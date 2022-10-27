Read full article on original website
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO, according to Fightful Select. Producers. – Brawling Brutes vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. – Bloodline in-ring promo: Michael Hayes. – New Day...
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the lineup for the episode:. *NWA U.S. Tag Team Champion Jay Bradley vs. Ricky Morton. *Max The Impaler vs. Natalia...
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Tomohiro Ishii vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor. Blake Christian...
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/31/2022
– The Crown Jewel go-home edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special opens live on the USA Network from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as the pyro hits and fans pop. Kevin Patrick welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. RAW Women’s Champion...
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. We’re two short weeks away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and on this week’s edition of NWA USA, we’re going to be paying tribute to the NWA United States Tag Team Champions: The Fixers!
Early Spoiler Notes for Tonight’s WWE RAW Halloween Episode
Below are a few early spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE RAW Halloween episode, courtesy of Fightful Select. Be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET. * A backstage Halloween Party is planned for the show, with Superstars in costumes. * Matt Riddle is reportedly dressing...
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Full Gear
AEW will hold a Full Gear event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19 this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,953 tickets and there are 712 left. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:
Kurt Angle Recalls Wrestling Cody Rhodes Multiple Times On The Indies, Why He Decided To Do The Job For Rhodes
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Hero looked back on his time wrestling on the independent circuit where he recalled wrestling Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions. Angle states that at the time he felt like the American Nightmare’s career was on the better trajectory so he decided to do the job and put him over on the rubber match. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Backstage Details On ROH Talents In AEW, Who Is On Tiered Contracts and Who Is Signed Full-Time
Since AEW President Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor earlier this year fans have seen an integration of two rosters as Khan attempts to get ROH its own television deal. Talents like Josh Woods, Dalton Castle, The Embassy, Jonathan Gresham, Bandido and many more have been appearing regularly on the promotion’s weekly programs of Dynamite, Rampage, Dark, and Dark: Elevation.
4 of the Uciest Storylines in Wrestling 2022
On May 19th 2020, I wrote a column about how I gave up on wrestling for the time being. There wasn’t an audience, WWE was trying to push a new concept called the Thunderdome, and AEW was being AEW harder than any AEW has ever done. It just wasn’t… good? Entertaining? Wrestling? No, it wasn’t very Ucey.
Rhett Titus’ Return, Jade Cargill, Danhausen and More on Tonight’s Halloween Edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation”
Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s Halloween edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” on YouTube. Former ROH star Rhett Titus will work his second AEW match tonight as he faces Frankie Kazarian. Titus made his AEW debut back in late April with an Elevation loss to Konosuke Takeshita. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in non-title singles action tonight, while AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will be in six-man tag team action.
Report: Former ROH Names Join MLW In Backstage Roles
There are rumors of two names joining MLW who were previously involved with ROH. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Gary Juster has joined Major League Wrestling in a consulting capacity. According to the report, Juster will serve in a leadership capacity for MLW, offering guidance and assistance in all areas of the company’s operations, both promotional and otherwise.
Shinsuke Nakamura Returns To Japan To Face The Great Muta At Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year 2023 Event
WWE superstar and Japanese legend Shinsuke Nakamura will be returning to Japan to face his old rival The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year 2023 event from Nippon Budokan. This will be one of Muta’s final matches of his career as he continues his retirement tour that is set to conclude next year.
Arn Anderson Explains Why He Isn’t Interested In Working In AEW’s Talent Relations Department
The latest edition of the ARN podcast saw the legendary Arn Anderson hold a Q&A with his listeners, where The Enforcer discussed why he has no desire of working in the AEW talent relations department, citing his past office work in WCW and WWE as the primary reason. Check out Arn’s full thoughts on the subject below.
Backstage Note on AEW Filming TV Segments Ahead of Time
A new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW has been getting creative with travel and their segments. While this is nothing new, AEW has regularly practiced filming segments for talent to air the week ahead when they won’t be wrestling at the next week’s tapings. This is done to save on travel, and to ease the schedule for talent so that they are not flying in to a city for two days, only to do one minute backstage segments.
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype Halloween RAW, Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley Backstage Clips
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to hype tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns looked back at his last RAW appearance in Dallas, and said tonight will be the last RAW before he embarrasses Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. He tagged the rest of The Bloodline in the post.
Opening Betting Odds For Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre At WWE Crown Jewel
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage match will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. The early betting odds are out for the match and lists McIntyre as the -130 favorite to win while Kross is the +110 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated WWE Crown...
NJPW Issues Statement On Canceling NEVER Openweight Title Match At Battle Autumn Show
An official announcement from New Japan Pro-Wrestling was released regarding Karl Anderson’s absence from the Battle Autumn event on November 5. Anderson was supposed to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship on November 5 at the Battle Autumn event. The return o Anderson and Luke Gallows to the WWE caused plans to shift, and they were later scheduled for a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel.
Jim Cornette Explains Why Now Is The Perfect Time For Triple H To Bring Back CM Punk
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE. It looks like CM Punk is on his way out of AEW as the promotion is reportedly in talks with the former world Champion about buying out his contract, with the only hang-up being the non-compete period. There has been speculation about Punk potentially returning to WWE should AEW buy out his contract.
WWE House Show Results From Mexico City 10/30/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) due Nikki Cross chasing Damage CTRL out of the arena.
