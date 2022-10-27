ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Predicting the NBA's Best Death Lineups By End of Season

Are NBA "Death Lineups" still a thing? I sure hope so because I've got a bunch of ones ranging from "Purely, wonderfully hypothetical" to "Established, sort of" that I'm convinced are going to be dynamite this season. Granted, the Death Lineup designation does seem to have lost luster. That happens...
Bleacher Report

Report: Roquan Smith Traded to Ravens from Bears for A.J. Klein, NFL Draft Picks

Roquan Smith is no longer the face of the Chicago Bears defense. Chicago traded the linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for linebacker A.J. Klein and second- and fifth-round picks, per multiple reports:. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter. Compensation update: Bears are trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens in exchange...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Predicting the NBA's Worst Three-Point Shooting Teams This Season

Shooting has been basketball's most important skill for about as long as the game has existed. With each passing season in the NBA, that statement just gets easier to defend. With the three-point-attempt rate (the percentage of total shots that come from beyond the arc) continuing to hover around 40 percent (compared to 22.2 percent in 2009-10 and 16.7 percent in 1999-00), teams that can't take and make a lot of deep jumpers start every game in a self-imposed hole.
Bleacher Report

NBA MVP Ranking: Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Way-Too-Soon Top 5

Early-season NBA MVP ladders are both brutal and beautiful. The margin of separation is terribly, terrifically thin with fewer than 10 games in the bank, and it makes ironing out a definitive hierarchy rewardingly wrenching. Basically:. Dan Favale @danfavale. *spending too much time on an early-season mvp ladder* <a href="https://t.co/Y3XBYQKl17">pic.twitter.com/Y3XBYQKl17</a>
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Ranking Sleepers for NBA Week 3

Entering the third week of the NBA season, it's still early, but enough games have been played for fantasy managers to start making tough decisions. While certain late-round draft picks were fun gambles, those roster positions shouldn't be tied up when contributors are emerging on the waiver wire. There are...
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Russell Westbrook: 'I Never Will Let' Critics 'Take My Joy'

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook said he didn't allow outside negativity to impact him during a sluggish start to the 2022-23 NBA season. "One thing that I never will let happen is people outside of my family and people who support me take my joy," Westbrook told reporters after Sunday's 121-110 win over the Denver Nuggets. "I always have fun and embrace this game and the gift I've been given to be able to go out and compete."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

B/R Halloween Roundtable: NBA Stars but Make ‘em Candy

Happy Halloween, hoops fans. We've officially reached the point where Spooky season and the NBA season have collided. On this All Hallows' Eve, there are no tricks here—just treats. We asked Bleacher Report's Dan Favale and Emily McCarthy to name some NBA stars as Halloween candy, and in the...
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report 2022 NFL Trade Deadline Grades and Analysis

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November to execute trades. Some may be planning to make a playoff push, while others should start stacking draft capital for future. Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in a...
Bleacher Report

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard 'Frustrated' with Knee Injury, to Miss at Least Next 3 Games

The injury woes for Kawhi Leonard continue, as the Los Angeles Clippers star is dealing with a knee setback. Head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters the star player will not join the team for the upcoming two-game road trip against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. The coach added that Leonard is frustrated but "getting better, and that's the most important thing."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Josh Primo Reportedly Goes Unclaimed on Waivers After Spurs Release

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is reportedly an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Monday. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Primo went unclaimed after the Spurs waived him on Friday following "several" allegations of the 19-year-old exposing himself to women.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

Dwight Howard Says He Spoke to Nets, Brooklyn Wanted a 'Big That Can Shoot'

Dwight Howard has made 22 three-pointers in 18 seasons during his career, which apparently is nowhere near enough for the Brooklyn Nets to consider signing him. During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Howard revealed he spoke with the Nets as a free agent but they told him "they need a big man that can shoot."
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

Report: Lionel Messi Expected to Sign Inter Miami Contract amid PSG, Barcelona Rumors

Major League Soccer's Inter Miami has emerged as the front-runner to sign superstar Lionel Messi when his PSG contract expires in the summer of 2023, according to a report from The Athletic's David Ornstein. Per Ornstein, signing with the MLS club is the "most advanced" of Messi's potential options, "to...
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Colts' Nyheim Hines Drawing Interest Ahead of 2022 Deadline

Tuesday's NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and teams looking for backfield help are reportedly reaching out to the Indianapolis Colts to check the availability of their backup running back. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, teams around the league have contacted the Colts to inquire about trading for fifth-year running...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

