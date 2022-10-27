ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
NASDAQ

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
rigzone.com

Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore

A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels in the week through...
Markets Insider

Turkish President Erdoğan says he'll work with Putin to turn Turkey into a natural gas hub, and it marks the next step in Putin's attempts to keep selling Russian fuel to Europe

Russian president Vladimir Putin — whose plans to directly sell natural gas to Europe have been rebuffed — is now enlisting Turkey's help to sell fuel to the continent instead. On Wednesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan said his country will be working with Russia to create a "natural-gas...

Comments / 0

Community Policy