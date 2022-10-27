Kevin Owens has been oddly absent from WWE television recently, but it doesn't appear to be because of any kind of injury. The former WWE Universal Champion hasn't appeared on Raw or SmackDown since the latter's Sept. 30 episode, but he has still managed to wrestle six times at live events with the most recent being this past weekend in Mexico. He also popped up on a recent episode of NXT to promote the NXT Championship match between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonaugh but his absence from the main roster was never outright addressed.

