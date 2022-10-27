Read full article on original website
WLOX
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves will call a special session later this week regarding a $2.5 billion economic development project, the largest in Mississippi history. Multiple House members earlier confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn sent a message early Monday morning preparing them for the special...
Latest Visit Mississippi campaign embraces the state’s haunted history
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Mississippi’s history is always a tourism draw, but this year, Mississippi is embracing the more haunted stories. You may have seen the latest Visit Mississippi ads featuring various haunted spots in the state. “We’ve looked at it as really just another place to enhance our tourism...
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
Happening Nov. 4th: Mississippi Heroes Caregiver & Health Fair Conference
Children begin a night of trick or treating on the island. Happy Halloween! The rest of the evening will be mild and comfortable. We’ll drop into the 60s after the sunset, and the sky will be mostly clear. Eventually we’ll drop into the mid 50s by Tuesday morning. We'll warm up through the first week of November.
Happening Now: City of D'Iberville Trunk or Treat
Children begin a night of trick or treating on the island. Happy Halloween! The rest of the evening will be mild and comfortable. We'll drop into the 60s after the sunset, and the sky will be mostly clear. Eventually we'll drop into the mid 50s by Tuesday morning. We'll warm up through the first week of November.
Triple Twister Threat in South MS on Halloween Weekend
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - This year, the Saturday before Halloween was rather stormy on the Mississippi Coast. Frightful thunderstorms brought strong gusts and even tornadoes to parts of our area. Several pictures and videos of the twisters were posted online, including several from WLOX viewers:. The following day, the National...
A Mississippi man died after being Tased and punched while in police custody but a grand jury declined to indict the officers involved. His mother says 'the evidence is in his face.'
"They said they didn't have enough evidence — the evidence is in his face," the mother of Damien Cameron, a 29-year-old Black man who died in police custody, told Insider.
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Three confirmed EF-1 tornadoes occurred on the Mississippi Coast on the Saturday before Halloween. No trick, just a treat for today's Halloween weather! The October chill won't be too bad this evening as you head out to brave scares and eat candy. Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast. Updated: 23...
