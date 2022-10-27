We are quickly approaching an important part of the season for young players, as the yearly Rule 5 draft will be occurring during the winter meetings this December. The Rule 5 draft is designed to keep teams from hoarding young players, making certain players eligible to be selected by the 29 other teams in the draft. Eligibility is for players who have never been added to a major league team’s 40 man roster who were signed at least five seasons prior to the draft if they were 18 years of age or younger, or four season prior to the draft if they were 19 or older at the time of signing. If a team chooses a player from another organization, they send $100,000 to that organization and have to add the player to the 26 man roster and keep him there for the entirety of the next season and active for at least 90 days. Should a team wish to remove the player from the 26 man roster, the player must be offered back to the original team who can choose to take them back for $50,000.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO