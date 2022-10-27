Read full article on original website
Shapovalov edges Evans for semi-final berth at Vienna
Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the semi-finals of the Vienna Open by defeating Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-3 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday evening. Shapovalov, ranked No 19, will play Croat Borna Coric next. The Canadian recently topped Coric in the Tokyo quarter-finals, 6-4, 6-3, but Coric owns the lifetime edge between the pair, 2-1.
Back to business: Medvedev dedicates Vienna trophy to his wife after comeback win over Shapovalov
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, won the Vienna Open trophy by defeating Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle on Sunday. And he dedicated the win to his wife Dasha, who recently gave birth to the couple’s first child – a little girl. “I...
Clutch Borna Coric deals Hurkacz’s Turin chances a blow in Vienna
Croat Borna Coric edged out Pole Hubert Hurkacz, the No 5 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5) to reach the semi-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday evening. Coric, ranked No 27, will face the winner of the match between Daniel Evans and Canadian Denis Shapovalov next.
Dimitrov edges Giron in three to reach Vienna semis
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov edged out American Marcos Giron 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to move into the last four of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday afternoon. Delightful Dimi 😍@GrigorDimitrov is through to the semi-finals with a 6-3 4-6 6-4 win over Giron!#ErsteBankOpen pic.twitter.com/PYYCVbljUT. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV)...
ATP Rankings: Medvedev back in top 3; Auger-Aliassime back to career-high
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev is back in the world’s top 3 after winning his second title of the season at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Sunday. The 26-year-old moves up one spot and remains behind only Carlos Alcaraz at No 1 and Rafael Nadal at No 2 in the ATP rankings for the week of October 31st.
Three in a row as Auger-Aliassime wins Basel title
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, won the Swiss Indoors final by beating Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 7-5 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel on Sunday. It is his third consecutive title following his wins at the Firenze Open and then the European Open. What’s more, he managed it...
VIDEO: Auger-Aliassime is the giant of the indoor season with three consecutive titles
Felix Auger-Aliassime has won the tournaments in Florence, Antwerp and Basel in the last three weeks. He is undefeated in 13 matches.
Medvedev reaches Vienna final and moves closer to sealing Turin berth
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, moved into the final of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna with a straight sets win over former world No 3 Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday afternoon. Medvedev needed an hour and 25 minutes to beat Dimitrov 6-4, 6-2 at the Wiener Stadthalle in a match in which he did not face a single break point on his serve.
Bautista Agut stops Wawrinka’s run in Basel to reach the semis
Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 6 seed, moved into the semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors by defeating Swiss Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 7-6 (5) at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basle on Friday evening. Bautista Agut, ranked No 22, will play the winner of the match between Dane Holger Rune and...
“This level… I have been looking for it for a long, long time” – confident Medvedev dispatches Sinner in Vienna
Russian Daniil Medvedev, the top seed, beat Italian Jannik Sinner, the No 6 seed, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the Vienna Open at the Wiener Stadthalle on Friday. Medvedev, ranked No 4, will play Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov next. It was a convincing performance from Medvedev, who struck seven...
Auger-Aliassime extends win streak to 12 with upset over world No 1 Alcaraz
Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No 3 seed, continued his late season surge on the ATP Tour with an upset win over world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz to move into the final of the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime dominated the match – winning in straight sets 6-3,...
Rune wins ninth match in a row to set up Auger-Aliassime clash in Basel and break into top 20
Danish teen Holger Rune reached his third consecutive final on the ATP Tour, upsetting Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the championship match at the Swiss Indoors on Saturday. Rune overcame a 6-2 deficit in the second set tiebreak and won six points in a row to beat Bautista...
Serbia Open moves to Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2023 as Djokovic family prepares for ATP 500 license
The Serbia Open, an ATP 250 series event, will move from Belgrade to Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina) for a one-year period in 2023 as the tournament organizers, the Djokovic family, plan to undertake necessary measures to apply for an ATP 500 series license. The news was confirmed by noted...
Year-end No 1 still not in Alcaraz’s hands after Basel defeat
Beyond the title itself, this year’s Rolex Paris Masters will have, as in most other years, two other high stakes: the distribution of the last qualifying spots for the year-end finals, and the place of world No 1 at the end of the season. When it comes to the...
European No. 1 of the U14s, Kovackova wins the Masters… of the U16s
The Tennis Europe Masters crowned on Friday the Norwegian Nicolai Budkov Kjaer (boys U16), Czech Alena Kovackova (girls U16), Germany Diego Dedura-Palomero (boys U14) and the Russian Ksenia Efremova (girls U14), on the courts of the Monte-Carlo Country Club. A true summit of European tennis for the under-16s and under-14s,...
Field set for NextGen ATP Finals in Milan
While the battle for the last three berths at the ATP Finals in Turin wages on in Basel, Vienna and Paris over the next 10 days, the field for the NextGen ATP Finals in Milan has been set. On Thursday, Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker qualified as the eighth player for the...
Djokovic: I had “a bit of luck” on Federer’s second match point at Wimbledon 2019
Invited by Marion Bartoli to comment on his 21 Grand Slam titles on the French radio station RMC, Novak Djokovic made a big admission about his win at Wimbledon in 2019. He said he had “a bit of luck” on one of two Roger Federer’s match points at 8-7 in the fifth set.
‘The players complained – so they’ve speeded the courts up!’ Djokovic on changing Paris-Bercy conditions
It’s rare that every single tennis player will be content with the conditions they’re presented with. Often, they’re not happy about the apparent speed of the court; last year Paris-Bercy garnered several complaints, and this year the Laver Cup, Astana and Basel have all been the subject of plenty of moaning.
October 30, 1996: The day Cedric Pioline showed the Paris public the finger, 26 years before being named tournament director
What happened exactly on that day? Pioline’s finger. On this day, October 30, 1996, Cedric Pioline was defeated by Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the second round of the Paris-Bercy Masters 1000 (6-4, 3-6, 6-4). Exasperated by a particularly agitated public, who had also made Boris Becker lose his temper earlier on, the Frenchman gave the finger to the crowd as he was leaving the court – although he would later explain that it was only meant for a few noisy individuals.
