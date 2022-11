Framber Valdez on Saturday night did what's he done all season - dominated on the mound with filthy pitching. But it seems some paranoid Phillies fans on Twitter were paying close attention to Valdez's normal mannerisms and tendencies when he's pitching - sweating like crazy, rubbing his wrist, massaging the ball, etc. And thus internet rumors started that he must be using a foreign substance.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO