ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Brit kayaker who capsized in the English Channel survived for 12 days eating seaweed and crabs

By Alex Barton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A BRITISH kayaker who capsized in the English Channel survived 12 days eating seaweed and crabs.

The unnamed 28-year-old was found by Dutch fishermen clinging to a buoy in the middle of the sea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MBAs_0ipMWDcB00
A British kayaker who capsized in the English Channel survived for days eating seaweed and crabs Credit: EMK-vissers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRBNF_0ipMWDcB00
The unnamed man, pictured after being rescued, set off on a planned trip from Dover to France — wearing nothing but a pair of swimming trunks Credit: EMK-vissers

The stranded man had apparently set off on a planned trip from Dover to France — wearing nothing but a pair of swimming trunks.

He was spotted days later “waving like a madman” by the crew of the cutter ship De Madelaine.

He was bruised, dehydrated and suffering from severe hypothermia when he was hauled on board the fishing vessel — with a possibly lethal body temperature of just 26C.

Skipper Teunis de Boer spotted him through a pair of binoculars and said: “It was a miracle he survived, it’s almost a boy’s book.

“He looked a bit confused, so we don’t know exactly how long.

“You can bet that you can’t sleep on such a buoy, especially with the rough weather of the past few days.”

The skipper added about the rescue: “He clearly had little energy left. With his very last bit of strength, he managed to extend his arm, after which we were able to bring him in.”

The crew offered him a Snickers chocolate bar and the man told them of his ordeal.

They also wrapped him in blankets and called the French Coast Guard.

He was then airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in France for treatment after the remarkable rescue.

Mr de Boer said he was incredibly lucky to be found as the crew had not planned to catch fish in the area — but went sailing after a disappointing morning’s catch.

De Boer added: “Well, it’s quite a story, isn’t it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rC9LF_0ipMWDcB00
The man pictured being lifted off the fishing boat and taken to hospital Credit: EMK-vissers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giant tuna is biggest fish ever caught in Welsh waters

A 900lb (408kg) Atlantic bluefin caught in Welsh waters is believed to be the biggest ever caught in the country.Simon Batey and Jason Nott from Angling Cymru snagged the enormous tuna off the Pembrokeshire coast.During the hour-long struggle, Mr Batey passed the rod to Mr Nott, while working with skipper Andrew Alsop. The tuna was measured from the nose to the fork of the tail while a globally recognised formula calculates an approximate weight.Welsh actor and angler Julian Lewis Jones described it as an “amazing catch” and claimed Welsh waters were welcoming some of the biggest tuna in the world.Jones...
The Independent

Sumatran tiger wanders into plantation camp in Indonesia and injures sleeping worker

A Sumatran tiger wandered into a plantation camp in Indonesia on Saturday and injured a sleeping worker, local media reported.The head of natural conservation agency of Riau province on the island of Sumatra told state news agency Antara that the workers were resting at the time of the incident.The man who was attacked woke up astonished to see the tiger just two metres away, reported the South China Morning Post.“The worker fought back by grabbing the tiger’s leg with his left hand and using his right hand to hold the tiger’s body away, but his head was already injured...
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
iheart.com

Woman swallowed whole by python

A missing Indonesian grandmother was swallowed whole by a python. CNN Indonesia reported that the family of 54-year-old Jahrah reported her missing after they say she went to collect rubber on a plantation October 24, 2022 near her home in Jambi, Indonesia. Betara Jambi Police Chief S. Herafa said her...
Daily Mail

Terri Irwin is 'privately considering SELLING Australia Zoo' after admitting the family business was on the brink of collapse during Covid

Terri Irwin, the widow of late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin, is considering the option of selling Australia Zoo, according to a new report. The Sunshine Coast zoo, founded as Beerwah Reptile Park in 1970 by Steve's father Bob Irwin, is one of Australia's most iconic tourist attractions, but suffered financial troubles during the Covid pandemic when tourists were locked out of Queensland.
allthatsinteresting.com

Swedish Archaeologists Unearth ‘One Of A Kind’ Amulet Of Thor’s Hammer

The amulet was found near a future housing development site where Neolithic and Iron Age artifacts have previously been discovered. A team of archaeologists working in Ysby, Sweden recently discovered what they are calling a “one of its kind” amulet depicting the hammer wielded by the Norse mythological god Thor.
Yana Bostongirl

A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach

There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
TheDailyBeast

Plane Wreckage Found in Costa Rica After Gold’s Gym Tycoon Goes Missing

A German tycoon who disappeared in a private plane while traveling from Mexico is feared dead, after a plane wreck was reportedly found about 17 miles from the airport in Limon, Costa Rica, where it was headed. The businessman, 53-year-old fitness entrepreneur Rainer Schaller, was flying with members of his family. According to Reuters, the plane went missing on Friday night after it ceased communicating “with the control tower near Barra de Parismina,” close to Limon. Schaller’s business, RSG Group, is perhaps best known in the U.S. as the parent company of the Gold’s Gym brand, which it acquired in 2020.Read it at Reuters
The Independent

UK’s ‘worst zoo’ where 486 animals died and keeper was mauled to death ‘failed to meet basic standards’

Britain’s “worst zoo” where nearly 500 animals died and a keeper was mauled to death failed to meet “basic standards” of animal welfare, an investigation found.International wildlife charity the Born Free Foundation launched an investigation into South Lakes Safari Zoo, Cumbria, after concerns were raised about the animals.They reported that the zoo had been overfeeding giraffes, leaving sloths out in the cold and confining rhinoceroses to “tiny stalls”. However the zoo described the report as containing “inaccurate presumptions” and “inaccurate clinical assessment”.In 2013, keeper Sarah McClay, from Glasgow, was mauled to death by a tiger and the zoo was...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
851K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy