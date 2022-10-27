Read full article on original website
Matt Hardy Recalls Booker T Joking About Wanting To Fail WWE Drug Test To Get Time Off
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about one occasion when Booker T made light of wanting to fail a drug test to get some time off during both men’s time in the WWE:
Former Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Cost Former WWE Booker His Job
If George Scott, the then-WWE booker, hadn’t been fired, Hulk Hogan might have never reached the top of the massive sports entertainment company. After the late Pat Patterson took control, Hogan made quick progress towards being the face of not just WWE but of all of professional wrestling. On...
Rhett Titus’ Return, Jade Cargill, Danhausen and More on Tonight’s Halloween Edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation”
Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s Halloween edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” on YouTube. Former ROH star Rhett Titus will work his second AEW match tonight as he faces Frankie Kazarian. Titus made his AEW debut back in late April with an Elevation loss to Konosuke Takeshita. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in non-title singles action tonight, while AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will be in six-man tag team action.
Kurt Angle Talks Why MMA Fight With Ken Shamrock Never Happened
Kurt Angle discussed why he never fought former UFC Champion Ken Shamrock under MMA rules during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. Angle explained the fight ultimately never happened due to Angle’s neck problems. “There was no way I was able to do it. I had no...
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype Halloween RAW, Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley Backstage Clips
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to hype tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns looked back at his last RAW appearance in Dallas, and said tonight will be the last RAW before he embarrasses Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. He tagged the rest of The Bloodline in the post.
WWE House Show Results From Glasgow, Scotland 10/30/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. – Street Fight: Liv Morgan def. Natalya...
Producers Revealed For WWE Friday Night SmackDown Matches
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO, according to Fightful Select. Producers. – Brawling Brutes vs. Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa. – Bloodline in-ring promo: Michael Hayes. – New Day...
Arn Anderson Explains Why He Isn’t Interested In Working In AEW’s Talent Relations Department
The latest edition of the ARN podcast saw the legendary Arn Anderson hold a Q&A with his listeners, where The Enforcer discussed why he has no desire of working in the AEW talent relations department, citing his past office work in WCW and WWE as the primary reason. Check out Arn’s full thoughts on the subject below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/3/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Dallas, TX to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Kiana James defeated WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke in a non-title match. * Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth defeated Von Wagner and Duke Hudson. This began as a Handicap Match as Benjamin...
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Full Gear
AEW will hold a Full Gear event from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19 this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,953 tickets and there are 712 left. All Elite Wrestling will be announcing more matches in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:
Wade Barrett Says WWE Didn’t Allow The Nexus To Use The Locker Room Because Of Their Storyline: “One Of The Dumbest Things”
WWE superstar Wade Barrett was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the former multi-time Intercontinental champion spoke about the famous NEXUS invasion of WWE, and the one stupid decision the company made regarding the storyline in order to keep it authentic. Highlights from the interview are below.
NJPW Announces Lineup For TAMASHII
The lineup has been confirmed for NJPW TAMASHII in Sydney on November 13. The event will be headlined by IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori taking on Mick Moretti. Here is the card:. – Taiji Ishimori vs. Mick Moretti. – Michael Richards & Andrew Villalobos vs. Ricky South & Caveman...
Kurt Angle Recalls Wrestling Cody Rhodes Multiple Times On The Indies, Why He Decided To Do The Job For Rhodes
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Hero looked back on his time wrestling on the independent circuit where he recalled wrestling Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions. Angle states that at the time he felt like the American Nightmare’s career was on the better trajectory so he decided to do the job and put him over on the rubber match. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Swerve Strickland Calls For Bow Wow To Wrestle In AEW: “Get Your Training In”
AEW superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland recently appeared on RJ City’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City program, where the former tag champion spoke about famous rapper Bow Wow and how he hopes he will compete for AEW after expressing an interest in competing in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.
Report: Former ROH Names Join MLW In Backstage Roles
There are rumors of two names joining MLW who were previously involved with ROH. According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Gary Juster has joined Major League Wrestling in a consulting capacity. According to the report, Juster will serve in a leadership capacity for MLW, offering guidance and assistance in all areas of the company’s operations, both promotional and otherwise.
Backstage Notes on WWE Nixing Halloween Plans from Last Night’s RAW
WWE had “heavy elements” prepared for a Halloween Party segment on last night’s Crown Jewel go-home show, but they were not used, according to Fightful Select. A food fight with pumpkin pies was also pitched, to follow previous Halloween angles from years past. This obviously did not happen.
NJPW Issues Statement On Canceling NEVER Openweight Title Match At Battle Autumn Show
An official announcement from New Japan Pro-Wrestling was released regarding Karl Anderson’s absence from the Battle Autumn event on November 5. Anderson was supposed to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship on November 5 at the Battle Autumn event. The return o Anderson and Luke Gallows to the WWE caused plans to shift, and they were later scheduled for a six-man tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel.
Opening Betting Odds For Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre At WWE Crown Jewel
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage match will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. The early betting odds are out for the match and lists McIntyre as the -130 favorite to win while Kross is the +110 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated WWE Crown...
Backstage Note on AEW Filming TV Segments Ahead of Time
A new report from Fightful Select notes that AEW has been getting creative with travel and their segments. While this is nothing new, AEW has regularly practiced filming segments for talent to air the week ahead when they won’t be wrestling at the next week’s tapings. This is done to save on travel, and to ease the schedule for talent so that they are not flying in to a city for two days, only to do one minute backstage segments.
