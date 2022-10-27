ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ethereum Price Prediction: When will ETH Surge above the $1500 amid this Cryptocurrency Bloodbath?

By Antonio K Smith
themarketperiodical.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
themarketperiodical.com

ADA Price Analysis: Cardano bears remain on the periphery as uptrend is sustained

•ADA/USD is currently priced at $0.41 and has increased by 1.45% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 44.94% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: ADA on the cusp of a breakthrough. The Cardano price...
themarketperiodical.com

THETA Price Analysis: Theta bears left to cool their heals

•THETA/USD is currently priced at $1.19 and has increased by 1.35% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 43.03% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Theta price is a period of accumulation. The Theta price...
themarketperiodical.com

ADA Price Analysis: Cardano bulls take over with consistent spike in trading volumes

•ADA/USD is currently priced at $0.40 ,with an increase of 5.38% over the past 24 hours. •The Trading Volume has increased by 3.86% over the past 24 hours. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: ADA on the rise as bears falter. The...
themarketperiodical.com

ETC Price Analysis: Bulls join the party as Ethereum Classic price keeps up the pace

•ETC/USD is currently priced at $26.05 and has decreased by 5.95% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 2.64% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Will the Ethereum Classic price growth come to a halt?
Reuters

Wall St slips as jobs data dents hopes for Fed rate deceleration

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating that the labor market remained on solid ground dimmed hopes the Federal Reserve might have enough reason to begin reducing the size of its interest rate hikes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy