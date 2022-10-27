Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Would You Drop Half-A-Million Dollars On A 1983 Ford Ghia Trio Microcar Concept?
Italian coachbuilder Ghia is known for designing some of the world’s most beautiful vehicles, and many of them command very high asking prices as a result. With that in mind, we’d like to know if you’d drop big bucks on this 1983 Ford Ghia Trio, which is listed for sale on eBay for a staggering $500,000.
Carscoops
Retromodded 2014 Chevy Camaro Brings ’50s Fin Car Styling To A Modern Platform
These days, many manufacturers offer retro-inspired vehicles in their lineup, but none really draw inspiration from earlier than the 60s. So if you want to get a modern car with the taste of something a bit earlier, you could consider this 2014 Camaro SS listed for sale on eBay, which is inspired by some iconic cars of the 1950s.
Carscoops
Storm Down The Quarter-Mile With This 2012 Ford Mustang Shelby 1000
A rare 2012 Ford Mustang Shelby 1000 is bound for auction in January and while it looks relatively understated, it is anything but. Launched five years after the Ford Shelby GT500, the 1000 lifted performance to new heights thanks to the fitment of a 5.4-liter V8 joined with a Kenne Bell 3.4-liter liquid-cooled supercharger and rated at 1,000 hp. Mated alongside this engine is a six-speed manual transmission with a short-throw shifter, sending power through the rear wheels.
Carscoops
Custom Saturn Sky With A Corvette Surprise Looks Fun In All The Right Ways
Really fast cars are getting more expensive across the world. With that in mind, finding a car that’ll provide most of the experience of a high-end sports car or supercar for a reasonable price feels special. This extremely custom Saturn Sky is special too and that’s before you pop the hood and see its Corvette heart.
Carscoops
Florida Honda Dealer Gave A $9,400 Discount On A 2023 Civic Followed By A $10,000 Markup And $3,000 Fee
We’ve told you about a number of audacious dealer markups and add-on fees in the past. The power of the internet allows the common person to rise up and call out dealers for such greedy practices. And that’s exactly what’s going on right now over on Reddit where one user is trying to wrap their head around a convoluted, roughly $3.6k markup – and that’s not including any suspicious and totally arbitrary dealer fees worth a few thousand dollars extra, listed on an everyday Honda Civic hatchback that has a $26,240 MSRP.
Carscoops
Mopar Brings Two Functional And Over-The-Top Ram Concepts To SEMA 2022
Mopar has worked its magic on two Ram 1500s that are designed to store more than ever before. Both being shown off at SEMA this week, the first is based on the Ram 1500 TRX and has been made perfect for dirt bikers, while the second is perfect for tradespeople.
Carscoops
2003 Saleen S281 Mustang Still Turns Heads To This Day
While Saleen is struggling to survive, there was a time not too long ago when it was a master of tuning and modifying Ford Mustangs, making them much more desirable. While browsing through the classifieds, we recently came across a particularly nice Saleen from the company’s heyday and despite being almost 20 years old, it is still very cool.
Carscoops
A Lamborghini Countach Was Spotted Inside A 174-Foot Yacht In Florida
Media is emerging from the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, of a 1987 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 Quattrovalvole. Seems fair enough, it’s a lovely car, if a little out of place. But the thing that’s really drawing a lot of attention is where it’s parked. Seen aboard the...
Carscoops
Watch In Terror As This BMW 3-Series Rally Car Crashes And Gets Impaled By A Wooden Pole
The driver and passenger of a BMW E36 3-Series have been lucky to avoid serious injury after a crash during a recent rally event in Europe. Dramatic dashcam footage filmed from inside the BMW initially shows the driver powering down a straight without any issues. As he approaches a complex of corner where there were plenty of spectators, he steers to the right and comes over a crest in the road at high speed. On the other side of this crest was a left-hand bend but unfortunately for the driver, he was simply traveling too fast to safely make the corner.
