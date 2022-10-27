Read full article on original website
Related
CM Punk May Never Wrestle Again
According to a new report, sources close to former AEW World Champion CM Punk say that the star might never wrestle again. The future of CM Punk is the subject of some conjecture once again almost eight years after he walked out of WWE. This time the status of Punk is up in the air due to his suspension from AEW as a result of his part in the fight that took place after he lambasted many of his colleagues at the post-All Out media scrum.
“If They Touch, The Fight Is Off” – Triple H Makes Huge Crown Jewel Declaration On WWE Raw
Triple H made a rare appearance on WWE Raw and set down a huge stipulation for one of the bouts at WWE Crown Jewel!. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been at each other’s throats since Lesnar made his return to the red brand on October 10th. He hadn’t been seen since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match, but on WWE Raw’s season premiere, he made an emphatic statement when he attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley.
“He Almost Passed Out” – Matt Hardy Recalls Edge Nearly Collapsing Due To TV Prop Issues
Matt Hardy has revealed that something nearly went terribly during a match when Edge was performing under a mask. In 2000, the Hardy Boyz team of Matt & Jeff Hardy faced off against Edge & Christian many times. The Hardys were the popular guys while E&C were the crafty bad guys that made a lot of jokes.
Former WWE Star Reportedly Re-Signs With The Company
It appears that a former WWE Superstar has now officially re-signed with the company after they shockingly re-debuted recently on TV. On the October 28th episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was in the ring talking about the open challenge she issued one week earlier. Rumour swirled as to who Rousey’s opponent might be and fans were stunned when it turned out to be former WWE Superstar, Emma.
Award Winning Rap Star Wants AEW ‘Roster Spot’
An award-winning rap star wants to trade in the studio for the wrestling ring as he tells AEW President Tony Khan that he wants a “roster spot” in the company. It was back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Now, almost two years later, the rap star is making very public overtures to Tony Khan about joining AEW.
Carmella Shares Heartbreaking Message About Suffering Miscarriage
Carmella has revealed why she has been off WWE television by sharing some very personal details about suffering a miscarriage. The WWE power couple Carmella and announce Corey Graves were married earlier this year in April 2022. It was Graves’ second marriage. He has three kids with his ex-wife. If you follow the couple on social media, then you know that Carmella loves being a stepmom to Corey’s kids. The couple lives in Pittsburgh.
AEW Star Details Their Sleepwalking Experiences
A major AEW star has discussed their experiences with sleepwalking, saying that it’s something that they dealt with when they were growing up. Adam Cole shocked the system, not for the first time in his career, at All Out in 2021 when the former NXT Champion arrived in AEW. Cole reunited with his fellow Bullet Club alumni The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega before his NXT partners Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish also became All Elite and the Undisputed Elite was born.
WWE Release Several NXT Talents
WWE has released several members of the NXT roster according to a new report with at least five members of the developmental brand leaving the company. PWInsider has reported that Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng have all been let go from their WWE deals.
Matt Hardy On His Favorite Design Of WWE Tag Team Titles
As one half of the legendary Hardy Boyz tag team, Matt Hardy has held a lot of gold in his career and now he’s talking about what title belts looked the best when he was in WWE. Matt Hardy recently celebrated 30 years as a professional wrestler. During his...
Logan Paul Says WWE Fans “Will Be Forced To Respect Me” After Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made a bold statement leading up to Crown Jewel by saying that WWE fans will be forced to respect him after they see his performance. The countdown is on for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, November 5th when Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
Sami Zayn Talks Cracking Up The Bloodline
Sami Zayn stole the show on SmackDown with his ‘Ucey’ comments and has discussed how, on occasion, he’s doing his best to get The Bloodline to crack up. On Friday Night SmackDown, The Bloodline tried to smooth over the cracks in the group as Roman Reigns demanded Jey Uso bury his ill will towards ‘Honorary Uce’ Sami Zayn. Zayn told Reigns that he thinks Jey had not been feeling “very Ucey” lately and the group began to crack up.
Former WWE Manager Reveals Hilarious Reason He Took The Undertaker To Wrestler’s Court
The Undertaker once got taken to Wrestler’s Court. Recently, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about how he once took The Undertaker to Wrestler’s Court and put him on trial. Wrestler’s Court was created to avoid backstage brawls and incidents in the locker room, rather keeping the peace...
Alexa Bliss And Asuka Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
And new! Alexa Bliss and Asuka are now your WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!. From the get-go, it would be a very intense and physical match between Alexa Bliss/Asuka and Dakota Kai/IYO Sky of Damage CTRL, with strikes being blown from both sides. Asuka and IYO SKY would have...
Triple H’s Plans For WWE Star “Totally On Pause”
A new report has indicated that Triple H’s plans for a former Universal Champion have been pushed back due to another act getting over. The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn is stealing the show every week on SmackDown as an unlikely part of The Bloodline. Sharing the ring and promo time with both the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman may make lesser men cower in fear but Zayn is clearly having the time of his life and his popularity with fans is only increasing week after week.
Mick Foley Dresses Up As The Undertaker For Halloween [Photo]
Mick Foley has paid tribute to one of his greatest rivals by sharing some photos of himself dressed as The Undertaker for Halloween. During his WWE Hall of Fame career Mick Foley tangled with some of the biggest names in history from his WCW rivalries with Sting and Vader to his WWE rivalries with the biggest names like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, The Rock and of course, The Undertaker.
Kevin Owens Names Former WWE Champion That’s Most Painful To Wrestle
Kevin Owens has had plenty of opponents in his wrestling career, and he says one former WWE Champion is the most painful of them all!. Throughout his decades in the professional wresting business, Kevin Owens has faced opponents of all shapes and sizes. However, in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens named Bobby Lashley as the most painful opponent of all, saying that there’s nothing about The Almighty that doesn’t hurt.
Mark Henry Praises WWE Star’s “Emmy Worthy” Performances
Mark Henry is praising a member of The Bloodline for their “Emmy worthy” performances. Paul Heyman has been praised by many in the WWE Universe for his contributions to the promotion’s storyline of The Bloodline, including from WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Since becoming Reigns’ Special...
Wardlow Shares What His Big Breakfast Looks Like (PHOTO)
Wardlow is a very powerful man that dominates everybody he faces in AEW and now he’s sharing what his big breakfast looks like. The big man simply known as Wardlow has been with AEW since the company started in 2019, he spent nearly three years “working for” Maxwell Jacob Friedman until he turned on him earlier in 2022. Since then, Wardlow has been on a major roll since he won the TNT Title from Scorpio Sky on July 6th.
Wade Barrett Recalls “Stupid” WWE Backstage Rule
Wade Barrett has reflected on his early run on the WWE main roster and one “stupid” rule imposed on him and his Nexus group. Nexus was the group made up of the rookies on the first season of NXT – when it was still a reality-based show. The group burst onto Raw, taking WWE Superstars apart as well as the ringside area, referees, and ring announcers as they took over the show.
