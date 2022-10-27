ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

Shapovalov edges Evans for semi-final berth at Vienna

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open by defeating Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday evening. Shapovalov, ranked No 19, will play Croat Borna Coric next. The Canadian recently topped Coric in the Tokyo quarter-finals, 6-4, 6-3, but Coric owns the lifetime edge between the pair, 2-1.
tennismajors.com

Clutch Borna Coric deals Hurkacz’s Turin chances a blow in Vienna

Croat Borna Coric edged out Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) to reach the semi-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Daniel Evans and Canadian Denis Shapovalov next.
tennismajors.com

Dimitrov edges Giron in three to reach Vienna semis

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov edged out American Marcos Giron 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to move into the last four of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday afternoon. Delightful Dimi 😍@GrigorDimitrov is through to the semi-finals with a 6-3 4-6 6-4 win over Giron!#ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/PYYCVbljUT. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV)...
tennismajors.com

ATP Rankings: Medvedev back in top 3; Auger-Aliassime back to career-high

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is back in the world’s top 3 after winning his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Sunday. The 26-year-old moves up one spot and remains behind only Carlos Alcaraz at No 1 and Rafael Nadal at No 2 in the ATP rankings for the week of October 31st.
tennismajors.com

Three in a row as Auger-Aliassime wins Basel title

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, won the Swiss Indoors final by beating Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Sunday. It is his third consecutive title following his wins at the Firenze Open and then the European Open. What’s more, he managed it...
tennismajors.com

Medvedev reaches Vienna final and moves closer to sealing Turin berth

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, moved into the final of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna with a straight sets win over former world No 3 Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday afternoon. Medvedev needed an hour and 25 minutes to beat Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle in a match in which he did not face a single break point on his serve.
tennismajors.com

Bautista Agut stops Wawrinka’s run in Basel to reach the semis

Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, moved into the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors by defeating Swiss Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 7-6 (5) at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Friday evening. Bautista Agut, ranked No 22, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune and...
tennismajors.com

Auger-Aliassime extends win streak to 12 with upset over world No 1 Alcaraz

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, continued his late season surge on the ATP Tour with an upset win over world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz to move into the final of the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime dominated the match – winning in straight sets 6-3,...
tennismajors.com

Year-end No 1 still not in Alcaraz’s hands after Basel defeat

Beyond the title itself, this year’s Rolex Paris Masters will have, as in most other years, two other high stakes: the distribution of the last qualifying spots for the year-end finals, and the place of world No 1 at the end of the season. When it comes to the...
tennismajors.com

European No. 1 of the U14s, Kovackova wins the Masters… of the U16s

The Tennis Europe Masters crowned on Friday the Norwegian Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (boys U16), Czech Alena Kovackova (girls U16), Germany Diego Dedura-Palomero (boys U14) and the Russian Ksenia Efremova (girls U14), on the courts of the Monte-Carlo Country Club. A true summit of European tennis for the under-16s and under-14s,...
tennismajors.com

Field set for NextGen ATP Finals in Milan

While the battle for the last three berths at the ATP Finals in Turin wages on in Basel, Vienna and Paris over the next 10 days, the field for the NextGen ATP Finals in Milan has been set. On Thursday, Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker qualified as the eighth player for the...
tennismajors.com

October 30, 1996: The day Cedric Pioline showed the Paris public the finger, 26 years before being named tournament director

What happened exactly on that day? Pioline’s finger. On this day, October 30, 1996, Cedric Pioline was defeated by Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the second round of the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 (6-4, 3-6, 6-4). Exasperated by a particularly agitated public, who had also made Boris Becker lose his temper earlier on, the Frenchman gave the finger to the crowd as he was leaving the court – although he would later explain that it was only meant for a few noisy individuals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy