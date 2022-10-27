This Halloween, there are plenty of terrifyingly grotesque projects to watch across all streaming platforms. However, none are quite as unique as Guillermo del Toro‘s Cabinet of Curiosities. An anthological series of short films written and directed by a swath of award-winning horror creatives, the Netflix Original is an excellent practice in scaring the living daylights out of even the most devoted thrill-seekers. Specializing in the strange and unnerving, nearly every installment in the collection is worth a watch. Unfortunately, not every episode can be as good as the rest, and the uninitiated should have a guiding hand in selecting which to view should they only have time for one or two. As such, Murphy’s Multiverse has ranked every entry in the Cabinet of Curiosities based on spookiness and overall entertainment value. So, carry on, but beware of more than a few tentacle monsters…

