Bears Trade All-Pro Linebacker Roquan Smith: Report
The Chicago Bears have reportedly traded All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of Tuesday (November 1) NFL trade deadline, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The Bears will reportedly receive a 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks in return for Smith. The reported trade comes two...
Christian McCaffrey Makes NFL History In 49ers' Win
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey made NFL history during his second game with the team. McCaffrey became the first player throw, rush, and receive the football for touchdowns during the Niners' 31-14 victory against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday (October 30). "That's awesome," McCaffrey...
MNF Browns Beat Bengals; MLB WS Game 3 PPD Until Tuesday;NBA Nets Win
In NFL Monday Night Football, the Cleveland Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 32-13. Nick Chubb rushed for 2 touchdowns for the Browns. Game 3 of the World Series was postponed because of rain. It will be played Tuesday night in Philadelphia. The Astros and Phillies are tied 1-1 in the Best of 7 Series.
