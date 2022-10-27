ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashmere, WA

kpq.com

Wenatchee City Council Approves Purchase For Second RV Park For Homeless

The City of Wenatchee is moving forward to purchase land which has already been cleared out and groomed by construction workers to be an RV park for homeless people. The City Council has approved formal negotiations with the property owner to purchase the land, which was previously occupied by a trucking company.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Follow the Campaign Money for Chelan County Elections

Big money played a huge part in Chelan County’s midterm election, with the commissioner election accruing over $100k and the sheriff election gaining nearly $150k. Two of the top campaign fundraisers are Chelan County Commissioner candidate Anne Hessburg, who raised $81,164, and current Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, who raised up to $88,507.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Saddlerock Hiking Trail Officially Reopened Friday

Saddle Rock's hiking trail officially reopened on Friday, with the City of Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz cutting the ribbon. Saddle Rock was closed off to the public since July 18, while crews worked on a months-long remediation project, cleaning up contaminated soil during the trail’s mining era. Saddle Rock...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee’s Unemployment Rate Dives Down in September Labor Report

Wenatchee’s September labor report shows that the regional unemployment rate dropped down to 3.3 percent. The unemployment rate had a brief rise in August, which was measured at 4.4 percent. The number of unemployed residents fell by 578 people, or -20.2 percent since last year. However the local labor...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Port Authority Weighs Future Of Little Used Mansfield Airport

The future of the Mansfield Airport in Douglas County is in question because of its poor condition, lack of funding and limited traffic. Chelan Douglas Port Authority Commissioners discussed the possibility of closing the airport Tuesday. The Port owns the airport, which only had five landings in September. Port CEO...
MANSFIELD, WA
kpq.com

Drag Queen Storytime Draws Hundreds Despite Initial Community Backlash

Hundreds of people came to support YWCA’s storytime event, which had local drag queen, Connie Hung, come read elementary school books to children Saturday. The event was originally going to be at Pybus Public Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. However, Pybus Public Market General Manager Travis Hornby released a statement detailing the calls, emails, and messages they received, attacking them for being venue space for the event.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Drag Queen Storytime Event No Longer Held at Pybus Public Market

Update: October 28, 2022 at 5:02 p.m. General Manager of Pybus Public Market Travis Hornby released a statement addressing the Drag Queen Storytime debacle Friday evening. Hornby said YWCA NCW contacted Pybus for what is described as a “day table” for this event which was approved, however Pybus was not a sponsor of the event.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Moving Annual Halloween Event Outside Convention Center

The Wenatchee Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Halloween event for families and kids returns for Monday’s All Hallows Eve with a slight twist. This year, the event is being dubbed as “Halloween On the Plaza,” and instead of being held inside the Wenatchee Convention Center, it will take place outside the facility.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?

Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Mobile Home Fire in Moses Lake Leaves One Tenant Dead

A tenant trapped in a mobile home fire in Moses Lake passed away Sunday morning. Around 8 a.m., Grant County Fire District 5 responded to a structure fire at the Harvest Manor and Mobile Home park on the 4800 block of Airway Drive in Moses Lake. A double-wide home was...
MOSES LAKE, WA
kpq.com

Man Freed For Time Served In Chelan County Felony Voyeurism Case

An army sergeant charged with two felony voyeurism counts in Chelan County is free after being given credit for time served Friday. Steven Jacob Olsen, 32, went to jail the same day he pleaded guilty in early August and served about two-and-a-half months of a four-month term. Olsen was accused...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Crash on SR 28 near Quincy takes out power pole darkening, hundreds of homes

QUINCY - About 933 Grant PUD customers are without power after a utility pole was taken out by a pickup truck Friday evening. Troopers say the husband and wife were going east on SR 28 when they suddenly took a very wide right onto White Trail Road just west of Quincy. The driver reportedly failed to navigate the turn and crashed into a power pole in front of some apple orchards. The crash severed the power pole, sending wires to the ground.
QUINCY, WA
98.3 The KEY

First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!

I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
WASHINGTON STATE

