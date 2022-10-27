Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Related
West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval canceled for 3rd year, but other celebrations still expected
West Hollywood's famed Halloween Carnaval will not be happening for the third consecutive year but officials are promoting the city as "the place to be for Halloween."
Redondo Beach residents denounce racist Halloween flyer posted in neighborhood
Redondo Beach residents were shocked to find racist flyers saying certain trick-or-treaters were not welcome."It was kind of gut-wrenching because the content was very explicit," said resident Peter K. While on a stroll Sunday, Peter found the racist flyer among the festive Halloween decorations in his Redondo Beach neighborhood on the corner of Grant Avenue and Rindge Lane. The handout, which was posted on a telephone pole, reads "due to the massive influx of Black people into Redondo Beach we no longer hand out Halloween candy." "I think it's just a group of people or maybe a single individual who is not...
In Just 2 Weeks, 223K Applied For Section 8 Housing In Los Angeles
The need for affordable housing in L.A. continues to far exceed the number of vouchers available to low-income renters.
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and me
I have learned an important lesson from this man. According to a report, nearly 69,000 people in Los Angeles are homeless. They spend nights out and many of them don't even have money to buy food.
NBC Los Angeles
LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday
The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
KTLA.com
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition
A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
First time homebuyers can receive $20K toward home in Long Beach
If you’re looking to dip your toes in the real estate market and get settled into your first home, the city of Long Beach might be the place to put down roots. The city launched a new website on Monday for its upcoming First-Time Homebuyer Assistance Program. The program will provide first time homebuyers up […]
KCET
Lost Cemeteries of Early L.A.: The Forgotten Burial Sites of the City's Earliest Settlers
The inevitable has awaited every Angeleno since the founding of the Pueblo in 1781. In their grief, family and friends prepared a final resting place for those who had died. The resting place might be the local equivalent of Boot Hill or a quiet hillside overlooking the Sonoratown barrio. This being Los Angeles, there was nothing final about it, however.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]
78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
Where To Go When You Just Want Some Chips, Salsa & A Strong Margarita
Living in LA, we’re surrounded by the best Mexican food in the country. We’ve got Oaxacan mole places, world-class mariscos trucks, and more incredible taquerias than anybody knows what to do with. We also have legendary old-school California-Mexican restaurants, too. You know the ones—those beloved, historic shrines dedicated to enchilada combo platters, margaritas, and endless baskets of chips and salsa. Sure, they might not have the best food in town, but if you’re coming to these spots expecting bold plating and elevated flavor profiles, you’ve missed the point. These are community gathering places: where families, friends, and everyone in between come to eat hearty food, swap gossip, and probably drink too many margs.
Alhambra man builds chocolate store Halloween haunted house for the community
Duane Aamot has been making Halloween haunted houses in Alhambra for 27 years. The house is open to the public on Halloween and it's free.
spectrumnews1.com
Parents warned to check for drugs mixed in with Halloween candy
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — State and local authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about the possibility of narcotics or other contaminants being mixed in with their children's candy this Halloween — especially after someone attempted to smuggle roughly 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport.
Man builds elaborate homeless encampment on Hollywood sidewalk
A man set up an elaborate homeless encampment -- a makeshift wooden shed -- in Hollywood. The man says he's trying to survive homelessness with a different approach.
Santa Monica Daily Press
St. Monica’s Church
The mission of the St. Monica Catholic Community (stmonica.net) is to form loving disciples who will transform the world, all from the quiet confines of our four-acre block bordered by Lincoln and 7th, California and Washington. The parish was founded in Santa Monica in 1886 and moved to its present site in 1925 when the church building was completed. An elementary school followed several years later and a high school several years after that.
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
Metro A Line service in Long Beach, Compton to experience interruption on Saturday
The Metro A Line running from Long Beach to Compton will experience temporary interruption on Saturday for maintenance purposes. Service running from Wardlow Station in Long Beach to Del Amo Station in Compton will be unavailable beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, lasting until at least 2 p.m.In accordance, Metro is providing a free bus service between the two stations for anyone inconvenienced by the service interruption. Other services between Wardlow to Downtown Long Beach Stations and from the Del Amo station to 7th St/Metro in downtown Los Angeles will be uninterrupted.
nomadlawyer.org
Interesting Facts About Los Angeles
The city is a hub for entertainment. It is home to three Fortune 500 companies, including Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures. Other notable companies in the area include CenturyLink, Dollar Shave Club, and Dine Brands Global. The area is also home to Ubisoft Film and Television, SpaceX, and Warner Bros.
vidanewspaper.com
Parents to be Cautious of Fentanyl Packaged in Kid’s Candy this Halloween Season
Law enforcement are warning parents about the dangers of possible drugs being mixed in with their children’s Halloween candy this year after a massive fentanyl bust at Los Angeles Airport. Someone attempted to get through security at LAX with bags of candy that contained around 12,000 fentanyl pills early...
Body of dead female found under Fourth Street Bridge
Police are investigating the discovery of a human body under the Fourth Street Bridge in Downtown Los Angeles. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the female body was discovered at around 9:50 p.m. Sunday evening, under the Fourth Street Bridge at Fourth Place and Santa Fe Avenue. Los Angeles Police Department officers reported that there were no visible injuries on the body, which was nude when found. Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate.The age and identity of the female were not immediately known, though she was expected to be in her 60s.
Comments / 0