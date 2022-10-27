ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District

Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits

A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
CROFTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested on outstanding warrant, meth charge

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Officers reportedly found methamphetamine on a 40-year-old northeast Nebraska woman arrested for an outstanding warrant. On Sunday at 9:13 p.m., Norfolk Police officers identified Stefanie N. Applequist, 40, of Norfolk, near 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. She was taken into custody on an active Madison County arrest warrant.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man accused of assaulting 18-year-old, attempting to punch officer

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested after being accused of assaulting an 18-year-old woman in front of several children and later attempting to hit an officer, according to the Norfolk Police. On Saturday afternoon, Norfolk Police responded to a residence on East Phillip Avenue for a reported...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident

WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen

KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
KEARNEY, NE
elginreview.com

Petersburg man sentenced for crimes in two counties

The Honorable Donna Taylor passed sentence on two individuals and denied requests from a woman sentenced earlier in the year when she presided from the bench of the Antelope County court in Neligh on Oct. 18. Ryan J. Pelster, 22, of Petersburg, faced Taylor, alongside his attorney, Brad Montag of...
PETERSBURG, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NOV 4 (6:45 PM CT) - Columbus Lakeview vs Pierce (NCN TV)

PIERCE - The Class C1 Quarterfinal between Columbus Lakeview and Pierce will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 6:45 PM CT. **TV PROGRAMMING NOTE** - Those in Columbus will be able to watch the game on Allo channel 182. Any other...
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
WAKEFIELD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stanton woman sentenced for drug-related charge

STANTON, Neb. -- A 30-year-old woman from Stanton was sentenced on Friday to six months in jail for a drug-related charge. Officials said 30-year-old Darion Hansen received six months of county jail time for an attempted possession of methamphetamine charge. Hansen was also given a fine of $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
STANTON, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

Nebraska farmer says don’t do what he did: misrepresent crop losses

LINCOLN — A Nebraska farmer took to the internet Thursday to urge his fellow farmers against doing what he did: misrepresent his crop losses to the federal government. In September, a federal judge ordered Meadow Grove farmer Ross Nelson to pay $1 million in restitution and a $30,000 fine for making a fraudulent crop insurance claim.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

WSC ranked sixth in NCAA Division II regional rankings

WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College is ranked sixth in the first NCAA Super Region Four Football Rankings announced Monday afternoon by the NCAA office in Indianapolis, Indiana. 34 teams from the NSIC, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Lone Star Conference and Great Northwest Athletic Conference comprise Super Region Four. Angelo...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested on drug charges after car accident

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a two-vehicle accident that left two injured and resulted in one person getting arrested for drug related charges. Wednesday morning around 10:55 a.m., deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a two-vehicle collision that resulted in injuries about half a mile north of Highway 22 on Highway 81.
PLATTE COUNTY, NE

