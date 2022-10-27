Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Thanks to Vandals, This May Be the Last Year for a Popular Haunted Attraction in Yakima
This is why we can't have nice things in our town. Haunted Tents on 37th and Nob Hill has been a staple tradition in Yakima for almost 20 years. Since 2004, what once started out as just a Halloween night thing, evolved into a walkthrough event that lasts over a week now leading into everyone's favorite spooktacular holiday. So many look forward to this and now, thanks to a few unattended kids, this may be the last time they do this.
Yakima Herald Republic
Artist of the month: Muralist Chase Reiff focuses on community in Sunnyside street art
On many a morning, you can find artist Chase Reiff in the back of his truck in the shadow of a wall, preparing paint and mixing colors. Wednesday was no different. Despite the October chill, Reiff was working to find the right shade of red for the background of a new mural.
Indaba Coffee opens new location in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A new coffee shop has opened up on North First Street in Yakima and they’re celebrating their grand opening with deals and events all week long. Spokane-based Indaba Coffee now has five locations across the state. The company prides itself on getting single source coffee directly from farmers across the world, including Guatemala, Rwanda and Ethiopia. The new...
Legends Costume Contest Recap Photo Gallery & 5 Reasons to Go
If you love checking out the most elaborate costume contests during the Halloween season AND enjoying live music, Legends Casino Hotel's annual shindig is a must-stop to add to your adult festivities. This past Saturday was filled with live music and incredible costumes, did you make it out?. Legends Casino...
Winter on The Way Yakima It’s Time to Clean That Fireplace
Winter is around the corner and with heating costs expected to rise the State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to remind everyone about fireplace and chimney safety because more people may be burning wood this cold weather season. Fire officials in Yakima and around the state are just urging everyone to make sure that chimneys are ready for use. State officials say about half of all heating related fires happen in the months of December, January, and February.
Yakima Police Department recreates ABC hit ‘The Rookie’ for Halloween
YAKIMA, Wash. — There are few television genres more popular than ‘cop shows,’ and believe it or not, even cops like cop shows! For this Halloween, officers from the Yakima Police Department decided to recreate the poster from ABC’s ‘The Rookie,’ one of the most popular police shows on TV right now. This wasn’t just an opportunity to celebrate Halloween...
What Will You Find At The NERD SWAP Meet in Yakima?
This time of year, craft fairs are popping up left and right. But what if you’re more of a fan of collectables rather than crafts? If you’ve never been to a craft fair, they actually are really neat and creative. Many people selling items that they have made, or are representing, and the variety of items from different sellers is amazing. Once again, what about the rest of us? Luckily, for we nerds and lovers of all things that was once looked down upon, but is now celebrated and held on high, there’s a type of craft fair or swap meet for us.
Yakima, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Yakima. The Othello High School football team will have a game with East Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00. The Wenatchee High School football team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 31, 2022, 17:30:00.
Yakima Chief Says No Video Of Missing Boy Exists
6 weeks and still no sign of a missing 5 year old boy from Yakima as police say they continue the search. Lucian Mungia has been missing from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park since September 10 when he was last seen by his father in the play area of the park.
It’s Over Yakima But Do I Still Need to Wear a Mask?
It's over but do I still have to wear a mask? The Yakima Health District has lifted the public health emergency declaration after the Governor set October 31 as the day he's lifting the Washington State state of emergency because of COVID-19. The declaration was put in place in March of 2020.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Bracing for First Hard Freeze of Season
After nearly six weeks of above average temperatures to start the fall season, it looks like the usual chill of mid-autumn will finally be settling into the region by the middle of this week. Meteorologist Greg Koch with the National Service office in Spokane says the Wenatchee Valley and Columbia...
Yakima Herald Republic
Trick-or-treaters in Barge Chestnut asked to park and walk; drivers urged to be cautious
Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday. The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Luxurious Home for Sale in Yakima You’ll Love. Can You Afford it?
It's perfectly okay to ooh and ahh over something incredible. You might find yourself perhaps oohing and ahhing at a beautiful holiday lights arrangement or a fourth of July fireworks display or, how about an amazingly luxurious home that you may feel is a bit out of your price range. It doesn't hurt to dream, does it? Well, what if that home was more affordable than you may think? And how about if it's actually on the market right now? You have to see this one to appreciate it. I guarantee it'll generate several oohs and ahhs.
Illegal Underground Bunker Found in Yakima as Search for Missing Boy Continues
An illegal underground bunker was found by the family of a missing Yakima boy. The search for 5-year-old Lucian Munguia has been ongoing since his disappearance on September 10th from Sarg Hubbard Park. The lived in bunker was discovered by Lucian's father Juan Munguia nearly 2 weeks ago between the...
nbcrightnow.com
Kittitas County teen suffers multiple leg fractures in crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) responded to a collision on the Vantage Highway east of Kittitas on October, 29. A 57-year-old Ellensburg man was driving eastbound in a Ford Explorer when he crossed the center line and crashed head on into a Ford pickup driven by a 16-year-old female from Ellensburg.
Benton County to buy old hospital, create a mental health and addiction recovery center
It will lease more space nearby to hold mental health crisis patients and detox services.
Seize The Dining Deal at Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday's deal is a Legends Casino Hotel Buffet gift certificate. Dining Deals for Friday, November 4th at Legends Casino Hotel. This Friday's deal is a Legends Casino Hotel Buffet gift certificate - good for everything...
nwpb.org
Gravity Hill – the hill so nice I rolled down it twice
Past hop trellises, fruit orchards and rye fields, down a lonely stretch of road near Prosser, Washington is a mystery spot. Shift a car into neutral at the base of this hill and it will roll to the top all by itself, or so they say. This is a gravity hill, sometimes called an anti-gravity hill or a magnetic hill. It is one of a handful of places all over the world where gravity appears to work backwards.
‘I apologize’: YPD Chief on KAPP-KVEW’s push for video evidence in Lucian case
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia has been missing since Sept. 10, when he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park without a trace. Early on in the investigation, on Sept. 13, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray told KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell investigators had found video of the boy leaving on his own. “What I can tell you is there is video — I’m...
nbcrightnow.com
YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
Comments / 0