Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Florida State furthers push for 4-star Texas RB commit Cedric Baxter: 'I've just got to do what's best for me'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla -- Florida State hosted Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater four-star Texas running back commitment Cedric Baxter Jr. on campus for an official visit over the weekend. This marks Baxter's second straight home game visit to Tallahassee. By all accounts, the former FSU pledge enjoyed himself again on this trip. "I...
247Sports
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
247Sports
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
247Sports
Gamecocks OC is a one-pitch pitcher
South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is like a one-pitch pitcher, says Keith Allsep of the Locked on the Gamecocks Podcast on Inside the Gamecocks The Show.
247Sports
Losing Marshawn Lloyd hurt Carolina, but...
JC Shurburtt of TheBigSpur.com says that South Carolina losing running back Marshawn Lloyd during Saturday's loss to Missouri was critical, but it should not have been as difficult to overcome as it was. From Inside the Gamecocks,ï¿½
Comments / 0