Redondo Beach residents denounce racist Halloween flyer posted in neighborhood
Redondo Beach residents were shocked to find racist flyers saying certain trick-or-treaters were not welcome."It was kind of gut-wrenching because the content was very explicit," said resident Peter K. While on a stroll Sunday, Peter found the racist flyer among the festive Halloween decorations in his Redondo Beach neighborhood on the corner of Grant Avenue and Rindge Lane. The handout, which was posted on a telephone pole, reads "due to the massive influx of Black people into Redondo Beach we no longer hand out Halloween candy." "I think it's just a group of people or maybe a single individual who is not...
Street takeover on busy intersection fueling concerns in Beverly Grove
Only deep skid marks are left behind from that daring street takeover that clogged the busy Beverly Grove intersection early Saturday morning. "It was kind of scary," said resident Bejamim Hugeggi. "Thought we were going to have another night of rage."Hugeggi was on his way home after a night out and almost got caught up in the chaos as tires created huge plumes of smoke and cars got dangerously close to onlookers."It just didn't look normal at 1 a.m. at night," he said. "I wasn't happy that they were racing and doing donuts but I was at least happy they are...
AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign
The Long Beach center was in need of many updates, including improving accessibility and the breadth of services offered, officials said. The post AbilityFirst reopens Long Beach center after 18 months of construction and $6M campaign appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles's homelessness debate is straight out of The Twilight Zone
Los Angeles has an anti-encampment law that allows certain areas — schools, day care centers, and other facilities — to be designated "no camping zones," barring homeless encampments from the vicinity. Voters are outraged at the inconvenience this causes the homeless and are planning to vote supporters of...
KTLA.com
Haunted house in Burbank wins first place in city’s competition
A Burbank family that transformed their home into a haunted house won first place for their unique design in the city’s competition. Michael Reyes, his wife and two kids are the masterminds behind the spooky structure, much of which is created with recycled materials, repurposing items from around the house and the backyard.
Where To Go When You Just Want Some Chips, Salsa & A Strong Margarita
Living in LA, we’re surrounded by the best Mexican food in the country. We’ve got Oaxacan mole places, world-class mariscos trucks, and more incredible taquerias than anybody knows what to do with. We also have legendary old-school California-Mexican restaurants, too. You know the ones—those beloved, historic shrines dedicated to enchilada combo platters, margaritas, and endless baskets of chips and salsa. Sure, they might not have the best food in town, but if you’re coming to these spots expecting bold plating and elevated flavor profiles, you’ve missed the point. These are community gathering places: where families, friends, and everyone in between come to eat hearty food, swap gossip, and probably drink too many margs.
dailybruin.com
USAC calls for resignation of LA city council members caught on racist recording
The Undergraduate Students Association Council passed a resolution Oct. 18 calling on multiple Los Angeles city council members to resign. Council president Nury Martinez and councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo made racist and homophobic remarks about other council members, LA District Attorney George Gascón and the child of a council member in a leaked recording, according to the LA Times. Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Oct. 12, and the resolution, along with condemning the words of the three council members, calls on de León and Cedillo to resign as well.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-29-2022]
78 degrees, limitless sunshine, and lots to do. Just another Saturday in the city of angels, right?. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (October 29) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Promise fills the day. Hope you make it a good one!
Gunman sought in shooting outside Santa Clarita bar
One person was hospitalized after being shot outside the Black ‘N Blue lounge in Santa Clarita early Monday morning. Deputies responded to a shooting call to the Westfield Valencia Town Center in the 24000 block of Town Center Drive around 1:18 a.m. Arriving deputies found one person suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, […]
Hollywood Forever Cemetery's Día de los Muertos celebration kicks off with rich culture and spirit
Saturday kicked off a full day of events and festivities that brought out dozens of guests.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Long Beach, CA
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Long Beach, CA, look no further! From seafood to Mexican to Italian, we’ve got you covered. Here are our top 20 picks for the best restaurants in Long Beach. Bon appetit!. 1. Tantalum Restaurant. $$ | (562) 431-1414 | WEBSITE.
L.A. man arrested in Arcadia for allegedly breaking into bank
A man was taken into custody Saturday night after police found him inside a Chase Bank branch in Arcadia. Arcadia police officers responded to the bank branch at 60 East Huntington Dr. for a report of shattered glass and a person inside the building. When officers arrived on scene, the suspect allegedly took off on […]
All 14 LA County NAACP branches denounce Sheriff Alex Villanueva
All 14 branches of the NAACP in Los Angeles County have given Sheriff Alex Villanueva a failing grade."We have had to offer a Grade of 'F' for failure for Sheriff Alex Villanueva for lack in executive leadership and lack of intervention to mitigate an atmosphere of fear in the Black Community and other communities marginalized by the LASD," NAACP officials said in a statement. The branches said the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has failed to address many issues affecting Black communities under its jurisdiction. "There are many things that are happening and the sheriff has not been responsive to us," said...
Beverly Hills home targeted by burglars; search on for suspects
Police are searching for whoever burglarized a home in Beverly Hills Sunday night. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at a residence located in the 1300 block of Park Way, a Beverly Hills Police Department spokesperson confirmed. The homeowners were not on site at the time of the burglary, but there was evidence that […]
Santa Monica Daily Press
St. Monica’s Church
The mission of the St. Monica Catholic Community (stmonica.net) is to form loving disciples who will transform the world, all from the quiet confines of our four-acre block bordered by Lincoln and 7th, California and Washington. The parish was founded in Santa Monica in 1886 and moved to its present site in 1925 when the church building was completed. An elementary school followed several years later and a high school several years after that.
Police break up 3 street takeovers in L.A. area, including one involving a blowtorch
The familiar sight of burning rubber, lasers, and cheering spectators at a street takeover in Santa Fe Springs went next-level Thursday night when someone brought a blowtorch to the party. Cameras captured video of the takeover at the intersection of Shoemaker Ave. and Excelsior Drive. Cars doing doughnuts came within inches of the crowd. One […]
whatnowlosangeles.com
The Dinghy Deli Opening in Redondo Beach Pier by Year-End
A brand new restaurant called The Dinghy Deli is looking to debut at the pier in Redondo Beach, located at 160 International Boardwalk. The new eatery will join several other restaurants already on the pier, including El Cinco De Mayo, A Fish & Friends, Kona Koffee Company, Pier Bakery & Churros, and more. Owner Rashel Mereness tells What Now Los Angeles she hopes to open the new business with Randy Lafaye and Jose Raygoza by the end of 2022. Mereness was unable to provide any additional details. Based on the name, customers can likely expect a variety of sandwiches and other grab-and-go options.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen accused of punching community activist at mayoral campaign event
Long Beach District 2 Councilwoman Cindy Allen is being accused of punching a blogger during a mayoral campaign event for Rex Richardson earlier today. The social media account Love You Long Beach posted video from the scene showing paramedics tending to someone at the event. Allen is a former Long...
Homeless Los Angeles man builds wooden house on Hollywood Boulevard sidewalk: 'Gives me empowerment'
A homeless man in Los Angeles has constructed a small wooden home in the middle of a busy sidewalk propped up by wheels.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Signs New Franchise Agreement for LA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone continue to grow throughout the country, now signing multiple franchise agreements in the third quarter, including a site in Los Angeles. Following an impressive first half of the year, the fast-growing restaurant chain has announced the signing of 17 franchise agreements in the...
