Over 223,000 Section 8 housing lottery waitlist applications under review: HACLA

LOS ANGELES - The application deadline for Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery is now closed and all those submitted are currently under review. Following a two-week period of accepting applications, a total 223,375 applications were received, representing 505,946 total household members, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) said Monday.
Housing opportunity in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and other local agencies are exploring opportunities to facilitate a shovel-ready housing development for approximately 13 acres of land owned by both the city and Palmdale School District, with the goal of accelerating housing production and addressing local housing needs. The project site includes 45 parcels and is generally located at East Avenue R-12 and 27th Street East in Palmdale.
L.A. mayoral candidate Karen Bass on campaign, homelessness and crime

(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss her campaign.  A current member of Congress and former speaker of the California assembly, Rep. Bass discusses her plans for public safety and homelessness.  She also discusses the L.A. city council scandal, Kevin […]
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lancaster, California

Lancaster City is a beautiful destination on the edge of the Mojave Desert. It’s a quick hour north of downtown Los Angeles, but it feels worlds apart. Located in north Los Angeles County, this destination feels like you’ve found an oasis in the Mojave Desert. Every spring wildflower...
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition

A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
South Gate Center expansion continues

A new contractor will continue the construction of East Los Angeles College’s South Gate Educational Center after the previous contractor left the project. ELAC held a historic groundbreaking ceremony on March 22, 2019 to celebrate for the new home of the ELAC South Gate Educational Center. Since then there wasn’t much of an update about the progress of the new campus until October 18.
Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California

The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
3 People Accused with SoCal ID Theft and Home Improvement Loan Fraud

Three people were detained on Thursday for allegedly planning a massive identity theft and home renovation loan fraud. According to the prosecution, this defrauded lenders of $3.4 million. Norbertas Sinica, 37, of Thousand Oaks, Selena Garcia, 27, of Riverside, and Kelliams S. Chavistad, 42, of Long Beach, will be charged...
