three generations of a Filipino family have come together to create a hub for the Filipino community in Rockville. Allaine Hontiveros, 22, runs Filo Café, at 4836 Boiling Brook Parkway with her parents, Jaimie and Allan, and grandparents. The restaurant, which features Filipino cuisine, opened Oct. 8 for its soft opening and plans for a grand opening are in the works, she said.
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County unveils bus depot powered by solar microgrid
Even though a light rain was falling Monday morning, well over 150 people gathered under a score of solar panels as more than a half dozen electric buses were parked alongside a large white tent. Elected officials, Montgomery County government staff and multiple private partners were celebrating a project that...
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: We need more than business as usual to mitigate staff shortages
It will take more than business as usual to solve the staffing shortage crisis facing our public schools, including in Montgomery County. As a long-time educator, I know firsthand the physical, emotional and mental demands needed to ensure students have every opportunity to succeed. The invisible work carried out by staff inside and outside of the classroom, such as overseeing student clubs or serving as a trusted adult, often goes unnoticed or unappreciated. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) has operated too long on the same hiring processes and mechanisms to maintain school staffing. I believe we can do better with the staffing situation. What we need is to apply innovative strategies to achieve quality staffing for future years to come.
bethesdamagazine.com
Silver Spring man indicted on 10 charges in May hit-and-run of pedestrian
A 22-year-old Silver Spring man has been indicted on 10 counts related to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in May in White Oak, according to Montgomery County police. Police announced Monday that a Montgomery County grand jury indicted Davee Mannah Kromah on charges including felony hit and...
bethesdamagazine.com
120 people displaced after fire in Rockville apartment building
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022, with the latest information. Two people were injured and 120 people, including 100 adults and 20 children, were displaced after a fire broke out Monday morning on the top floor of a four-story apartment building in Rockville, according to authorities.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police chase of armed robbery suspects ends in collision in downtown Silver Spring, authorities say
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022, to include information about the Montgomery County police department’s policy regarding pursuits. A police chase in downtown Silver Spring ended after a vehicle carrying armed robbery suspects crashed into a Metrobus and the police cruiser in pursuit then struck the suspects’ vehicle, according to authorities.
Comments / 0