A presidential historian says he believes Trump was 'enjoying the violence' during the January 6 Capitol riot: 'He thought that was a way of staying in office'
A presidential historian said that Trump was "enjoying the violence" during the Jan. 6 riot. Michael Beschloss slammed the former president for being "hands-off" during the attack. New footage revealed that congressional leaders were calling around for help to restore order. A presidential historian said former President Donald Trump was...
Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report
Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
Washington Examiner
Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment
It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Washington Examiner
Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires
House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
Ousted Twitter top lawyer made calls to ban Trump, censor Hunter Biden laptop story
Twitter’s newly ousted top lawyer, Vijaya Gadde, made the calls to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform and to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. Gadde lost her job, alongside CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, during Thursday’s Freebird Massacre after billionaire Elon Musk took ownership of the social media giant.
AOL Corp
CNN contributor calls Dem strategist 'an absolute jerk' after accusations of reading GOP talking points
Republican pundit and CNN contributor Scott Jennings got into it with former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina during Wednesday’s CNN Tonight, while discussing gains the GOP has made among Latino voters ahead of the midterm elections. “According to some polling, [Blake] Masters is close to [Mark] Kelly,” Jennings said,...
AOL Corp
Paul Pelosi secretly called 911 while in front of the intruder and spoke in 'code' to dispatcher to convey what was happening: 'Why are you here? What are you going to do to me?'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked by an intruder at their San Francisco home Friday. Police said Paul Pelosi was somehow able to make a 911 call during the incident. The 911 dispatcher knew something was wrong based on what she could overhear and alerted police. The San Francisco...
Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Top Republican blocks Biden’s ‘China House’
Sen. James Risch’s spokesperson says the plan ‘appears to be a bureaucratic power grab.’
Click2Houston.com
On ‘The View,’ Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.
President Biden says the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains 'right to privacy'
President Biden said during a Tuesday speech that the Constitution's Ninth Amendment contains a "right to privacy." Biden made the comment during a speech at the "Restore Roe" rally sponsored by the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C. "There's a thing called the Ninth Amendment that says there's a right...
New video shows Pelosi and Schumer talking with Army official on January 6
New video from the January 6 insurrection shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) discussing security at the Capitol ahead of the vote to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal
Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. “Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
Judicial Watch sues Biden admin over John Kerry's travel costs, calendar, staffer info
Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration last month, alleging that it has failed to comply with federal law and disclose information about John Kerry's office.
Trump Responds to Jan. 6 Subpoena With Deranged, 14-Page Letter
Former President Donald Trump wasn’t happy with the conclusion of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, when the congregational committee voted to subpoena him for testimony, with Sen. Liz Cheney (R-WY) declaring him the “central cause” of the Capitol riot. Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to rant about the subpoena and point the finger at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)—and then went one step further by lashing out in a 14-page letter to Jan. 6 Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS). The ranty letter starts off with a sentence in all caps that reads: “THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!” Rambling about election fraud, Black Lives Matter, antifa, his two impeachments, the Russia investigation and more, Trump touches on a host of topics—but never says whether he’ll comply with documentation and testimony requests when the committee issues the subpoena. Trump is reportedly fine with testifying if he can do it live, but a Trump adviser told The Daily Beast on Thursday evening that “he should not.” The subpoena is expected to be sent out next week, and the deadline for him to comply is expected to be soon after Nov. 8 Election Day, according to Rolling Stone.
AOL Corp
White House vows action if Russia targets U.S. satellites like SpaceX
The White House said on Thursday that any attack on U.S. infrastructure will be met in “an appropriate way” after a Russian official threatened that any commercial satellites would be seen as legitimate targets if used to help Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that...
Opinion: Democrats just can't seal the deal with young Americans
Democrats have sensed that younger voters might stay home in November and have turned to "Dark Brandon" for help in times of trouble, writes Kristen Soltis Anderson.
Attorneys for man accused of attempting to murder Justice Kavanaugh have no concerns about his competency
Attorneys for the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told a federal judge Wednesday they have no concerns about their client's competency.
