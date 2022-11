Texas police and other authorities are searching for a man who managed to escape prison while on work detail, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.37-year-old Brandon Hogan reportedly escaped the Coryell County Jail in Gatesville, Texas on September 26, 2022. He was serving on a work detail at a nearby cemetery when he made his escape.According to Reelz’s On Patrol: Live, multiple law enforcement agencies in the Central Texas area are now working together to track down the 37-year-old.Hogan has managed to evade capture for over one month despite the law enforcement’s diligent searching.Scott Williams, the Sheriff of Coryell County and who...

GATESVILLE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO