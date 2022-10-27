ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

107.3 KFFM

Thanks to Vandals, This May Be the Last Year for a Popular Haunted Attraction in Yakima

This is why we can't have nice things in our town. Haunted Tents on 37th and Nob Hill has been a staple tradition in Yakima for almost 20 years. Since 2004, what once started out as just a Halloween night thing, evolved into a walkthrough event that lasts over a week now leading into everyone's favorite spooktacular holiday. So many look forward to this and now, thanks to a few unattended kids, this may be the last time they do this.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Indaba Coffee opens new location in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A new coffee shop has opened up on North First Street in Yakima and they’re celebrating their grand opening with deals and events all week long. Spokane-based Indaba Coffee now has five locations across the state. The company prides itself on getting single source coffee directly from farmers across the world, including Guatemala, Rwanda and Ethiopia. The new...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Legends Costume Contest Recap Photo Gallery & 5 Reasons to Go

If you love checking out the most elaborate costume contests during the Halloween season AND enjoying live music, Legends Casino Hotel's annual shindig is a must-stop to add to your adult festivities. This past Saturday was filled with live music and incredible costumes, did you make it out?. Legends Casino...
107.3 KFFM

Winter on The Way Yakima It’s Time to Clean That Fireplace

Winter is around the corner and with heating costs expected to rise the State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind everyone about fireplace and chimney safety because more people may be burning wood this cold weather season. Fire officials in Yakima and around the state are just urging everyone to make sure that chimneys are ready for use. State officials say about half of all heating related fires happen in the months of December, January, and February.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima Police Department recreates ABC hit ‘The Rookie’ for Halloween

YAKIMA, Wash. — There are few television genres more popular than ‘cop shows,’ and believe it or not, even cops like cop shows! For this Halloween, officers from the Yakima Police Department decided to recreate the poster from ABC’s ‘The Rookie,’ one of the most popular police shows on TV right now. This wasn’t just an opportunity to celebrate Halloween...
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

What Will You Find At The NERD SWAP Meet in Yakima?

This time of year, craft fairs are popping up left and right. But what if you’re more of a fan of collectables rather than crafts? If you’ve never been to a craft fair, they actually are really neat and creative. Many people selling items that they have made, or are representing, and the variety of items from different sellers is amazing. Once again, what about the rest of us? Luckily, for we nerds and lovers of all things that was once looked down upon, but is now celebrated and held on high, there’s a type of craft fair or swap meet for us.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

It’s Over Yakima But Do I Still Need to Wear a Mask?

It's over but do I still have to wear a mask? The Yakima Health District has lifted the public health emergency declaration after the Governor set October 31 as the day he's lifting the Washington State state of emergency because of COVID-19. The declaration was put in place in March of 2020.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Bracing for First Hard Freeze of Season

After nearly six weeks of above average temperatures to start the fall season, it looks like the usual chill of mid-autumn will finally be settling into the region by the middle of this week. Meteorologist Greg Koch with the National Service office in Spokane says the Wenatchee Valley and Columbia...
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Trick-or-treaters in Barge Chestnut asked to park and walk; drivers urged to be cautious

Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday. The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Luxurious Home for Sale in Yakima You’ll Love. Can You Afford it?

It's perfectly okay to ooh and ahh over something incredible. You might find yourself perhaps oohing and ahhing at a beautiful holiday lights arrangement or a fourth of July fireworks display or, how about an amazingly luxurious home that you may feel is a bit out of your price range. It doesn't hurt to dream, does it? Well, what if that home was more affordable than you may think? And how about if it's actually on the market right now? You have to see this one to appreciate it. I guarantee it'll generate several oohs and ahhs.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kittitas County teen suffers multiple leg fractures in crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) responded to a collision on the Vantage Highway east of Kittitas on October, 29. A 57-year-old Ellensburg man was driving eastbound in a Ford Explorer when he crossed the center line and crashed head on into a Ford pickup driven by a 16-year-old female from Ellensburg.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
nwpb.org

Gravity Hill – the hill so nice I rolled down it twice

Past hop trellises, fruit orchards and rye fields, down a lonely stretch of road near Prosser, Washington is a mystery spot. Shift a car into neutral at the base of this hill and it will roll to the top all by itself, or so they say. This is a gravity hill, sometimes called an anti-gravity hill or a magnetic hill. It is one of a handful of places all over the world where gravity appears to work backwards.
PROSSER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
YAKIMA, WA

