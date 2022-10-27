Scientists have estimated that thousands to millions of ultrasmall Teflon plastic particles may be released during cooking as non-stick pots and pans gradually lose their coating.Just a single small crack on the surface of a Teflon-coated pan can release about 9,100 plastic particles, according to the new study, published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.Researchers, including those from Flinders University in Australia, say the findings highlight the potential risk of Teflon plastic debris exposure during daily cooking.Scientists assessed how millions of tiny plastic particles potentially come off during the cooking and washing of such non-stick pans and...

32 MINUTES AGO