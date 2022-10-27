Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, could be just months away from dealing with a financial crisis. The news comes after multiple brands and companies have dropped the rapper due to his problematic behavior. Last month, the 45-year-old showcased a YEEZY presentation wearing a “White Lives Matter” tee while posting antisemitic remarks on social media that led to restrictions on Instagram and Twitter. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more have called out the creative, while he also lost his billionaire status after adidas cut ties with him.

