Braxton County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia

(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
BELLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Results 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston. 46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest. Results are broken down by class as follows: Class […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kroger to close in Gassaway, West Virginia

GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK)—A grocery store in Braxton County, West Virginia is closing. According to James Menees, corporate affairs manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic, the Kroger store in Gassaway, West Virginia will close in early 2023. According to a release from Kroger, the Gassaway location will close after “several years of poor performance and profitability.” “Closing a […]
GASSAWAY, WV
WTAP

Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

WDTV

Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Miss Amazing pageant held at Robinson Grand

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand held the Miss Amazing pageant Saturday afternoon. The Miss Amazing Pageant gives women with disabilities the opportunity to show off their talents as well. The pageant gives the women self-esteem and motivation. There are three stages to the pageant and an interview with...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wchstv.com

Missing Kanawha County teen found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Update 10/31/22 11:31 p.m.: Kanawha County deputies said a teenager who was reported missing over the weekend has been found. Kelsey Pomeroy, 14, was last seen by her family on Saturday, according to deputies. Deputies said Monday night that Pomeroy was found safe. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

