Texas State

New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About

What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas

Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
More and More Texans Are Using Medical Marijuana

It appears as though more Texans want access to medical marijuana, an issue that not all statewide Republicans agree on. Across the United States, more and more states are approving the use of medical marijuana, while here in Texas, the use of marijuana for medical reasons continues to expand though not as quickly as some would like to see.
You May Check In But Never Check Out? Haunted Hotels in Texas

Haunted seems to be the thing these days. Everyone seems to be loving any, and everything haunted, from haunted houses to haunted cemeteries to haunted hotels. I have heard of most of these hotels on this list and, in fact, have stayed at a few. Although I didn't have a paranormal encounter doesn't mean you haven't, or you might not. Happy hotel hunting everyone!
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places

Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
This Years Hot Dry Weather Has Affected the Deer Hunting in Texas

Being that this year has been an unusually long, hotter, and drier year as compared to previous years. Although I'm not a "wildlife biologist" I do know that it puts a real strain on the survivability of our wildlife mainly our West Texas deer populations. That goes for the carnivores that prey on deer.
Do You Know Who Owns More of Texas Than Anyone Else?

You probably have passed by a huge parcel of land that just goes on as far as the eye can see and wondered who owns it. It's a question that many of us ask. According to a recent report, only a handful of people own most of the land in Texas and around the country.
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois

A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
Jason Voorhees is Chained Deep in a Minnesota Lake

Deep in a water-filled mine pit in Crosby, Minnesota sits a creepy surprise for anyone who is able to dive deep enough to see it. Looking up at you in the dark, deep water is Jason Voorhees from 'Friday the 13th'. But how did he get there?. Jason has been...
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee

Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
