ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLOX

Happening Now: City of D'Iberville Trunk or Treat

Children begin a night of trick or treating on the island. Happy Halloween! The rest of the evening will be mild and comfortable. We’ll drop into the 60s after the sunset, and the sky will be mostly clear. Eventually we’ll drop into the mid 50s by Tuesday morning. We'll warm up through the first week of November.
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WLOX

Triple Twister Threat in South MS on Halloween Weekend

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - This year, the Saturday before Halloween was rather stormy on the Mississippi Coast. Frightful thunderstorms brought strong gusts and even tornadoes to parts of our area. Several pictures and videos of the twisters were posted online, including several from WLOX viewers:. The following day, the National...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

Three confirmed EF-1 tornadoes occurred on the Mississippi Coast on the Saturday before Halloween. No trick, just a treat for today's Halloween weather! The October chill won't be too bad this evening as you head out to brave scares and eat candy. Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast. Updated: 23...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy