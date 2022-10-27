Jury acquits Michael Barnett of all charges

Michael Barnett walks out of Thursday's trial in tears. "It's finally over," he said. Barnett was acquitted of all charges. Emily Primm | Editor-in-Chief

Michael Barnett left the courtroom surrounded by family holding him up.

"It's finally over," he choked out through sobs.

Once in the elevator, he went into the corner, leaning his head against the wall, and continued sobbing.

Barnett was charged with neglect of a dependent, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit neglect of a dependent.

The jury found Barnett not guilty on all four charges after about a couple hours of deliberation.

There was no big reaction in the courtroom from him, Natalia Barnett or her friend, Cynthia Mans, which is what Superior Court Judge Steve Meyer asked for before he read the verdict.

"This is an emotional matter, but this is a court of law and I expect a certain level of decorum," he said, locking eyes with Michael then with Natalia and Mans, who were sitting in the front row behind the prosecutors. "I don't want any big outbursts from either side."

His orders were followed. Natalia and Mans — who came into the courtroom whispering and giggling — clutched each others arms, but their faces were blank listening to Meyer read off not guilty to every charge.

Deputy prosecutor Jackie Starbuck asked Meyer to uphold a gag order on the parties of this case, Michael and Natalia, since both are parties to Kristine Barnett's upcoming case. The order would prevent the parties from speaking publicly about the case.

Defense attorney Terrance Kinnard objected, saying Michael was originally a party to Kristine's case, so double jeopardy prevents the gag order to extending to Michael again.

Meyer said he wants time to consider the issue and wants to see a written motion from Kinnard, so he upheld the status quo of the gag order until he decides.

Neither Kinnard nor Starbuck commented following the verdict, and Riley Pelton, another one of Michael's attorneys, declined to comment.

The State’s Case

After four days of testimonies and debate, litigators gave their closing statements in a case that the presiding judge said could have taken more than a week to finish.

“The defense told you Natalia is able-bodied,” she said to the jurors. “Frankly she’s not — not even close.”

Dependents are defined as someone who relies on another person for financial support, but there are some qualifications that need to be addressed before someone can be called a dependent.

Natalia, who legally was in her mid-20s throughout the period where she was separated from the rest of the Barnett family, must have had some kind of physical disability, Starbuck claimed.

“You can just look at her and see that she’s clearly got a disability,” she said.

Starbuck said that Natalia was receiving disability payments set up by the Barnetts. Given this, Starbuck argued, Michael himself admitted that Natalia has a disability.

She also argued that both Michael and Kristine had exerted significant control over Natalia’s life prior to leaving her in Westfield, Indiana.

Michael paid for her apartment’s rent and utilities, had an insurance policy on her and signed her up for disability benefits, Starbuck said.

The prosecutor also alleged that Michael “knowingly placed her in a dangerous situation.”

“He does not need to have specific intent to harm (Natalia),” Starbuck said.

She said Michael endangered Natalia by putting her in an apartment with two flights of stairs, which Natalia said during her testimony she was afraid to crawl up. She also said Natalia had no mobility devices during her time on her own or assistance checking up on her in the Lafayette apartment.

“Who would have noticed if she had gotten hurt?” Starbuck said. “This apartment was a danger to Natalia’s life.”

The second and third charges against Michael focused on the bodily harm done to Natalia after she was left alone by the Barnetts.

In her testimony, Natalia said her pain had increased from a seven to a 10 between 2012 and now. The prosecutors alleged that had Natalia been able to access medical services and have surgeries to her hands and back, she might have avoided the increase in pain.

Additionally, Natalia reported falling on several occasions in her clawfoot tub and her difficulty in turning on appliances would have led to an incident if she ever tried using the stove in either of her apartments, Starbuck said.

The state used Michael’s actions after they moved Natalia into the Lafayette apartment to argue that he and his then-wife conspired to neglect Natalia.

The Defense

“Don’t allow your empathy or sympathy for her stature alter your judgment,” defense attorney Terrance Kinnard said.

He questioned whether Natalia was actually disabled during his closing argument, and whether evidence from before 2014 was relevant to the case at all.

Kinnard mentioned the show “Little People Big World,” which focuses on the lives of people with dwarfism, during his argument. He said that many little people would not consider themselves disabled, and the same goes for many others with physical disabilities.

He said that Natalia is able-bodied, and could make independent decisions about her life.

“This case comes down to one question,” he said. “What do you do when your daughter wants nothing to do with you?”

He said when Natalia was in a hospital in 2012, she chose to not return to the Barnetts and instead was sent to a halfway house until she asked them to pick her up again. Indiana State Police Det. Brandon Davenport said in his testimony to the court that it was Kristine who prevented Michael from picking up Natalia in the hospital. Kristine reportedly later asked Michael to pick up Natalia.

Kinnard said that while Natalia does have some mobility issues, those are “just the hand that she was dealt.” He compared her condition to him being too short to play basketball in high school.

He also said that the state exaggerated the extent that Natalia’s condition had on her ability to complete “activities of daily living.”

Desirita Bussell, hired to take care of Natalia in 2012 while she lived alone in Westfield, testified that Natalia had been shown how to do laundry, cook, bathe, feed herself and call for help during her 15 visits to the apartment.

He called Dr. Brad Tinkle, who gave testimony on Natalia’s condition, a “hired gun” and said the doctor had never even met Natalia before giving his testimony.

He also took issue with the timeline of the case and how that lines up with the charges presented.

The actions taken by the Barnetts could only be prosecuted if they happened between July 1, 2014 and Feb. 28, 2016 for the three neglect charges. Evidence could be used for the conspiracy to neglect charge if it happened between July 1, 2014 and April 30, 2016.

Kinnard said that by July 1, 2014, Natalia wasn’t even living in the apartment her parents had given her. Most of the events, including the move to Lafayette itself, happened before that date.

“Even if you find yourselves agreeing that Natalia was neglected, ask yourselves what conduct happened between 2014 and 2016 to verify that,” Kinnard said.

During her chance to rebut some of the claims made during the defense’s closing argument, Starbuck said that actions like Michael’s visit to Indiana in 2014 without even trying to find his daughter reinforce the charges made by the state.

“Natalia has a fourth-grade reading and math level. I wouldn't call that being capable of being independent,” Starbuck said. “Her favorite book to check out at the local library was (written by) Dr. Seuss.”