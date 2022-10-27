ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Business Insider

A presidential historian says he believes Trump was 'enjoying the violence' during the January 6 Capitol riot: 'He thought that was a way of staying in office'

A presidential historian said that Trump was "enjoying the violence" during the Jan. 6 riot. Michael Beschloss slammed the former president for being "hands-off" during the attack. New footage revealed that congressional leaders were calling around for help to restore order. A presidential historian said former President Donald Trump was...
MARYLAND STATE
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Suddenly, Democrats aren’t concerned about the 25th Amendment

It might be hard to believe given the Biden presidency, but at one time, Democrats were allegedly significantly concerned about the mental health of the president of the United States. During Donald Trump’s time at the White House, Democrats claimed he was unstable and a threat to national security. Allegedly, his irrational behavior and incoherent ramblings were proof he couldn’t perform his presidential duties. Rumors began that Democrats would try to use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans 'cheering' for Adam Schiff to succeed Pelosi if she retires

House Republicans are hoping House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) will run for a leadership position amid speculation he is vying to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as the chamber's top Democrat if she opts to retire following the midterm elections, with GOP lawmakers arguing that the high-profile Democrat would be easier to villainize in attack ads than other possible contenders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

Paul Pelosi secretly called 911 while in front of the intruder and spoke in 'code' to dispatcher to convey what was happening: 'Why are you here? What are you going to do to me?'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked by an intruder at their San Francisco home Friday. Police said Paul Pelosi was somehow able to make a 911 call during the incident. The 911 dispatcher knew something was wrong based on what she could overhear and alerted police. The San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OK! Magazine

Jill Biden Is 'Running The Show' Of President Joe Biden's Administration, Political Insiders Reveal

Who run the world? First Lady Jill Biden, according to some Washington insiders. Despite her husband, Joe Biden, holding the title of President of the United States, it seems FLOTUS may actually be the one presiding over the Oval Office, allegedly playing “puppet master” when it comes to her spouse’s administration. ​​“Jill’s always been totally protective of Joe since the earliest days of his presidency helping to vet White House staffers before they’re hired and lending advice and counsel when it’s needed,” an insider close with the First Family told Radar earlier this week.As the President, who is set to...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump Responds to Jan. 6 Subpoena With Deranged, 14-Page Letter

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t happy with the conclusion of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, when the congregational committee voted to subpoena him for testimony, with Sen. Liz Cheney (R-WY) declaring him the “central cause” of the Capitol riot. Trump took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to rant about the subpoena and point the finger at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)—and then went one step further by lashing out in a 14-page letter to Jan. 6 Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS). The ranty letter starts off with a sentence in all caps that reads: “THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLEN!” Rambling about election fraud, Black Lives Matter, antifa, his two impeachments, the Russia investigation and more, Trump touches on a host of topics—but never says whether he’ll comply with documentation and testimony requests when the committee issues the subpoena. Trump is reportedly fine with testifying if he can do it live, but a Trump adviser told The Daily Beast on Thursday evening that “he should not.” The subpoena is expected to be sent out next week, and the deadline for him to comply is expected to be soon after Nov. 8 Election Day, according to Rolling Stone.
AOL Corp

White House vows action if Russia targets U.S. satellites like SpaceX

The White House said on Thursday that any attack on U.S. infrastructure will be met in “an appropriate way” after a Russian official threatened that any commercial satellites would be seen as legitimate targets if used to help Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that...

