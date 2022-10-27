Read full article on original website
NBA
Magic Hang Tough With Mavs Before Falling Short
Paolo Banchero’s streak of consecutive 20-plus-point games to start an NBA career ended at six after finishing with 18 points in Sunday’s 114-105 loss to the host Dallas Mavericks. Bol Bol, meanwhile, tallied 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Dallas native R.J. Hampton scored a season-best 15 points and two-way contract player Kevon Harris had a career-high 12 points. Luka Doncic exploded for 44 points, the most ever scored by a Maverick against the Magic.
NBA
Recap: Wizards fall to Sixers 118-111 Monday in D.C.
The Wizards lost to the 76ers 118-111 on Monday night at Capital One Arena despite a standout game from Kristaps Porzingis. With the loss, Washington falls to 3-4, it’s first time below .500 this season. Coming out of the gate strong was a point of emphasis for the Wizards...
NBA
Zion Williamson returns, dominates in rout over Clippers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91 on Sunday. CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first...
NBA
First Win for Lakers Paved by Resiliency
The Lakers welcomed Denver to Los Angeles tonight and as a united front secured their first win this season after overpowering the Nuggets 121-110. Before tonight’s matchup, the Lakers honored their first superstar and basketball’s first-ever big man, George Mikan— Mr. Basketball. The Lakers’ five championships from Minneapolis were represented in the rafters and George’s jersey was retired alongside the Lakers legends he set the stage for.
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - In the Knick of Time
Justin and Carter discuss how timely fourth quarter runs from the Cavs have help secure a five game winning streak. They also discuss the MVP caliber play from Donovan Mitchell, the job J.B. Bickerstaff has done and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks: Game Preview
Fresh off their first win of the season, the Orlando Magic are hoping they’ve discovered a blueprint for success. Utilizing their versatility on defense and playmaking bigs on offense, Orlando surged past the Charlotte Hornets for a dominant victory in front of their home fans on Friday night. Now,...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Nets
The Pacers (3-4) will close out a five-game road trip on Halloween night in Brooklyn, when they take on the Nets (1-5) for the second time in three nights. Indiana prevailed 125-116 on Saturday in the first half of two-game set at Barclays Center. Even while holding out veterans Myles...
NBA
Lakers retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey in pregame ceremony
The Los Angeles Lakers retired Hall of Famer George Mikan’s jersey Sunday night in a pregame ceremony. Mikan’s family was there to celebrate the honor and watch No. 99 be unveiled. Mikan is the 11th player in Los Angeles Lakers history to earn the distinction, joining Kobe Bryant...
NBA
Pool Report on the 4th quarter foul on Luguentz Dort during the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Tim Cato (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Ed Malloy following tonight’s Thunder at Mavericks game. QUESTION: “Why was the foul by Lu Dort with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter not reviewed to see if it met the flagrant foul threshold?”
NBA
Zion Williamson, Herb Jones questionable for Sunday's game at Clippers
New Orleans has spent the past two games trying to make up for the injury absences of three starters. There is a chance the Pelicans will see that number reduced Sunday afternoon against the LA Clippers (2 p.m., Bally Sports, 99.5 FM), but that will be determined on gameday. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are listed as questionable on Saturday’s official injury report. Four Pelicans players were listed as out: Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery) and E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery).
NBA
Q&A: George Mikan's sons reflect on father's jersey retirement
LOS ANGELES — Well after collecting five championships and cementing himself as one of the league’s best big men, Minneapolis Lakers center George Mikan had one wish on how he wanted to be remembered. “He said, ‘I’d like to join the rest of the greatest Lakers up in...
NBA
Suns center Deandre Ayton out at least 1 week with sprained left ankle
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will be sidelined for at least one week because of a left ankle sprain, the team announced on Saturday. Ayton hurt his ankle in the first quarter of Friday’s win against the New Orleans Pelicans when he stepped on the foot of Jonas Valanciunas. He got up and walked to the bench, but headed to the locker room a few minutes later.
NBA
Best Halloween costumes from across the NBA
Plenty of NBA stars and their families were in the Halloween spirit over the weekend. From pregame arrivals to trick-or-treat festivities, keep scrolling to see some of the best looks and costumes from across the league in celebration of Halloween. Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers. John...
NBA
76ers Look to Build on Big W | Gameday Report 7/82
Friday was a career night for Tyrese Maxey in Toronto. Seeking a bounce-back win against the Raptors (3-3), the 76ers (2-4) were shorthanded for Friday’s matchup, in the absence of Joel Embiid (right knee injury recovery). Maxey - as he’s become known to do - stepped up massively, notching...
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Eastern Conference Player Of The Week
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 24-30. This is the 18th Player of the Week honor in Antetokounmpo’s career. Leading the Bucks to a 3-0 record last week, Antetokounmpo averaged 35.7 points, 15.0 rebounds, 6.0...
NBA
Chuck Check In - 10.29.22
FINAL FROM SAN ANTONIO: Spurs 129, Bulls 124 (Bulls: 3-3, 1-2 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 33pts Spurs: Johnson: 33pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 14. Spurs: Poeltl: 13. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dragic: 5. Spurs: Jones: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan (33 pts.) became the 50th...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 112, Clippers 91
Pelicans (4-2), Clippers (2-4) It’s arguably never been more imperative to possess roster depth in the NBA, something New Orleans and the LA Clippers both needed Sunday. After a deadlocked first half, the Pelicans used superior ball movement and a tightening defense to overcome the injury absences of starters Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. Zion Williamson returned from being sidelined for two games, helping to spearhead a big second-half edge (60-39) by the visitors, who transformed a halftime tie into a 19-point lead by early in the fourth quarter. New Orleans improved to 1-1 on a three-game Pacific Division road trip that concludes Wednesday at the Lakers. The Clippers were playing without perennial All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) for a third straight game, losing all three.
NBA
Power Rankings, Week 3: Undefeated Bucks climb to No. 1
There’s a note below that the 117.9 points per 100 possessions the Boston Celtics allowed in their first five games this season were more than the Celtics allowed in all but one five-game stretch last season. (There are 78 five-game stretches in a team’s season, by the way.) That seems really bad for the Celtics.
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs 76ers (10.29.22)
The Chicago Bulls (3-3) return home to the United Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (2-4) in the first of four games slated between the two this season. Tonight is also the second game of a back-to-back set for both Chicago and Philadelphia. The Bulls came up five points short to the Spurs in San Antonio last night, 129-124, while the 76ers visited Toronto and knocked-off the Raptors, 112-90, without the help of All-NBA center Joel Embiid.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 30, 2022
A busy New Orleans sports day features New Orleans (3-2) tipping off at 2 p.m. Central in a road game against the LA Clippers (2-3). Pregame coverage on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM begins at 1:30. The Pelicans practiced yesterday in preparations to face the Clippers. See photos from practice....
