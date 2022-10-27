ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Ravens Trading For Bears LB Roquan Smith

Adam Schefter reports the Ravens will send second and fifth-round picks to Chicago in exchange for Smith. This is the second big-name linebacker to be shipped out of Chicago in a week, and fills a need for the Ravens who have a strong history of inside linebacker play. Smith had...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Deion Sanders goes viral for his custom Jackson State stadium necklace

Deion Sanders was the guest picker on ESPN’s “College GameDay” show on Saturday, and he went viral thanks to the custom pendant on the necklace he was wearing. Sanders is known for his flashy jewelry and came prepared with two thick gold chains. One of the chains had a pendant featuring a miniature replica of Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The letters “JSU” were hanging below the stadium, and represent the school Sanders coaches — Jackson State University.
WOWK

Geno Smith leads Seahawks to third straight win

The Geno Smith redemption tour rages on, as Smith and the Seattle Seahawks offense continue to hit all the right notes. Smith and Seattle (5-3) were at home Sunday hosting a New York Giants (6-2) team that had won four in a row. It was a matchup of two of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, could Deion Sanders be in?

Deion Sanders showed this past weekend when Jackson State hosted "College Gameday" the type of energy he brings anywhere he goes. He's the type of coach that would immediately bring excitement to a program that is somehow more dysfunctional than Texas A&M. With Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference in...
AUBURN, AL
Yardbarker

Eagles WR AJ Brown calls out NFL over timing of drug test

AJ Brown had his best game as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and the star wide receiver thinks those who are in charge of the NFL’s drug testing program took note. Brown torched the Pittsburgh Steelers defense for six catches, 156 yards, and three touchdowns in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders owner makes clear statement on Josh McDaniels’ future

Josh McDaniels’ hugely disappointing first season as Las Vegas Raiders head coach hit a new low Sunday in a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Despite that, owner Mark Davis clearly is not entertaining any changes. Some unfounded speculation Monday suggested that McDaniels’ job could be in danger...
Yardbarker

Justin Jefferson Gives Honest Take About Vikings’ Offense

The Minnesota Vikings may be one of the most underrated teams in the NFL through eight weeks. After beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday, the Vikings improved to 6-1. This is the fifth-straight win for the Vikings and they are first in the NFC North. Minnesota has a group...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Did officials rob Panthers of win with costly mistake?

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore made a boneheaded mistake after he came up with a huge play on Sunday, but one former NFL official says it should not have drawn a flag. The Panthers were trailing the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 with eight seconds left in regulation when Moore caught...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Will Tennessee be at No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff ranking?

With an offense that has arguably been the most dominant unit in football this season, it's difficult to suggest otherwise. On Saturday, they defeated No. 19 Kentucky 44-6. The No. 3 Volunteers racked up 422 yards of offense. Entering Saturday's game, they were averaging 50.1 points and 571.7 yards per...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Drop Odell Beckham Jr. Hint? Free Agent WR at Trade Deadline

Will the Dallas Cowboys make a move to add another wide receiver before the November 1 trade deadline? Maybe … but what if it’s not exactly a trade?. Despite the "itch" and the "risk-taker" mentality of Jerry Jones, COO Stephen Jones said the Cowboys are “comfortable” at wideout.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi rip into Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

As the Green Bay Packers headed into Sunday’s Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, the storyline to watch was how quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed with a banged-up receiver group missing Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. While the 38-year-old Rodgers has been fairly critical of his receivers this season,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Trade Rumors: Roquan Smith, Bears, Commanders, Packers, Rams

Jason La Canfora reports that the Bears remain open to trading veteran LB Roquan Smith. However, La Canfora mentions that Smith’s lack of contract is an issue for teams. In fact, some GMs have told La Canfora that it’s more likely that he will be franchise-tagged and traded next offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Dolphins could be sneaky threat in AFC

While everyone is rightly fixated on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC, one of their division rivals shouldn't be counted out. The Miami Dolphins have emerged as one of the NFL's true shocks this season, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading one of the league's most dangerous passing attacks. Head coach...