Carscoops
This Super-Rare Ferrari Testarossa Pininfarina Spider Has Just 256 Miles On It And You Can Buy It
Ferrari might have made 7,177 Testarossas over the model’s lifespan but one thing they never did was built a production version with a convertible top. That makes this Pininfarina Spider ‘Special Production’ quite special indeed. What makes this example even more valuable is that it has just 256 miles (413 km) on the odometer.
Carscoops
2023 Kia Sorento Arrives With More Standard Equipment And Slightly Higher Prices
The Kia Telluride got a facelift for 2023, but the company hasn’t forgotten about its other three-row crossover. Quite the opposite as the automaker has announced a handful of updates for the 2023 Sorento. The entry-level Sorento LX starts at $29,990 and this is a slight increase of $400....
Carscoops
Yikes… LaFerrari Driver Crunches Side Skirt While Exiting Parking Spot
There are few maneuvers in driving that are both as common and as stressful as exiting a parking spot next to a low curb. And one Ferrari LaFerrari driver has proven why that is, by damaging his car mere inches after taking off. The video, posted to Facebook by Supercar...
Carscoops
Someone Is Selling A Ford Bronco Raptor For $125,000 On eBay
If you’re patient and can find a dealership that doesn’t apply ridiculous markups, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor can be purchased from $69,995 with destination and tops out at $82,550 when fully-loaded with options. However, if you’re unwilling to wait many months for delivery and can’t be bothered finding a dealership without markups, this used Bronco Raptor might do the trick.
Carscoops
The Tesla Cybertruck Looks Dangerously Close To Real Life Production In New Images And Video
Actions speak louder than words and it looks as though there’s some very important action taking place at Tesla. New photos and video show off the 9,000-ton Giga Press and a tail light that we’ve never seen before. Both indicate that the world’s most controversial pickup truck might actually be in the hands of reservation holders soon.
Carscoops
Land Rover Defender Crashes With Mazda And Violently Rolls Over On The Highway
A Land Rover Defender rolled over multiple times on an Orlando highway after crashing with a Mazda CX-5 that was erratically trying not to miss the exit. Despite the severity of the crash, the driver and passengers of the Defender walked away with minor injuries, showing the high safety standards of modern vehicles.
Carscoops
Koenigsegg KXX Rendering Imagines The Ultimate 2,000 HP Hybrid Hypercar
This article contains independent illustrations of a fictional Koenigsegg KXX created by professional car designer Emre Husmen that are neither related to nor endorsed by Koenigsegg. This is the Koenigsegg KXX, a wild creation from the mind of talented designer Emre Husmen that shows what an even more track-focused hypercar...
Carscoops
Stretched Renault Austral Spotted Again, Set To Replace The Espace
The Renault Austral made its public debut at the Paris Motor Show as the successor of the Kadjar, but the French company is also working on another variant of the SUV set to indirectly replace the Espace. A prototype of the “Grand Austral” was caught by our spy photographers in Germany, giving us a better view of its stretched body.
Carscoops
Subaru Likes Its Infotainment System So Much That It Swapped It For An Alpine Unit In Forester Special Edition
When it comes to special editions, we usually expect at least one stand-out feature making the car more desirable than the standard trims. In the new Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD that is available in Australia, this feature is the replacement of the original infotainment with an aftermarket unit from Alpine, showing us that Subaru maybe is not that proud of its own tech.
Carscoops
Zeekr’s 009 Electric Minivan Is All About Luxury And Comfort
New images of the Zeekr 009 minivan have surfaced online, showcasing it from the inside and confirming reports that it has a focus on luxury. The car manufacturer, owned by Geely, first previewed the electric minivan in early August and while it was expected to be unveiled in full later that month, the debut has been pushed back to November 1. It is also tipped to hit the market as the ‘Extreme Krypton 009,’ a name fitting of its design.
Carscoops
How The World Of Motorsport Killed One Of The Most Innovative Racing Cars To Date
The 2000s was a dynamic and exciting period for motorsports as it experienced a flurry of innovation from designers and large budgets from manufacturers big and small. The Deltawing was one such project, perhaps the most ambitious newcomer to racing cars in the 21st century. The leading character of this...
Comments / 0