murphysmultiverse.com
BREAKING: Henry Cavill Departs ‘The Witcher’
In the wake of his return to the DC Universe as Superman, Henry Cavill has exited the Netflix streaming series The Witcher. According to an official release from Netflix, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt of Rivia in Season 4. Cavill shared the news on Instagram. It’ll...
murphysmultiverse.com
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in Talks for ‘Wonder Man’
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is in talks to star in the Wonder Man series for Disney+ and Marvel Studios. The news was revealed on Monday by Deadline with the outlet reporting that the actor is officially in talks for the titular role. News of the actor’s casting comes after he was reported as being up for the role in the past few weeks.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel and EA Teaming-Up on 2 More Games in Addition to ‘Iron Man’
Just last month, we learned that EA developer Motive is busy working on an Iron Man-focused game. Olivier Proulx returns to the world of Marvel after having worked on the game adaptation of Guardians of the Galaxy when there still was a deal with Square-Enix to actively develop games. That deal included multiple titles which so far only ended up with the previously mentioned game and the controversial Marvel’s Avengers. They are seemingly hoping to accomplish the same with Electronic Arts, as they have announced they are working on a multi-title collaboration.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Will Adapt a Major Scarlet Witch Comic Event
Amid word that Paul Bettany is set to return as White Vision, who was last seen in WandaVision, in a Disney Plus streaming series currently being called Vision Quest comes an interesting rumor about another WandaVision spinoff. According to a sensationalist YouTube pundit, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is reportedly headed into production this November, may adapt the nine-issue Marvel Comics’ event series Young Avengers: The Children’s Crusade.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios President Plays Coy on Potential ‘Namor’ Spinoff
Namor is a big character in the comics, who has had quite a few comics under his belt. So, the character making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opened up the question if we could also expect a solo project in the near future. Theories have gone wild online on what they may do with the soon-to-be-introduced Talokan.
murphysmultiverse.com
Cristin Milioti Cast as Sofia Falcone in ‘The Penguin’
Cristin Milioti, who starred as Hazel Green in the HBO Max series Made for Love, has been cast as Sofia Falcone in the upcoming streaming series The Penguin. The series, which will also head to HBO Max, is part of The Batman director Matt Reeves’ growing Gotham-based universe of DC characters.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam’ Passes $250M Worldwide
It looks like Black Adam broke the frontloading curse internationally that has seemingly haunted most projects in the superhero genre. Yet, it did face a steeper drop domestically, especially when compared to Dwayne Johnson‘s usual marketability. The film isn’t breaking any records or shifting the hierarchy of power at the box office, but it’s still doing well.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series in Works at Peacock
Peacock is looking to revisit Camp Crystal Lake. It was announced on Monday that the streaming service is developing a prequel to Friday the 13th. The series hails from Bryan Fuller, the man behind Pushing Daisies and Hannibal. He’ll serve as the showrunner, writer and executive producer on the prequel. He’ll develop the project along with A24, the studio behind hits like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Pearl.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Wakanda Forever’ Executive Producer Teases the New Meaning of Namor’s Name
One of Marvel’s first characters, Namor, is going through quite a bit of a change in his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tenoch Huerta will take on the iconic role that is now strongly inspired by Mayan culture. The first teasers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teased his new design and went on to reveal that his own people of Talocan describe him as a God. Yet, we never heard him referred to as Namor.
murphysmultiverse.com
Latest ‘Ironheart’ Set Photos Offer First Look at Lyric Ross’ Natalie Washington
We have gotten quite a few set photos from Ironheart throughout its production. that teases a different kind of series than what some might expect from a tech-based hero. While there are still quite a few details we don’t know about, the story direction seems to be mixing magic into Riri William’s everyday struggle as a heroine.
murphysmultiverse.com
Ranking Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ From Best to Worst
This Halloween, there are plenty of terrifyingly grotesque projects to watch across all streaming platforms. However, none are quite as unique as Guillermo del Toro‘s Cabinet of Curiosities. An anthological series of short films written and directed by a swath of award-winning horror creatives, the Netflix Original is an excellent practice in scaring the living daylights out of even the most devoted thrill-seekers. Specializing in the strange and unnerving, nearly every installment in the collection is worth a watch. Unfortunately, not every episode can be as good as the rest, and the uninitiated should have a guiding hand in selecting which to view should they only have time for one or two. As such, Murphy’s Multiverse has ranked every entry in the Cabinet of Curiosities based on spookiness and overall entertainment value. So, carry on, but beware of more than a few tentacle monsters…
murphysmultiverse.com
Ryan Coogler Talks Potential Return for ‘Black Panther 3’
We are still around two weeks away from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s release in theaters but many already have set their eyes on a potential third entry. There’s been no official announcement if they’d continue the franchise, but that wasn’t the focus while promoting the second entry, especially with its emotional anchor surrounding the fate of T’Challa reflecting that of the actor that made him an icon.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios Held a Special Screening of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in Support of The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts
Marvel Studios held the purple carpet World Premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last week in Hollywood and early word is that the film is not only action-packed but serves as a touching emotional tribute to Chadwick Boseman. To continue to honor the star, who passed away from cancer in 2020, director Ryan Coogler and several members of the cast were in Washington D.C. on Sunday, October 30th for a special screening of the film at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in support of The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts.
