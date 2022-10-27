Read full article on original website
Arizona attorney general supports full hand counts in several Nov. 8 races
Arizona's Republican attorney general says county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election.
House GOP campaign chair says voter intimidation happens ‘on both sides’
Rep. Tom Emmer (Minn.), the chairman of House Republicans’ campaign arm, on Sunday suggested voter intimidation comes from both parties while suggesting that voters skeptical about fairness in the upcoming election should volunteer as poll watchers in their state. During an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” moderator Margaret...
The Battlegrounds: Arizona Governor
Democratic nominee: Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Arizona, one of the closest states in the 2020 presidential election, is being closely watched this year, with intense attention on the race to succeed term-limited Republican governor Doug Ducey. [. Read:. Analysis: The Five Hottest Governor’s Races in 2022 ]. Arizona,...
U.S. judge denies restraining order against group accused of voter intimidation
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has rejected a request for a temporary restraining order against a group accused of alleged voter intimidation, according to a ruling released on Friday.
Democratic Senate campaign arm hits Oz with ‘Snake’ ad
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) rolled out a new ad on Friday targeting Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz over medical views and products he promoted before running for office. The ad, titled “Snake,” is a part of the DSCC’s $33 million ad investment in competitive Senate races. The Hill...
The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started
Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
Man Arrested in Attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's Spouse Faces Charges
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the head with hammer, shouting "Where is Nancy?" after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home, faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day later. Police have not offered a motive for...
North Dakota AG: Poll workers can't demand citizenship proof
FARGO, N.D. — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of U.S. citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so, the state attorney general said.Attorney General Drew Wrigley said in a five-page document released late Wednesday that North Dakota law does not require a voter to provide documents of citizenship in order to cast a ballot. Every voter is asked if they are a citizen and if they answer yes, they should be allowed to vote provided they have proper ID, Wrigley...
Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania's GOP ticket
MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — On a chilly Saturday morning in mid-October, state and national Republican Party leaders made their way to a hotel patio restaurant in the critically important Philadelphia suburbs to energize loyalists heading into next month's election that features an awkwardly fitting pair at the top of the Pennsylvania ticket.After citing what they said were the failings of Democrats, the party officials introduced the keynote speaker: Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Senate nominee against Democrat John Fetterman in a race that could decide control of the chamber and the fate of President Joe Biden's agenda."I am excited to retire...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Seven days of closing arguments
It’s Tuesday, which means there’s exactly one week left until the midterm elections. Republicans and Democrats are using the final stretch to connect with voters and tip razor-tight races in their party’s favor. In response to rising gas prices, President Biden on Monday accused oil companies of...
PA State House Republicans: Over 240k Illicit Ballots Mailed Already
Fifteen Republican State Representatives sent a letter to Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman after discovering over 240,000 illicit ballots were mailed in the state before the 2022 midterm elections. “Due to the 2018 directive from your office instructing counties to register voters without verification of identity, the need...
Boebert Urges Voters to Fill Up Gas Tank 'Before' Casting Midterm Ballot
Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Saturday made another appeal to voters on gas prices ahead of the midterm elections, despite current data suggesting that prices are generally going down. With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, Republicans have largely seized on economic factors as their key campaign...
Federal judge rejects emergency injunction in Arizona ballot drop box monitor lawsuit
U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi will not approve an emergency injunction to stop ballot drop box monitors from gathering outside Arizona voter locations. The federal judge's decision comes days after two voting rights groups filed a legal challenge targeting conservative group Clean Elections USA, which has organized drop box surveillance in the Phoenix area, and its founder, Melody Jennings.
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, a U.S. judge has ruled
Law enforcement has been alarmed by reports of people, including some who were masked and armed, watching 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County and rural Yavapai County as midterm elections near.
New US state voting laws present most intense voter suppression threat in decades
Proliferation of new legislation comes in response to false claims about the 2020 election
Pelosi attack: Both sides condemn violence but differ on where to put responsibility
While members of both parties on Sunday condemned the attack on the House speaker's husband, they differed on who was to blame for extremist rhetoric.
U.S. Calls for Immediate End to Hostilities in East Congo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday said it condemns the resumption of fighting by the March 23 Movement (M23) group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying the hostilities have caused significant human suffering including deaths and injuries among civilians. The United States calls for an immediate stop...
U.S. Charges Former Montenegro Boxer Over 22-Ton, $1 Billion Cocaine Seizure
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A former heavyweight boxer from Montenegro was charged by the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday with trafficking in 22 tons of cocaine worth over $1 billion, most of which was part of one of the largest cocaine seizures in American history. Goran Gogic, 43, was arrested...
Trump Promotes Claim of 240,000 'Unverified' Ballots Sent in Pennsylvania
Former President Donald Trump promoted a claim on social media that over 240,000 ballots had been sent out to "unverified" voters in Pennsylvania. Trump on Friday posted to his Truth Social app, "Over 240,000 'unverified' ballots have already been sent out in Pennsylvania, a total mess. The Democrats are playing games again because they know they are in deep trouble after unleashing skyrocketing crime, record Inflation, a war against American Energy, etc. Luckily, some Great Patriots and members of the State House are watching very closely. Be careful! And VOTE!"
Rick Scott says Oz, Fetterman Senate race has been ‘hardest’ for GOP
National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said the Pennsylvania Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz has been the hardest race for his party but still predicted a win for the GOP. “Well, we’re going to keep all 21 [states] that we have up....
