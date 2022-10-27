ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

10 Analysts Have This to Say About Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for OptimizeRx

Within the last quarter, OptimizeRx OPRX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $21.2 versus the current price of OptimizeRx at $15.45, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated OptimizeRx...
Benzinga

MercadoLibre Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on MercadoLibre. Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 15 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.
Benzinga

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for SBA Communications

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on SBA Communications SBAC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

BG Staffing's Earnings Outlook

BG Staffing BGSF is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that BG Staffing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. BG Staffing bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Summit Materials's Earnings: A Preview

Summit Materials SUM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Summit Materials will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72. Summit Materials bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Ethereum Drops Below $1,600; PancakeSwap Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, the two most valued cryptocurrencies in the world, traded lower on Tuesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting. Dogecoin DOGE/USD, meanwhile, recorded sharp gains on Tuesday after Elon Musk disclosed that he is the Chief Executive Officer of post-merger company after Twitter deal, according to a filing made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
WHIO Dayton

Stocks end lower as hot jobs data signals aggressive Fed

Stocks on Wall Street gave up early gains and closed lower Tuesday after an unexpectedly strong report on the job market raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep the pressure on inflation with aggressive interest rate increases. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% after having been up as...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Safe-T Gr SFET shares moved upwards by 44.1% to $0.43 during Tuesday's regular session. Safe-T Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 32.8 million shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 44310.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.1 million.
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Colgate-Palmolive Company

On Monday, shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.07% to $73.84. The overall sentiment for CL has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Increase Short Exposure. The volatility alert...
Benzinga

Looking Into Arch Capital Group's Recent Short Interest

Arch Capital Group's ACGL short percent of float has risen 3.88% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 3.80 million shares sold short, which is 1.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Ecolab Q3 EPS Miss Estimates; Warns On Macroeconomic Uncertainties

Ecolab Inc ECL reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10% year-on-year to $3.669 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $3.66 billion. Sales from Global Industrial rose 16%, Global Institutional & Specialty climbed 12%, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences grew 34% Y/Y in fixed currency. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the...
Benzinga

Why Intuit Shares Are Down 8% Today

Shares Of Intuit INTU are trading lower following a Bloomberg report suggesting the company has paused hiring at its Credit Karma unit amid "revenue challenges." Bloomberg, citing a recent letter to employees, reported the company is pausing hiring amid reenue challenges due to "the uncertainty of the economic environment," which has impacted the lending environment.

