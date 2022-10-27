Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
In Just 2 Weeks, 223K Applied For Section 8 Housing In Los Angeles
The need for affordable housing in L.A. continues to far exceed the number of vouchers available to low-income renters.
foxla.com
Over 223,000 Section 8 housing lottery waitlist applications under review: HACLA
LOS ANGELES - The application deadline for Los Angeles' Section 8 housing waitlist lottery is now closed and all those submitted are currently under review. Following a two-week period of accepting applications, a total 223,375 applications were received, representing 505,946 total household members, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) said Monday.
Understanding The Affordable Housing Measure On Your LA Ballot
Understanding Measure LH — aimed at easing development of low-income housing — is our top story in the news briefing you need to start your day.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
Eastvale, CA real estate market update
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the September 2022 and October 2022 real estate market for Eastvale, California, which is located in Riverside County.
theavtimes.com
Housing opportunity in Palmdale
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and other local agencies are exploring opportunities to facilitate a shovel-ready housing development for approximately 13 acres of land owned by both the city and Palmdale School District, with the goal of accelerating housing production and addressing local housing needs. The project site includes 45 parcels and is generally located at East Avenue R-12 and 27th Street East in Palmdale.
L.A. mayoral candidate Karen Bass on campaign, homelessness and crime
(Inside California Politics) — Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss her campaign. A current member of Congress and former speaker of the California assembly, Rep. Bass discusses her plans for public safety and homelessness. She also discusses the L.A. city council scandal, Kevin […]
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lancaster, California
Lancaster City is a beautiful destination on the edge of the Mojave Desert. It’s a quick hour north of downtown Los Angeles, but it feels worlds apart. Located in north Los Angeles County, this destination feels like you’ve found an oasis in the Mojave Desert. Every spring wildflower...
Los Angeles, Los Angeles County buy into guaranteed income movement
(The Center Square) – Following a national trend, Los Angeles and Los Angeles County have embraced the popular guaranteed income concept to combat poverty by offering low-income residents no-strings-attached money. The city of Los Angeles offers a guaranteed income program to 3,200 participants chosen at random to receive $1,000...
KTLA.com
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition
A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
elaccampusnews.com
South Gate Center expansion continues
A new contractor will continue the construction of East Los Angeles College’s South Gate Educational Center after the previous contractor left the project. ELAC held a historic groundbreaking ceremony on March 22, 2019 to celebrate for the new home of the ELAC South Gate Educational Center. Since then there wasn’t much of an update about the progress of the new campus until October 18.
Talon Marks
Imajah Wandix isn’t feeling California
The golden state is losing its value rapidly and Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, talks about it.California the Golden State where dreams are made possible for anyone, anyone who’s anyone goes to California for a better life. Imajah Wandix, a Long Beach native, doesn’t agree with California anymore....
NBC Los Angeles
Deadline to Register for Section 8 Waiting List Lottery Approaches
Time is running out for people who want to register for the Section 8 waiting list lottery. The deadline is this Sunday at 5 p.m., however, winning this lottery does not guarantee housing. Willie Scott, 39, is hoping luck is on his side as he registers for LA City’s section...
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
theeastcountygazette.com
3 People Accused with SoCal ID Theft and Home Improvement Loan Fraud
Three people were detained on Thursday for allegedly planning a massive identity theft and home renovation loan fraud. According to the prosecution, this defrauded lenders of $3.4 million. Norbertas Sinica, 37, of Thousand Oaks, Selena Garcia, 27, of Riverside, and Kelliams S. Chavistad, 42, of Long Beach, will be charged...
capitalandmain.com
In High Poverty L.A. Neighborhoods, the Poor Pay More for Internet Service That Delivers Less
A recent study by the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity Los Angeles laid out the stark differences in pricing and availability of internet services from two of L.A. County’s internet service providers — dominant ISP Charter Spectrum and Frontier. In the San Fernando Valley, Charter Spectrum offers...
A look at the salaries of 2 LA City Council members involved in racist conversation
They're among three lawmakers who were recorded talking in racist terms. And though they've been stripped of assignments and haven't been attending meetings, they're still collecting hefty paychecks.
Comments / 0