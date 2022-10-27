Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
Southern Indiana expected to experience above average precipitation this winter
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released their official weather forecast for December 2022 through February 2023, which predicts Indiana will experience more rain and snow this winter. According to NOAA's forecast, southern Indiana is predicted to see precipitation probabilities 33% to 40% higher than average. Other areas of...
Fascinating Ghost Sightings and Paranormal Activity in Indiana and Kentucky
We asked this question on our show because there are so many stories of haunted places in our area, we wanted to see if our listeners has any good stories to share, and they certainly did. The Log Inn. The Log Inn is the oldest restaurant in Indiana. It's known...
This is Indiana’s Creepiest Urban Legend
When it comes to Indiana urban legends, this one tops the list of the creepiest. With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get you in the spirit than by sharing a creepy story? You have heard of urban legends before, right? No, not the movies, but the scary stories that have been passed down from generation to generation that have garnered a lot of fear throughout the years. Now the thing with urban legends is that they are just that: legends. Maybe these stories are completely made up, or perhaps there is some truth to them.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Illinois DNR gives mountain lion new Indiana home
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has been tracking and observing a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield for several days. They made the decision on Friday to tranquilize the animal and transport it to a sanctuary specializing in the care of large felines.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
Feel Like Hoosier Royalty And Stay the Night at a Medieval-Style Castle in Indiana
Did you know there was a castle located in Indiana? It's true, and you can stay the night!. As someone who grew up in the Tri-State, the only castle I know of that's close to home is Castle High School in Newburgh (shoutout to the Knights my alma mater). But besides the high school, I didn't know Indiana was home to any actual castles, but it turns out I was wrong. There is a castle located in Bowing Green, Indiana, and you can stay the night, get married, or host a medieval dinner there!
Woolly Worms Have Arrived and They’re Predicting Southern Indiana’s 2022-23 Winter Weather
If you love a snowy winter, like me, you have probably been pretty pleased with recent winter 2022 predictions that have been published. All of them say that we are in for a hunker-down kind of winter. But, the Woolly worm has something different to say about what our winter will look and feel like.
wmay.com
Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary
The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
Watch Adorable Cat Wrestle with a Shark at Indiana Shelter
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I’m Frank! I’m your typical 6-month-old kitty–sweet, curious, outgoing, and silly. I was surrendered to the Vanderburgh Humane Society with my four sisters who have all since been adopted!...
fox32chicago.com
Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana man believed to be in 'extreme danger'
GREENFIELD, Ind. - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a man who has been missing since Sunday night and may be in "extreme danger." Jeffrey Stratton, 36, was last seen around 7:35 p.m. in Greenfield, Indiana, which is roughly 25 miles east of Indianapolis, state officials said.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
cbs4indy.com
Showers headed to Indiana Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – A few rain showers will wrap up the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. It won’t bring much heavy rainfall, but it’s at least something to get some moisture across what has been a very dry landscape for Indiana this fall and summer.
Can Sticks, Animals, and Onions Really Predict the Weather in Southern Indiana?
We rely on the groundhog to predict an early spring or more winter every February. After doing some research, I found out that it's not just the groundhogs that have snow-predicting skills. Nature has a lot of different ways to help us prepare us for the different seasons. Woolly Bear...
Did You Know Indiana is the Only State With a Bat Named After it?
The Indiana bat calls the Hoosier state home, but they need our help as they are endangered. Here is how you can help the Indiana bat out. Bats come in all different shapes and sizes and can be found all over the world. Chances are if you've ever taken a stroll through the Halloween section, you've seen some decor based on these spooky little dudes. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually good for the environment since they are nocturnal pollinators?
Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old woman in southern Indiana
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old woman from southern Indiana. The Floyd County Sheriff's Department said Diana Szostecki was last seen Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:15 p.m. in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. Szostecki is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs...
Here’s the best dive bar in Indiana along with every state, according to Yelp
Dive bars, unlike fancier cocktail bars or speakeasies, have a certain inexplicable charm.
foxwilmington.com
A Kangaroo Has Gone Missing in Indiana
A kangaroo is hopping freely in Indiana after going missing from its owner. The marsupial was being kept as a pet in northwestern Indiana when it went missing on the afternoon of Oct. 23, FOX 59 reported. According to FOX 59, the local law enforcement and animal control agencies will...
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
