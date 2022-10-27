ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?

With six games into the season, the Brooklyn Nets are already struggling to win games. They currently have a record of 1-5 and hold the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference. Looking at the Nets' struggles, it is starting to make sense why Kevin Durant wanted to be traded from the team in the offseason.
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen

The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash

With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker

NBA announces punishment for 76ers over free agency violations

The NBA on Monday announced its punishment for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were docked second-round draft picks in 2023 and 2024. The punishment arose from the team’s early contact with free agents P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. The Sixers made contact with the two players prior to when they were legally allowed to.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Pacers' Myles Turner has interesting message for Lakers

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has absolutely no time for subtlety. Turner appeared this week on “The Woj Pod” with Adrian Wojnarowski and offered a message for the L.A. Lakers, essentially telling them to go get him. “If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at...
Yardbarker

Michigan State, with unconventional roster, opens vs. Northern Arizona

If Michigan State hopes to have the success it is accustomed to having this year, the Spartans likely will need to rack up the wins in untraditional ways. Defense, rebounding and depth have been the staples for head coach Tom Izzo during his previous 27 years as head coach of the Spartans, which has led to 24 NCAA Tournament appearances.
EAST LANSING, MI
Yardbarker

Ravens Trading For Bears LB Roquan Smith

Adam Schefter reports the Ravens will send second and fifth-round picks to Chicago in exchange for Smith. This is the second big-name linebacker to be shipped out of Chicago in a week, and fills a need for the Ravens who have a strong history of inside linebacker play. Smith had...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard won't travel with team for Texas road trip

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will not travel with the team when it visits the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and San Antonio Spurs on Friday as he continues to recover from knee surgery. Leonard has been dealing with knee stiffness stemming from the surgery he received in July of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The NBA Has Taken Away The Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 And 2024 Second Round Picks Over Investigations Into Early Free Agency Discussions

The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-4 after a pretty shaky start to the season. Joel Embiid struggled out of the gates and James Harden's brilliance wasn't able to take them to a winning record in their first 7 games. But they're slowly starting to figure things out, helped along by Tyrese Maxey seemingly taking the next step and becoming even better as a scorer and an all-around player.
Yardbarker

Cavs Update Darius Garland’s Status For Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are off to a fantastic start this season, as they’re 4-1 through five games. To make matters even more impressive, all of the Cavs’ wins this season have come without Darius Garland. The one-time All-Star suffered an eye injury in Cleveland’s season opener, and he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne

Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Second tunnel video shows Michigan State player swing helmet at Michigan player

A second video has emerged that shows a Michigan Wolverines player being beat up in the tunnel by Michigan State players after Saturday’s game. This video was shared by Maize n Brew’s Trevor Woods, who says the mother of a recruit from Bloomfield Hills took the video. The video is over two minutes long, but the assault is seen at the very beginning.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy