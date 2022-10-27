ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Daily Student

Southern Indiana expected to experience above average precipitation this winter

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released their official weather forecast for December 2022 through February 2023, which predicts Indiana will experience more rain and snow this winter. According to NOAA's forecast, southern Indiana is predicted to see precipitation probabilities 33% to 40% higher than average. Other areas of...
My 1053 WJLT

This is Indiana’s Creepiest Urban Legend

When it comes to Indiana urban legends, this one tops the list of the creepiest. With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get you in the spirit than by sharing a creepy story? You have heard of urban legends before, right? No, not the movies, but the scary stories that have been passed down from generation to generation that have garnered a lot of fear throughout the years. Now the thing with urban legends is that they are just that: legends. Maybe these stories are completely made up, or perhaps there is some truth to them.
KISS 106

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
WANE 15

Illinois DNR gives mountain lion new Indiana home

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has been tracking and observing a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield for several days. They made the decision on Friday to tranquilize the animal and transport it to a sanctuary specializing in the care of large felines.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
My 1053 WJLT

Feel Like Hoosier Royalty And Stay the Night at a Medieval-Style Castle in Indiana

Did you know there was a castle located in Indiana? It's true, and you can stay the night!. As someone who grew up in the Tri-State, the only castle I know of that's close to home is Castle High School in Newburgh (shoutout to the Knights my alma mater). But besides the high school, I didn't know Indiana was home to any actual castles, but it turns out I was wrong. There is a castle located in Bowing Green, Indiana, and you can stay the night, get married, or host a medieval dinner there!
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Showers headed to Indiana Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – A few rain showers will wrap up the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. It won’t bring much heavy rainfall, but it’s at least something to get some moisture across what has been a very dry landscape for Indiana this fall and summer.
My 1053 WJLT

Did You Know Indiana is the Only State With a Bat Named After it?

The Indiana bat calls the Hoosier state home, but they need our help as they are endangered. Here is how you can help the Indiana bat out. Bats come in all different shapes and sizes and can be found all over the world. Chances are if you've ever taken a stroll through the Halloween section, you've seen some decor based on these spooky little dudes. Our winged friends may be well known in horror movies and Halloween decor (and for that one incident with Ozzy Osbourne IYKYK), but did you know bats are actually good for the environment since they are nocturnal pollinators?
foxwilmington.com

A Kangaroo Has Gone Missing in Indiana

A kangaroo is hopping freely in Indiana after going missing from its owner. The marsupial was being kept as a pet in northwestern Indiana when it went missing on the afternoon of Oct. 23, FOX 59 reported. According to FOX 59, the local law enforcement and animal control agencies will...
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

