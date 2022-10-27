ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

US News and World Report

The Battlegrounds: Arizona Governor

Democratic nominee: Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Arizona, one of the closest states in the 2020 presidential election, is being closely watched this year, with intense attention on the race to succeed term-limited Republican governor Doug Ducey. [. Read:. Analysis: The Five Hottest Governor’s Races in 2022 ]. Arizona,...
ARIZONA STATE
YourErie

Democratic Senate campaign arm hits Oz with ‘Snake’ ad

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) rolled out a new ad on Friday targeting Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz over medical views and products he promoted before running for office. The ad, titled “Snake,” is a part of the DSCC’s $33 million ad investment in competitive Senate races. The Hill...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota AG: Poll workers can't demand citizenship proof

FARGO, N.D. — Some poll workers in North Dakota who created confusion and frustration during the spring primary by allegedly demanding proof of U.S. citizenship particularly from immigrants and people of color had no power to do so, the state attorney general said.Attorney General Drew Wrigley said in a five-page document released late Wednesday that North Dakota law does not require a voter to provide documents of citizenship in order to cast a ballot. Every voter is asked if they are a citizen and if they answer yes, they should be allowed to vote provided they have proper ID, Wrigley...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Philly

Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania's GOP ticket

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — On a chilly Saturday morning in mid-October, state and national Republican Party leaders made their way to a hotel patio restaurant in the critically important Philadelphia suburbs to energize loyalists heading into next month's election that features an awkwardly fitting pair at the top of the Pennsylvania ticket.After citing what they said were the failings of Democrats, the party officials introduced the keynote speaker: Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Senate nominee against Democrat John Fetterman in a race that could decide control of the chamber and the fate of President Joe Biden's agenda."I am excited to retire...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
USA TODAY

Federal judge rejects emergency injunction in Arizona ballot drop box monitor lawsuit

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi will not approve an emergency injunction to stop ballot drop box monitors from gathering outside Arizona voter locations. The federal judge's decision comes days after two voting rights groups filed a legal challenge targeting conservative group Clean Elections USA, which has organized drop box surveillance in the Phoenix area, and its founder, Melody Jennings.
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

US News and World Report

Newsweek

Trump Promotes Claim of 240,000 'Unverified' Ballots Sent in Pennsylvania

Former President Donald Trump promoted a claim on social media that over 240,000 ballots had been sent out to "unverified" voters in Pennsylvania. Trump on Friday posted to his Truth Social app, "Over 240,000 'unverified' ballots have already been sent out in Pennsylvania, a total mess. The Democrats are playing games again because they know they are in deep trouble after unleashing skyrocketing crime, record Inflation, a war against American Energy, etc. Luckily, some Great Patriots and members of the State House are watching very closely. Be careful! And VOTE!"
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

