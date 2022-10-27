Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Mexico City 10/30/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Mexico City at Arena Ciudad de Mexico, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Bayley (w/ WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO Sky) due Nikki Cross chasing Damage CTRL out of the arena.
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype Halloween RAW, Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley Backstage Clips
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to hype tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns looked back at his last RAW appearance in Dallas, and said tonight will be the last RAW before he embarrasses Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. He tagged the rest of The Bloodline in the post.
wrestleview.com
WWE Halloween Raw Episode Preview: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and more!
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Tonight’s episode which is being billed as a Halloween episode, as of this writing, will feature the following:
tjrwrestling.net
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre At WWE Crown Jewel
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage match will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. The early betting odds are out for the match and lists McIntyre as the -130 favorite to win while Kross is the +110 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated WWE Crown...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO, according to Fightful Select. Producers. – Brawling Brutes vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. – Bloodline in-ring promo: Michael Hayes. – New Day...
tjrwrestling.net
“If They Touch, The Fight Is Off” – Triple H Makes Huge Crown Jewel Declaration On WWE Raw
Triple H made a rare appearance on WWE Raw and set down a huge stipulation for one of the bouts at WWE Crown Jewel!. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at each other’s throats since Lesnar made his return to the red brand on October 10th. He hadn’t been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match, but on WWE Raw’s season premiere, he made an emphatic statement when he attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. We’re two short weeks away from Hard Times In New Orleans, and on this week’s edition of NWA USA, we’re going to be paying tribute to the NWA United States Tag Team Champions: The Fixers!
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 30,118 tickets, and 3,684 are left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 33,802. Updated WWE Event Schedule. Saturday, November 5:...
ComicBook
Where Is Kevin Owens? Latest Update on the Former WWE Universal Champion's Absence from WWE Raw
Kevin Owens has been oddly absent from WWE television recently, but it doesn't appear to be because of any kind of injury. The former WWE Universal Champion hasn't appeared on Raw or SmackDown since the latter's Sept. 30 episode, but he has still managed to wrestle six times at live events with the most recent being this past weekend in Mexico. He also popped up on a recent episode of NXT to promote the NXT Championship match between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonaugh but his absence from the main roster was never outright addressed.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Card For Tonight’s MLW Fightland TV Tapings
MLW is in Philadelphia on Sunday night for an event titled Fightland that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:. Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka. Jacob Fatu vs. Lio...
itrwrestling.com
“They Didn’t Want Punk There From The Start” – Jim Cornette On The Elite
2022 has proven rather tumultuous for All Elite Wrestling. Between the issues caused by dwindling ticket sales and plummeting ratings, CM Punk’s actions during the All Out media scrum led to scandalous developments that the company is still rocking from. The result of that incident has seen a number...
Seth Rollins, Cesaro And More Reunited For Sheamus' Wedding, And I've Really Missed Seeing These WWE And AEW Stars Together
Seth Rollins reunited with Claudio Castagnoli and other AEW and WWE superstars at Sheamus' wedding.
