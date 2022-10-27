Read full article on original website
Related
18 Side Characters Who 100% Deserved To Be Promoted To Main Characters
I don't care who the villain of The Devil Wears Prada was, but Nigel was definitely the hero.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wheel of Fortune Seeking WWE Super Fans for WWE Week Episodes, Footage of Xavier Woods on Celebrity WOF
WWE is partnering with Wheel of Fortune fo special episodes to air during the 40th season of the hit game show. Xavier Woods appeared on Sunday’s edition of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and raised $96,000 for the Gamers Outreach charity. “Getting the chance to be on Wheel of Fortune...
James Corden Responded To Accusations That He Stole A Joke From Ricky Gervais
This isn't the first time James has been in the news recently — it isn't the first time he's been in the news today.
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Ben Platt Finally Talked About The Negative Reaction To The “Dear Evan Hansen” Movie
The Dear Evan Hansen movie was widely criticized online, particularly for Ben's role as a high school student.
Comments / 0