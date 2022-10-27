Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson's Secret Nickname
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly called it quits back in August, but fans of their relationship are still finding out a tonne of new information about the romance through season two of The Kardashians. Throughout the series so far, we’ve seen Kardashian explain “why hot girls fall for Davidson,”...
Marsai Martin Slays Autumn’s Ginger-Spiced Hair Trend
Marsai Martin is the latest celebrity to jump on the ginger orange-spiced hair color trend — and we’re obsessed. The actress debuted the most delicious holiday gingerbread cookie take on the trend, instantly making us ready to book a salon appointment with our colorist. Martin sported the new hairstyle and color for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere. Celebrity hairstylist Alexander Armand sculpted the orange-hued tresses into an editorial braided updo,with spiked tails, telling the story of an African princess, totally befitting for the occasion.
Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Attends Tracee Ellis Ross' Birthday in Halloween Costume
Kim Kardashian fully embraced the Halloween spirit this season, even when she didn’t necessarily need to. The SKIMS founder attended Tracee Ellis Ross‘ birthday party on October 30, without realising that it wasn’t actually a costume party. Dressed head to toe in a Mystique costume, Kardashian was the only person who arrived in a Halloween outfit, but owned up to her mistake pretty quickly.
Jennifer Lopez Gives a Master Lesson on How to Properly Wear "Bed Hair"
There’s nothing sexier than ‘bed hair,’ and Jennifer Lopez is the master of it. In her latest photoshoot from the comfort of a bed, Lopez debuted a glamorous display of tousled body waves curated by celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. Fitzsimons arrived at the star’s look with his line of products using the Body Volume Collection and Après Sexe Texture spray, he detailed in the Instagram caption. Lopez’s natural makeup by Scott Barnes Cosmetics complemented the white lacy lingerie shown in the photos — making it the perfect morning scene.
EXCLUSIVE: Chivas and BLACKPINK's Lisa Drop Limited-Edition Bottle
Chivas and BLACKPINK‘s Lisa have released the first product since their partnership began earlier this year. LISA was announced as the Scotch whisky brand’s newest ambassador back in March as part of the brand’s “I Rise, We Rise” campaign, aiming to promote the whisky to a younger market of consumers. Now, LISA and Chivas have released an exclusive drop of the brand’s Chivas 18, which made its debut in 1997 – the same year that LISA was born.
Ashley Graham's Space Buns Serve Y2K Bratz Doll Vibes for Halloween
Ashley Graham‘s Y2K-angel baby costume is perfect from head to toe for the last-minute Halloween beauty lover. The model hit the streets of Los Angeles in a scoop neck, patchwork denim mini dress with a chic pair of strappy white sandals. What brings the look completely home are her early ’00s space bun hairstyle, frosted makeup and signature french manicure, all reminiscent of a Bratz doll. Graham’s hair is the work of celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan who added even more Y2K glamour by securing the buns with four neatly placed butterfly clips. Makeup artist Kate Synnott accented the hair look with a purple frosted eye lined with tiny crystals and a nude, supermodel lip.
EXCLUSIVE: How to Shop Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Sport Line in Advance
Earlier this month, Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty announced its foray into the sportswear category with a launch simply dubbed “Sport.” The line, helmed by Adam Selman as the brand’s newly appointed Executive Design Director, is slated to launch on November 9, with earlier access available on November 1.
Maya Jama's Halloween Costume Proves that Old Is Gold
Maya Jama is one of those celebrities that always seems to get Halloween right, and 2022 was no exception. Upon hosting her annual Halloween party in Hackney at the weekend, Jama shared a glimpse at her hilarious costume, this year channelling some serious BDE (bad grandma energy, of course). To...
Bella Hadid Stuns in 1986 Alaïa Gown at the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Bella Hadid attended the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Doha, Qatar, rocking up in a rare archival piece from Alaïa’s Fall/Winter 1986 collection, valued at $31,961 USD on e-tailer 1st Dibs. Hadid chose to pair the mesmerizing navy maxi-length knit gown with an alluring sleek hijab alongside ruby...
Ye Fans Start GoFundMe to Restore the Rapper's Billionaire Status
A group of Kanye West fans have started a number of GoFundMe pages in an attempt to help the former billionaire recoup his financial losses. According to NME, numerous GoFundMe pages have been set up, with one dubbed “Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again,” with a goal to raise $1 billion USD for the rapper.
Juicy Couture x Kraft Real Mayo Drop New Velvety-Smooth Y2K Tracksuits
Much-loved early aughts brand Juicy Couture has teamed up with Kraft Real Mayo for a yummy collaboration, presenting new ultra-smooth velour tracksuits. “Velvety smooth DNA is something that is important to Juicy Couture and KRAFT Real Mayo, making this partnership an unexpected yet natural fit,” shares Bailey Schaefer, Senior Manager, Brand Partnerships at Authentic Brands Group, in an exclusive press release.
Ye Could Be Facing Financial Crisis in Months
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, could be just months away from dealing with a financial crisis. The news comes after multiple brands and companies have dropped the rapper due to his problematic behavior. Last month, the 45-year-old showcased a YEEZY presentation wearing a “White Lives Matter” tee while posting antisemitic remarks on social media that led to restrictions on Instagram and Twitter. Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and more have called out the creative, while he also lost his billionaire status after adidas cut ties with him.
