Dodgers: Retired MLB Slugger Interprets Cody Bellinger’s Woes
The powering Mark McGwire shares his thoughts on Bellinger’s struggles at the plate and how he can fix it.
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
'Mattress Mack': Houston Astros superfan has wagered $10 million to win $75 million if team wins World Series
The Houston Astros are strong favorites to win the World Series, which starts Friday, and one of the team's most famous fans is going all in on oddsmakers' predicted outcome for the "Fall Classic."
FOX43.com
Phillies fans react to World Series ticket prices
PHILADELPHIA — The World Series begins on Friday night, and the search for tickets is on for MLB fans. However, despite it being a rare trip the World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, fans are dismayed at the ticket prices at Houston's Minute Maid Park and Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park.
batterypower.com
Braves 40-man roster outlook heading into the offseason
The World Series will get underway Friday in Houston and unfortunately, it will not be the Atlanta Braves who are facing the Astros in a rematch. The focus for the Braves now shifts to the offseason, which will get underway as soon as the Fall Classic is completed. Atlanta enters the offseason in good shape with much of its young core locked up for a long time. Still, there are questions that will need to be answered and the biggest is at shortstop where Dansby Swanson is a free agent. We will be examining a lot of these decisions in closer detail over the next few weeks, but for now here is a snapshot of where things stand heading into the offseason.
MLB Twitter trolls Astros national anthem singer for forgetting the words (Video)
The singing of the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies had MLB fans doing a double-take. Very few people get to sing the national anthem on the biggest stage in sports. The ones who do know they’re being judged against all the renditions that have come before them.
Joe Buck Says It’s “Time for Someone Else” to Call the World Series
Baseball fans will hear the voice of a different Joe when they tune into the coverage of the 2022 World Series. After calling the MLB championship for more than two decades, Joe Buck quit World Series coverage in March 2022 as a result of his move from Fox to ESPN, and so now Fox’s Joe Davis will call the games.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy World Series Photo
In just a few hours, the first pitch will be delivered in Game 1 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Before all the action kicks off, golf analyst Paige Spiranac posted a photo showing she's ready for the World Series to being. In a photo she posted to Twitter, Spiranac was decked out in a baseball uniform that wouldn't be legal in today's game.
Ex-Red Sox World Series champion announces his retirement
The show is officially over for one former World Series champion. Longtime Boston Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt took to Instagram this week to announce that he is retiring from baseball. “Damn it that was fun,” he wrote. “For parts of 10 years I got to do the only thing...
Details of Adam Wainwright’s one-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals
Details have emerged regarding Adam Wainwright’s one-year, $17.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. St. Louis signing Adam Wainwright came as little surprise, as the right-hander was clearly disappointed with the end of his 2022 campaign. But both Wainwright and the Cardinals are optimistic that he has plenty left in the tank.
NBC Sports
Was Framber Valdez using a foreign substance? Phillies react
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: Mark McGwire Talks Recovering from a Disappointing Loss
The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the 2022 NLDS is one of the more disappointing and embarrassing defeats in MLB history. After entering that series with 111 regular season wins and a historic run differential of +334, the Dodgers looked like a different team in the postseason. They got outplayed and out-managed by a team that won 22 fewer games than them in the regular season, and were out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.
batterypower.com
Battery Power TV: What will it take to keep Dansby Swanson?
Dansby Swanson is coming off a career year as the Atlanta Braves shortstop heads into free agency. Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney look at went right, what went wrong for Swanson in 2022, and forecasting what it will take to keep him in Atlanta, whose production puts him in a surprising class of players at the position.
batterypower.com
Atlanta Braves Rule 5 Draft Preview
We are quickly approaching an important part of the season for young players, as the yearly Rule 5 draft will be occurring during the winter meetings this December. The Rule 5 draft is designed to keep teams from hoarding young players, making certain players eligible to be selected by the 29 other teams in the draft. Eligibility is for players who have never been added to a major league team’s 40 man roster who were signed at least five seasons prior to the draft if they were 18 years of age or younger, or four season prior to the draft if they were 19 or older at the time of signing. If a team chooses a player from another organization, they send $100,000 to that organization and have to add the player to the 26 man roster and keep him there for the entirety of the next season and active for at least 90 days. Should a team wish to remove the player from the 26 man roster, the player must be offered back to the original team who can choose to take them back for $50,000.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Astros catcher Martín Maldonado banned from using illegal bat gifted by Albert Pujols
Major League Baseball forced Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado to stop using an illegal maple bat after Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, reports the New York Post. The bat was deemed illegal for safety reasons and not competitive reasons -- the specific type of maple bat Maldonado used is more likely to splinter into multiple pieces.
MSNBC
MLB is failing Black Americans. The Phillies-Astros World Series proves it.
The World Series that starts Friday night between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies will be less diverse than the 1951 series between the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. As The Associated Press has noted, neither the Astros’ roster nor the Phillies’ roster is expected to include any U.S.-born Black players, the first time there's been such an absence in 72 years. In fact, after Jackie Robinson integrated Major League Baseball in 1947, 1950 was the only World Series without any U.S.-born Black players — until today.
batterypower.com
World Series Game 2 open thread
After inexplicably blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1, the Houston Astros will try to battle back and even the series Saturday night in Game 2 of the World Series. Kyle Tucker homered twice for Houston, but it was a solo shot by J.T. Realmuto in the 10th that was the deciding factor. Zack Wheeler will get the start for the Phillies in Game 2 while the Astros will turn to left-hander Framber Valdez.
CBS Sports
2022 World Series: Game 1 lineups for Phillies, Astros
After four baseball-less days, the World Series begins Friday night at Minute Maid Park as the Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 1 of the best-of-seven series. The Astros are in the World Series for the fourth time in the last six years. The Phillies are in the Fall Classic for the first time since 2009. Here's how you can watch Game 1.
Cubs Make Yet Another Hitting Coach Change
The Cubs employed 14 different hitting coaches between 2012 and 2022. Now another change has been made.
