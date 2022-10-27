ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

CBS LA

Redondo Beach residents denounce racist Halloween flyer posted in neighborhood

Redondo Beach residents were shocked to find racist flyers saying certain trick-or-treaters were not welcome."It was kind of gut-wrenching because the content was very explicit," said resident Peter K. While on a stroll Sunday, Peter found the racist flyer among the festive Halloween decorations in his Redondo Beach neighborhood on the corner of Grant Avenue and Rindge Lane. The handout, which was posted on a telephone pole, reads "due to the massive influx of Black people into Redondo Beach we no longer hand out Halloween candy." "I think it's just a group of people or maybe a single individual who is not...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday

The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition

A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

First time homebuyers can receive $20K toward home in Long Beach

If you’re looking to dip your toes in the real estate market and get settled into your first home, the city of Long Beach might be the place to put down roots. The city launched a new website on Monday for its upcoming First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program. The program will provide first time homebuyers up […]
LONG BEACH, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]

78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Infatuation

Where To Go When You Just Want Some Chips, Salsa & A Strong Margarita

Living in LA, we’re surrounded by the best Mexican food in the country. We’ve got Oaxacan mole places, world-class mariscos trucks, and more incredible taquerias than anybody knows what to do with. We also have legendary old-school California-Mexican restaurants, too. You know the ones—those beloved, historic shrines dedicated to enchilada combo platters, margaritas, and endless baskets of chips and salsa. Sure, they might not have the best food in town, but if you’re coming to these spots expecting bold plating and elevated flavor profiles, you’ve missed the point. These are community gathering places: where families, friends, and everyone in between come to eat hearty food, swap gossip, and probably drink too many margs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Parents warned to check for drugs mixed in with Halloween candy

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — State and local authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about the possibility of narcotics or other contaminants being mixed in with their children's candy this Halloween — especially after someone attempted to smuggle roughly 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport.
Santa Monica Daily Press

St. Monica’s Church

The mission of the St. Monica Catholic Community (stmonica.net) is to form loving disciples who will transform the world, all from the quiet confines of our four-acre block bordered by Lincoln and 7th, California and Washington. The parish was founded in Santa Monica in 1886 and moved to its present site in 1925 when the church building was completed. An elementary school followed several years later and a high school several years after that.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Metro A Line service in Long Beach, Compton to experience interruption on Saturday

The Metro A Line running from Long Beach to Compton will experience temporary interruption on Saturday for maintenance purposes. Service running from Wardlow Station in Long Beach to Del Amo Station in Compton will be unavailable beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, lasting until at least 2 p.m.In accordance, Metro is providing a free bus service between the two stations for anyone inconvenienced by the service interruption. Other services between Wardlow to Downtown Long Beach Stations and from the Del Amo station to 7th St/Metro in downtown Los Angeles will be uninterrupted. 
LONG BEACH, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Interesting Facts About Los Angeles

The city is a hub for entertainment. It is home to three Fortune 500 companies, including Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures. Other notable companies in the area include CenturyLink, Dollar Shave Club, and Dine Brands Global. The area is also home to Ubisoft Film and Television, SpaceX, and Warner Bros.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Body of dead female found under Fourth Street Bridge

Police are investigating the discovery of a human body under the Fourth Street Bridge in Downtown Los Angeles. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the female body was discovered at around 9:50 p.m. Sunday evening, under the Fourth Street Bridge at Fourth Place and Santa Fe Avenue. Los Angeles Police Department officers reported that there were no visible injuries on the body, which was nude when found. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.The age and identity of the female were not immediately known, though she was expected to be in her 60s.
LOS ANGELES, CA

