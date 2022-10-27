Read full article on original website
Matt Hardy Recalls Booker T Joking About Wanting To Fail WWE Drug Test To Get Time Off
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about one occasion when Booker T made light of wanting to fail a drug test to get some time off during both men’s time in the WWE:
Former Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Cost Former WWE Booker His Job
If George Scott, the then-WWE booker, hadn’t been fired, Hulk Hogan might have never reached the top of the massive sports entertainment company. After the late Pat Patterson took control, Hogan made quick progress towards being the face of not just WWE but of all of professional wrestling. On...
Arn Anderson Explains Why He Isn’t Interested In Working In AEW’s Talent Relations Department
The latest edition of the ARN podcast saw the legendary Arn Anderson hold a Q&A with his listeners, where The Enforcer discussed why he has no desire of working in the AEW talent relations department, citing his past office work in WCW and WWE as the primary reason. Check out Arn’s full thoughts on the subject below.
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype Halloween RAW, Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley Backstage Clips
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to hype tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns looked back at his last RAW appearance in Dallas, and said tonight will be the last RAW before he embarrasses Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. He tagged the rest of The Bloodline in the post.
Wade Barrett Says WWE Didn’t Allow The Nexus To Use The Locker Room Because Of Their Storyline: “One Of The Dumbest Things”
WWE superstar Wade Barrett was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the former multi-time Intercontinental champion spoke about the famous NEXUS invasion of WWE, and the one stupid decision the company made regarding the storyline in order to keep it authentic. Highlights from the interview are below.
Kurt Angle Talks Why MMA Fight With Ken Shamrock Never Happened
Kurt Angle discussed why he never fought former UFC Champion Ken Shamrock under MMA rules during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. Angle explained the fight ultimately never happened due to Angle’s neck problems. “There was no way I was able to do it. I had no...
Rhett Titus’ Return, Jade Cargill, Danhausen and More on Tonight’s Halloween Edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation”
Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s Halloween edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” on YouTube. Former ROH star Rhett Titus will work his second AEW match tonight as he faces Frankie Kazarian. Titus made his AEW debut back in late April with an Elevation loss to Konosuke Takeshita. AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be in non-title singles action tonight, while AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will be in six-man tag team action.
Kurt Angle Recalls Wrestling Cody Rhodes Multiple Times On The Indies, Why He Decided To Do The Job For Rhodes
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Hero looked back on his time wrestling on the independent circuit where he recalled wrestling Cody Rhodes on multiple occasions. Angle states that at the time he felt like the American Nightmare’s career was on the better trajectory so he decided to do the job and put him over on the rubber match. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 11/3/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Dallas, TX to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Kiana James defeated WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke in a non-title match. * Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth defeated Von Wagner and Duke Hudson. This began as a Handicap Match as Benjamin...
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC – 7,570 sold. AEW Dynamite – Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA – 2,889 sold. WWE SmackDown – Enterprise Center in St Louis, MO – 7,524 sold. AEW Rampage – Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT –...
Jim Cornette Explains Why Now Is The Perfect Time For Triple H To Bring Back CM Punk
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette spoke about the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE. It looks like CM Punk is on his way out of AEW as the promotion is reportedly in talks with the former world Champion about buying out his contract, with the only hang-up being the non-compete period. There has been speculation about Punk potentially returning to WWE should AEW buy out his contract.
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,599 tickets and there are 844 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. ROH Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion of any...
Mike Chioda Believes WWE Should Put All Differences Aside and Try and Get CM Punk If He’s Available
On the latest edition of his Monday Mailbag podcast, legendary referee Mike Chioda spoke about the CM Punk and AEW situation, and how he thinks that WWE should put all their differences with the Second City Saint aside and make a play to bring him back, adding that his presence would create a massive jump in ratings for the company. Highlights from Chioda’s pod can be found below.
Opening Betting Odds For Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre At WWE Crown Jewel
Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage match will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view event. The early betting odds are out for the match and lists McIntyre as the -130 favorite to win while Kross is the +110 underdog, according to Betonline.com. Updated WWE Crown...
Jim Cornette Calls Malakai Black’s AEW Run A “Disappointment”
Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience. During it, Cornette talked about how much of Malakai Black’s AEW run had been a letdown, referencing The House of Black as a direct result of this. Black is currently on hiatus from wrestling. “This guy...
WWE to Celebrate a Decade of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins All Month Long
WWE is celebrating a decade of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins during the month of November. WWE announced today that they will commemorate a decade of Reigns and Rollins with a month-long celebration across social media platforms, starting today. There will be classic video highlights, never-before-seen photos, and more, including special Reigns and Rollins episodes of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist.
Brian Gewirtz Talks The Rock Potentially Returning For WWE WrestleMania Match
For the last year, there has been speculation about The Rock coming back for one more match at WWE WrestleMania where he would wrestle Roman Reigns. Because of The Rock’s Hollywood schedule, it couldn’t happen at WrestleMania 38, but now, the company is looking at WrestleMania 39 next year as a possibility.
Swerve Strickland Calls For Bow Wow To Wrestle In AEW: “Get Your Training In”
AEW superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland recently appeared on RJ City’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City program, where the former tag champion spoke about famous rapper Bow Wow and how he hopes he will compete for AEW after expressing an interest in competing in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight: Mandy Rose to Celebrate, Ava Raine Interview, Bron Breakker, More
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as the road to NXT Deadline continues. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will be on tonight’s show to celebrate the 1 year anniversary of her title win. NXT Champion Bron Breakker will also be on tonight’s show for his first appearance since retaining over JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov at Halloween Havoc. Apollo Crews has indicated that he will have his eyes on Breakker tonight.
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Team War: The Cardona Family (Mike Knox, V.S.K. & Brian Myers) (w/ Matt Cardona) vs. The Spectaculars (Brady Pierce, Rush Freeman & Rolando Freeman)
