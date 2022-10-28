ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Driver in custody after three county chase that ends in crash on I-40

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

One person is in custody after chase that spanned three North Carolina counties Thursday evening during rush hour.

Law enforcement, including NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) was seen surrounding a vehicle in the middle of I-40 west bound between Efland and Mebane where the chase ended in a crash.

The chase began in Wake County when officers tried to make a traffic stop and the driver attempted to hit deputies. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, investigators said.

During the chase, deputies tried multiple times to use "Stop sticks", officials said.

The car was eventually stopped using a "rolling block" and the driver was taken into custody.

Traffic is moving again, but the crash and investigation prompted the closure of three of the four lanes along that stretch of the interstate.

Please check back for updates.

ABC11 Eyewitness News

