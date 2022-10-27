Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
Sioux City Journal
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested on outstanding warrant, meth charge
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Officers reportedly found methamphetamine on a 40-year-old northeast Nebraska woman arrested for an outstanding warrant. On Sunday at 9:13 p.m., Norfolk Police officers identified Stefanie N. Applequist, 40, of Norfolk, near 13th Street and Norfolk Avenue. She was taken into custody on an active Madison County arrest warrant.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff’s Office participates in second annual Main Street Trunk or Treat
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office participated in the town's second annual trunk or treat event. The Sheriff's Office said they took part in the Trunk or Treat on Stanton's Main Street Sunday afternoon. While they were there they handed out treats and other goodies to almost 400...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man accused of assaulting 18-year-old, attempting to punch officer
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man was arrested after being accused of assaulting an 18-year-old woman in front of several children and later attempting to hit an officer, according to the Norfolk Police. On Saturday afternoon, Norfolk Police responded to a residence on East Phillip Avenue for a reported...
They built a skate park in Nebraska’s poorest county. Then they watched Junior do something priceless.
WALTHILL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The children of the Omaha Reservation begin descending on the town park in late afternoon. They arrive unannounced in twos and threes on a recent Monday, cluster in groups, chat and gossip as they not-so-casually eyeball the tantalizing thing that has drawn them to this spot, pubescent moths to the flame.
siouxlandnews.com
One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WOWT
Quadruple-homicide suspect to appear in northeast Nebraska court next week
HARTINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel is set for arraignment in northeast Nebraska next week. Court documents filed Thursday in Cedar County Court show Jason Jones, 42, has been ordered to appear remotely at 1 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to...
Kearney Hub
Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen
KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
elginreview.com
Petersburg man sentenced for crimes in two counties
The Honorable Donna Taylor passed sentence on two individuals and denied requests from a woman sentenced earlier in the year when she presided from the bench of the Antelope County court in Neligh on Oct. 18. Ryan J. Pelster, 22, of Petersburg, faced Taylor, alongside his attorney, Brad Montag of...
What a divided Nebraska town shows about mail-in voting
Emerson, Neb., is split by three separate counties. One balloted entirely by mail in 2020, while voters in the other two voted mostly in person. A new study found that turnout increased by 8 percentage points in the half of town that voted from home. Both Republican and Democratic candidates...
$100,000 of marijuana seized by Yankton police
Yankton Police executed a search warrant in Gayville where law enforcement found more than 22 pounds of cannabis products and guns.
News Channel Nebraska
NOV 4 (6:45 PM CT) - Columbus Lakeview vs Pierce (NCN TV)
PIERCE - The Class C1 Quarterfinal between Columbus Lakeview and Pierce will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 6:45 PM CT. **TV PROGRAMMING NOTE** - Those in Columbus will be able to watch the game on Allo channel 182. Any other...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle accident leaves one dead near Wakefield
WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigated a two-vehicle accident that left one dead on Wednesday. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office responded to the two-vehicle accident that happened at the intersection of Highway 16 and 849th Road. The Sheriff's Office reported that a semi-truck was heading north and had...
Cedar County man charged with stalking allegedly escapes from custody, led authorities on pursuit
Court documents showed that a Nebraska man that was accused of stalking a family and was charged with escaping from custody has entered a plea of not guilty.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton woman sentenced for drug-related charge
STANTON, Neb. -- A 30-year-old woman from Stanton was sentenced on Friday to six months in jail for a drug-related charge. Officials said 30-year-old Darion Hansen received six months of county jail time for an attempted possession of methamphetamine charge. Hansen was also given a fine of $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
nebraskaexaminer.com
Nebraska farmer says don’t do what he did: misrepresent crop losses
LINCOLN — A Nebraska farmer took to the internet Thursday to urge his fellow farmers against doing what he did: misrepresent his crop losses to the federal government. In September, a federal judge ordered Meadow Grove farmer Ross Nelson to pay $1 million in restitution and a $30,000 fine for making a fraudulent crop insurance claim.
News Channel Nebraska
WSC ranked sixth in NCAA Division II regional rankings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State College is ranked sixth in the first NCAA Super Region Four Football Rankings announced Monday afternoon by the NCAA office in Indianapolis, Indiana. 34 teams from the NSIC, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, Lone Star Conference and Great Northwest Athletic Conference comprise Super Region Four. Angelo...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested on drug charges after car accident
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Authorities in Platte County responded to a two-vehicle accident that left two injured and resulted in one person getting arrested for drug related charges. Wednesday morning around 10:55 a.m., deputies from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a two-vehicle collision that resulted in injuries about half a mile north of Highway 22 on Highway 81.
News Channel Nebraska
#3 Wayne State fends off upset bid from Upper Iowa, caps unbeaten regular season home schedule
Wayne, Neb. -- #3 Wayne State fought off an upset bid from Upper Iowa to outlast the Peacocks in Northern Sun Conference volleyball Saturday afternoon at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. Scores of the match were 25-17, 18-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-12. WSC improves to 27-1 and 17-1 in the NSIC and...
