Halloween this year is bringing tricks, treats and an uptick in traffic for ghost tours. Venues offering the tours, like the Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City and the Haunted Castle House in Brumley, do a sizable chunk of their business at this time of year, and many are experiencing a revival after the pandemic suppressed traffic the past two years. For tourists seeking something less spooky, St. Louis developers unveiled plans for a new $300 million resort at the Lake of the Ozarks. The project would include hotels, amusement rides and a 200-foot observation wheel. Plus, a Harrisonville auto dealership continued its expansion across the state by purchasing a dealership in Lee's Summit. Start your week with these stories and more below.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO