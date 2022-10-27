Read full article on original website
Mountain State ghost tales: 10 haunted places in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) – From haunted prisons, hotels and hospitals, to shrieking and shadow figures in the woods, and even a woman who helped convict her murderer from beyond the grave, the Mountain State is filled with chilling tales of the paranormal. Here are 10 of the stories of West Virginians from days past who […]
West Virginia mansion with view, tennis court for sale
This West Virginia home is for sale, and while it needs a little love, it has several unique features that are worth seeing.
Another West Virginia Sheetz temporarily closing for major remodel
Another West Virginia Sheetz location will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company's PR Manager.
Crews battle trailer fire in Belle, West Virginia
(UPDATE: 2:13 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022) – Crews have extinguished the fire that broke out at a trailer in the town of Belle. No one was injured in the blaze. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews responded to a trailer fire in Kanawha County this afternoon. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke […]
West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Results 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston. 46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest. Results are broken down by class as follows: Class […]
Kroger to close in Gassaway, West Virginia
GASSAWAY, WV (WOWK)—A grocery store in Braxton County, West Virginia is closing. According to James Menees, corporate affairs manager with Kroger Mid-Atlantic, the Kroger store in Gassaway, West Virginia will close in early 2023. According to a release from Kroger, the Gassaway location will close after “several years of poor performance and profitability.” “Closing a […]
wchstv.com
City of Charleston in tough recruiting environment, adds eight new officers to its ranks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department swore in its second largest class of police recruits Monday in nearly the last 20 years. Eyewitness News found it takes more than money to attract new officers today. Eight new officers took their oath from Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin....
Brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia, closes one lane of Big Tyler Road
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of the 4400 block of Big Tyler Road is closed due to a brush fire. The call came in to dispatch around 6:55 p.m. The lane is still shut down as of 7:12 p.m. Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. It is […]
wchstv.com
Charleston police add eight to ranks - second largest group of officers in nearly 20 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston has sworn in in eight new police officers – the second largest group of officers hired in nearly 20 years. Officials said in a news release that the new officers sworn in Monday during a ceremony will boost the ranks of the Charleston Police Department to 168 of the 173 officers allotted.
WTAP
Structure fire in Parkersburg leads to evacuation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A fire on 12th street in Parkersburg was called in Saturday night at 10:18 PM resulted in no injuries. The fire at 416 12th Street however did cause the evacuation of at least one adult and two children who were inside of the home at the time.
Newly sworn-in West Virginia officer won’t let age or gender define her role in law enforcement
Out of the eight officers, Rose is the only woman that was sworn in, and she is 17 to 23 years older than her male colleagues. But instead of letting gender or age define her role as an officer, Rose is reminding herself and others that she deserves to be exactly where she is at.
wchstv.com
Kroger to close Gassaway store; Braxton location opened in 1979
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The town of Gassaway will be losing a grocery store that has operated there for more than 40 years. Kroger announced in a news release it will close its Braxton County store in January 2023 after several years of poor performance and profitability. “Closing...
‘Can you see me now’ campaign shows the faces of West Virginia overdose victims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The portraits of 15,000 sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and more — all who died from overdoses — were displayed on billboards outside Kanawha County’s early voting location in Charleston on Saturday. The faces of those individuals greeted early voters, as something for people to think about as they went […]
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
What will Elkins’ historic Tygart Hotel look like after renovations?
The owner has released renderings of what the Tygart Hotel will look like after its current renovation.
Band of the Week: Nicholas County
Nicholas County was among the many school bands competing in the Tri-State championships this past week at Marshall University.
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Miss Amazing pageant held at Robinson Grand
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand held the Miss Amazing pageant Saturday afternoon. The Miss Amazing Pageant gives women with disabilities the opportunity to show off their talents as well. The pageant gives the women self-esteem and motivation. There are three stages to the pageant and an interview with...
wchstv.com
Bell ringers sought for Salvation Army of Charleston's Red Kettle program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Salvation Army of Charleston is looking for people to become bell ringers for the Red Kettle campaign over Christmas. If you are chosen, you will get paid to stand outside stores to collect donations for the Salvation Army. You can sign up Monday at...
wchstv.com
Missing Kanawha County teen found safe
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Update 10/31/22 11:31 p.m.: Kanawha County deputies said a teenager who was reported missing over the weekend has been found. Kelsey Pomeroy, 14, was last seen by her family on Saturday, according to deputies. Deputies said Monday night that Pomeroy was found safe. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
