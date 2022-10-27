Read full article on original website
Missouri community development organizations receive $290 million from federal tax credit program
Six Missouri institutions will receive $290 million in tax credits from a federal program that aims to incentivize investments in low-income or disadvantaged communities, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Friday. The funding is part of $5 billion in tax credits that the Treasury department's Community Development Financial Institutions...
Credit laws could slow Missouri’s potential marijuana industry boom
Voters will decide soon whether to open the door to recreational marijuana in Missouri. But unless prospective cannabis entrepreneurs have cash in hand, they could struggle to find financing to open new businesses. Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug by the federal government, placing it among heroin and...
Missouri Minute: $300 million Ozarks resort proposed; Ameren expects lower bills
Halloween this year is bringing tricks, treats and an uptick in traffic for ghost tours. Venues offering the tours, like the Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City and the Haunted Castle House in Brumley, do a sizable chunk of their business at this time of year, and many are experiencing a revival after the pandemic suppressed traffic the past two years. For tourists seeking something less spooky, St. Louis developers unveiled plans for a new $300 million resort at the Lake of the Ozarks. The project would include hotels, amusement rides and a 200-foot observation wheel. Plus, a Harrisonville auto dealership continued its expansion across the state by purchasing a dealership in Lee's Summit. Start your week with these stories and more below.
Missouri Medicaid application wait times average 41 days, the lowest in nearly a year
Average wait times for Missouri Medicaid applicants fell in September below the federally-allowed maximum for the first time in nearly a year. According to Missouri’s Department of Social Services’ most recent publicly-available data, the state took 41 days on average to process a Medicaid application in September for the eligibility group which includes low-income children, pregnant people, families and adults.
