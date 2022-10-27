Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Renault Makes Fun Of Tesla Semi, Says While Some Make Announcements Others Are Putting Miles On The Road
Tesla’s habit of announcing products long before they make it to market has opened it to criticisms from other automakers. The latest, Renault, has opted to tease the company for the long lead time on the Tesla Semi. The French automaker has published a video that shows a worker...
Carscoops
The Tesla Cybertruck Looks Dangerously Close To Real Life Production In New Images And Video
Actions speak louder than words and it looks as though there’s some very important action taking place at Tesla. New photos and video show off the 9,000-ton Giga Press and a tail light that we’ve never seen before. Both indicate that the world’s most controversial pickup truck might actually be in the hands of reservation holders soon.
Carscoops
Land Rover Defender Crashes With Mazda And Violently Rolls Over On The Highway
A Land Rover Defender rolled over multiple times on an Orlando highway after crashing with a Mazda CX-5 that was erratically trying not to miss the exit. Despite the severity of the crash, the driver and passengers of the Defender walked away with minor injuries, showing the high safety standards of modern vehicles.
Carscoops
Ford Performance Teases Mysterious Ranger Raptor With Roof-Mounted Light Bar
Ford is preparing something related to the Ranger Raptor as hinted at by a short video post on social media. The dark teaser shows a Ranger Raptor with an extra roof-mounted LED bar while we listen to revving sounds of the engine. Ford Australia and Ford Performance published the video...
Carscoops
“Broke People See A Fine, I See VIP Parking” Says TikToker Who Racks Up $8,000 In Tickets
It’s often said the rules don’t apply to the rich, and 27-year old Luke Desmaris is portraying himself as the living embodiment of that. According to various reports, Desmaris has racked up at least 100 tickets in the past year by illegally parking his BMW M4 on the streets of London. However, this was no accident as he proclaimed “broke people see a fine, but I see VIP parking.”
Carscoops
Volvo Pulls S60 Sedan From Sale In The UK, Reevaluating Its Future
Volvo has paused sales of the S60 sedan in the UK while evaluating the future of its BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class rival. As good as the Volvo S60 is, sales have dropped 51 per cent so far this year compared to 2021, hitting 16,797 units including the V60 estate. Interestingly, British sales of the V60 continue.
Carscoops
Ford Reportedly Giving Underperforming Employees An Ultimatum: Shape Up Or Ship Out
Ford has a message for white-collar workers and it’s ‘shape up or ship out.’. According to an email obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Ford is targeting “underperformers” with an ultimatum that asks them to either improve or leave the company. As part of the effort,...
Carscoops
Scooter Rider Kicks Cop Car But The Cop Car Kicks Back
If the law doesn’t get you, karma will. That’s the conclusion we’re drawing from this video of a scooter rider getting a taste of his own medicine after trying to vandalize a police car in North Wales. The clip shows a police patrol car parked on a...
Facebook likely has your contact info — even if you never signed up for its services. Here's how to remove it.
If any of your friends shared their address books with Facebook, the company likely has your contact info — even if you've never used its services.
Carscoops
2023 Jeep Wrangler Brings Back Punk’n Orange In Time For Halloween
Jeep is bringing back its popular Punk’n shade of orange for a limited time on all 2023 Wrangler models just in time for Halloween. The car manufacturer originally offered the Wrangler in Punk’n from the 2018 to 2020 model years before it was ditched. Now it’s back for the 2023 model year and offered on all variants, including the Sport, Sahara, Rubicon, 4xe, and 392. It’ll set back shoppers $695 and is the sixth special-run color to be offered for the current generation of Wrangler.
Carscoops
Certain 2022 Lamborghini Urus Models In The U.S. And Canada Need A New Infotainment System
Lamborghini has announced a recall of 2022 Urus models in the United States and Canada due to a potentially faulty infotainment system and rearview camera. A hardware issue in the infotainment system means that during shutdown, an error in one of the voltage regulators may lead to damage to various components within the control unit. This causes a loss of all functions, including the screen display, the next time the vehicle is started. The rearview camera is also inoperable.
Carscoops
Acura Thinks The BMW M340i Has A V6 In Comparison Chart With Its Own TLX Type S
The Acura TLX Type S SH-AWD wants to be seen as a direct competitor to the BMW M340i xDrive, which is why there is a comprehensive side-to-side comparison on Acura’s official website. A closer look though reveals a mistake as the BMW’s engine is wrongfully described as a V6 instead of the inline-six that is.
Carscoops
Tesla Semi Shows Off Impressive Acceleration In New Videos
Elon Musk has famously said that Tesla doesn’t make slow cars. Nevertheless, one of its near-production Semi prototypes might be the best example of that mantra to date. Seen recently making the rounds in Nevada, one such example seems to pull away from a stop sign at a speed that only a Tesla Semi seems to be capable of.
Carscoops
Would You Drop Half-A-Million Dollars On A 1983 Ford Ghia Trio Microcar Concept?
Italian coachbuilder Ghia is known for designing some of the world’s most beautiful vehicles, and many of them command very high asking prices as a result. With that in mind, we’d like to know if you’d drop big bucks on this 1983 Ford Ghia Trio, which is listed for sale on eBay for a staggering $500,000.
Carscoops
Skip The Line And Buy This 260-Mile Rivian R1S Available Right Now
Rivian R1S reservation holders have waited a long time to finally get their hands on the all-electric SUV. The low-production Launch Edition trim with its special bits and paint color sold out fast too. Now, one has come up for sale at auction which means that someone can skip the line by purchasing it.
Carscoops
Would You Let An Autonomous Lotus Drive You Around The Nürburgring?
Driving your own car on Germany’s Nürburgring is a rite of passage for many car fans. But being driven around by a pro driver who knows the track inside out is every bit as exciting, which is why the ‘Ring taxi gets booked up so far in advance. Imagine though, if you could combine the two activities. Imagine if your car could take you on a hot lap of the Nürburgring.
Carscoops
Ford Dealers Now Have Until Dec. 2 To Decide If They’ll Invest Up To $1.2 M On EVs
Back in September, we told you all about Ford’s plan to have dealers sign up to sell electric vehicles by October 31. Evidently, numerous dealers reached out and asked for more time to make their choice. Now, Ford is obliging and providing another month for dealers to make a decision about their future plans, pushing back the deadline to December 2.
Carscoops
Rumor Claims Toyota GR86 Could Go Hybrid For Next Generation, Use GR Corolla Engine
Toyota has always been famously defensive of keeping the GR86 naturally aspirated and lightweight, but a new report from Japan’s Best Car Web claims the GR86 could undergo some substantial changes for its next generation. Some of these changes include things like platform switches, new engines, and even electrification,...
Carscoops
For $18k, You Can Rock Chris Bangle’s Poor Man’s Ferrari Coupe From Fiat
Italian vehicles are known for having some of the most unique styling on the planet, but unfortunately many of them come with asking prices north of six figures. Thankfully, there are a few ways to get that fix without completely draining the wallet, and one of them comes in the form of the Fiat Coupe.
Carscoops
Hyundai Sued By New York Dealer For Allegedly Withholding Inventory
Central Avenue Hyundai, of Hartsdale, New York, is suing the Korean automaker, claiming that it was being denied additional vehicles as retaliation for not performing renovations it says are not practical to its showroom. The suit centers around discretionary allocations, a pool of additional vehicles that an automaker can allocate...
Comments / 0