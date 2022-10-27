Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Predicting the NBA's Best Death Lineups By End of Season
Are NBA "Death Lineups" still a thing? I sure hope so because I've got a bunch of ones ranging from "Purely, wonderfully hypothetical" to "Established, sort of" that I'm convinced are going to be dynamite this season. Granted, the Death Lineup designation does seem to have lost luster. That happens...
Bleacher Report
Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks
Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson to Return to Pelicans After Missing Last 2 Games with Hip Injury
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is expected to return to the lineup Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing the last two games with a hip injury, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Williamson experienced a hard fall to the court in New Orleans' 122-121 overtime defeat to the Utah...
Bleacher Report
Predicting the NBA's Worst Three-Point Shooting Teams This Season
Shooting has been basketball's most important skill for about as long as the game has existed. With each passing season in the NBA, that statement just gets easier to defend. With the three-point-attempt rate (the percentage of total shots that come from beyond the arc) continuing to hover around 40 percent (compared to 22.2 percent in 2009-10 and 16.7 percent in 1999-00), teams that can't take and make a lot of deep jumpers start every game in a self-imposed hole.
Bleacher Report
NBA MVP Ranking: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Way-Too-Soon Top 5
Early-season NBA MVP ladders are both brutal and beautiful. The margin of separation is terribly, terrifically thin with fewer than 10 games in the bank, and it makes ironing out a definitive hierarchy rewardingly wrenching. Basically:. Dan Favale @danfavale. *spending too much time on an early-season mvp ladder* <a href="https://t.co/Y3XBYQKl17">pic.twitter.com/Y3XBYQKl17</a>
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 3
Entering the third week of the NBA season, it's still early, but enough games have been played for fantasy managers to start making tough decisions. While certain late-round draft picks were fun gambles, those roster positions shouldn't be tied up when contributors are emerging on the waiver wire. There are...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook: 'I Never Will Let' Critics 'Take My Joy'
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook said he didn't allow outside negativity to impact him during a sluggish start to the 2022-23 NBA season. "One thing that I never will let happen is people outside of my family and people who support me take my joy," Westbrook told reporters after Sunday's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets. "I always have fun and embrace this game and the gift I've been given to be able to go out and compete."
Bleacher Report
B/R Halloween Roundtable: NBA Stars but Make ‘em Candy
Happy Halloween, hoops fans. We've officially reached the point where Spooky season and the NBA season have collided. On this All Hallows' Eve, there are no tricks here—just treats. We asked Bleacher Report's Dan Favale and Emily McCarthy to name some NBA stars as Halloween candy, and in the...
Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November to execute trades. Some may be planning to make a playoff push, while others should start stacking draft capital for future. Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a...
Bleacher Report
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard 'Frustrated' with Knee Injury, to Miss at Least Next 3 Games
The injury woes for Kawhi Leonard continue, as the Los Angeles Clippers star is dealing with a knee setback. Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters the star player will not join the team for the upcoming two-game road trip against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. The coach added that Leonard is frustrated but "getting better, and that's the most important thing."
Bleacher Report
Former NBA Guard Eric Bledsoe Won't Face Domestic Violence Charges After Arrest
Former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe was arrested for allegedly slapping his girlfriend on Oct. 26, but he will reportedly not face charges. According to TMZ Sports, the Los Angeles County District Attorney declined to press charges "due to insufficient evidence." Bledsoe was freed on bond after his arrest. Ryan Glasspiegel...
Bleacher Report
Josh Primo Reportedly Goes Unclaimed on Waivers After Spurs Release
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is reportedly an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Primo went unclaimed after the Spurs waived him on Friday following "several" allegations of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women.
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard Says He Spoke to Nets, Brooklyn Wanted a 'Big That Can Shoot'
Dwight Howard has made 22 three-pointers in 18 seasons during his career, which apparently is nowhere near enough for the Brooklyn Nets to consider signing him. During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard revealed he spoke with the Nets as a free agent but they told him "they need a big man that can shoot."
Bleacher Report
Report: Lionel Messi Expected to Sign Inter Miami Contract amid PSG, Barcelona Rumors
Major League Soccer's Inter Miami has emerged as the front-runner to sign superstar Lionel Messi when his PSG contract expires in the summer of 2023, according to a report from The Athletic's David Ornstein. Per Ornstein, signing with the MLS club is the "most advanced" of Messi's potential options, "to...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Albert Pujols Signs Retirement Papers, Officially Won't Return in 2023
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols' performance in the second half of the season proved that he still has a lot left in the tank, but he won't be backing off his retirement plans. According to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand, Pujols officially signed his retirement papers on Monday, solidifying the...
Podcast: Cardinals Lose to Vikings, Important Stretch Arrives
An important three-game stretch now approaches for the Arizona Cardinals after losing to the Minnesota Vikings.
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Still Important to Cowboys After Tony Pollard's Big Game
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard seemed to establish himself as the top option in the backfield with his three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears. However, Cowboys CEO Jerry Jones said after the game that the team is not giving up on Ezekiel Elliott, who sat...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Wiseman, Kuminga, Moody's Contract Options Picked Up by GS
The Golden State Warriors are picking up the $12.1 million fourth-year option on center James Wiseman, the $6.0 million third-year option on Jonathan Kuminga and the $3.9 million third-year option on Moses Moody, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic and ESPN's Kendra Andrews. All three moves were expected for...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Lack of 'Purpose' and 'Passion' Blasted by Twitter in Blowout Loss to Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets dropped to 1-5 on the season with a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at Barclays Center, and things are not looking good for Steve Nash's squad. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 61 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the loss,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Trade Rumors: Colts' Nyheim Hines Drawing Interest Ahead of 2022 Deadline
Tuesday's NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and teams looking for backfield help are reportedly reaching out to the Indianapolis Colts to check the availability of their backup running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, teams around the league have contacted the Colts to inquire about trading for fifth-year running...
