Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip

South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri

What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks OC is a one-pitch pitcher

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is like a one-pitch pitcher, says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast on Inside the Gamecocks The Show.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...

JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
COLUMBIA, SC

