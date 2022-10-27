Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion Tower
There's a new restaurant opening in Dallas and it's claiming its legendary spot in Reunion Tower.Gabriel Tovar/Unsplash. Dallas' most iconic landmark Reunion Tower will soon be home to a new steakhouse, Crown Black. Dallas News reports that this new restaurant is scheduled to open in Spring 2023. Husband and wife team Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Cangeenwalla are bringing their experience and restaurant to the Lone Star state. They have opened restaurants in Las Vegas and Vancouver.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Boasts Five Cities Best for Remote Working
The most popular city for remote working in 2023 can be found right here in North Texas, according to LawnStarter. The online marketplace for lawn maintenance and outdoor home services ranked the top 200 largest U.S. cities for best and worst places for the untethered, work-from-home crowd. Plano earned the top spot on the list of “2023’s Best Cities for Remote Workers.”
Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton
Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
Video Shows the Moment Two Pickups Collide at an Arlington Intersection
This right here is why I always slow down a bit at intersections, even though I have a green light. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen someone blow through a red light like it’s not even there. It was bad enough before the invention of the smartphone, but it’s gotten so much worse in the era of distracted driving.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
Joann Fabric and Crafts brings opens Lewisville store
Joann Fabric and Crafts' new Lewisville location opened Oct. 26. (Courtesy Joann Fabric and Crafts) Joann Fabric and Crafts will host a grand opening weekend celebration for its new Lewisville location Oct. 28-30. The store opened at 715 Hebron Parkway on Oct. 26. Joann Fabric and Crafts provides a wide range of fabrics, plus sewing and arts and crafts supplies. Classes are also offered. 469-293-4945. www.joann.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
dmagazine.com
Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 46
It’s basically been raining in Dallas since 8 a.m., the type of slow and steady downpour that soaks deep into our soil and helps to bust the drought. (By the way, North Texas is now in the weakest drought condition, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. That’s great news.)
North Texas stores celebrate interest in $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Lottery retailers in North Texas are seeing more interest in Powerball with Monday’s jackpot estimated at $1 billion a few hours before the drawing.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
dallasexpress.com
Judge Jenkins Sent $450,000 to Alleged Shell Company
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent over $450,000 in signed checks to a now-defunct shell company, potentially breaking Texas law and providing grounds for disbarment. Ongoing lawsuits related to the estate of deceased celebrity lawyer Brian “Strong Arm” Loncar have revealed that Jenkins, an associate of Loncar’s, sent hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney referral fees to a shell company allegedly used to hide money from Loncar’s wife.
KRLD North Texas Traffic Alert: Oct. 31-Nov. 6
From Dallas to Arlington and Fort Worth to Mesquite, North Texas highways will be impacted by road work this week. Here’s a look at what roads to avoid from Monday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 6.
WFAA
Former Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings says Prop A would make city a top-tier convention destination
DALLAS — If anybody knows the convention business, it’s former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. Rawlings says Dallas has always found itself a level below top-tier convention destinations such as Las Vegas and Chicago because of its convention center and facilities. “There’s been probably 1,000 conventions a year we...
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viral
A real estate agent based in the Southlake suburb of Dallas has been disciplined after a series of threatening texts he sent were published on Twitter and went viral. Jeff Cornett, an agent for Coldwell Banker, sent a series of texts to Tom Powell Jr after disagreeing with him on politics on TikTok.
yolotx.com
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Saturday. The crash happened on northbound Loop 12 at the NW Highway exit at around 3:45 a.m.
Would You Dare Stay In The Murder Room Of The Most Haunted Hotel In Dallas On Halloween?
Look, first of all, the moment I hear 'haunted' anything, I'm out but not everyone is like me. Some people, in fact, many people are thrill-seekers and especially on Halloween love to ghost hunt. That is not my kind of hunting just saying. However, this TikToker feels differently and that is exactly why he chose to stay in the most haunted room of the most haunted hotel in Dallas.
US105
Temple, TX
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
US 105 New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0