Wenatchee City Council Approves Purchase For Second RV Park For Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is moving forward to purchase land which has already been cleared out and groomed by construction workers to be an RV park for homeless people. The City Council has approved formal negotiations with the property owner to purchase the land, which was previously occupied by a trucking company.
Follow the Campaign Money for Chelan County Elections
Big money played a huge part in Chelan County’s midterm election, with the commissioner election accruing over $100k and the sheriff election gaining nearly $150k. Two of the top campaign fundraisers are Chelan County Commissioner candidate Anne Hessburg, who raised $81,164, and current Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, who raised up to $88,507.
Saddlerock Hiking Trail Officially Reopened Friday
Saddle Rock's hiking trail officially reopened on Friday, with the City of Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz cutting the ribbon. Saddle Rock was closed off to the public since July 18, while crews worked on a months-long remediation project, cleaning up contaminated soil during the trail’s mining era. Saddle Rock...
Wenatchee’s Unemployment Rate Dives Down in September Labor Report
Wenatchee’s September labor report shows that the regional unemployment rate dropped down to 3.3 percent. The unemployment rate had a brief rise in August, which was measured at 4.4 percent. The number of unemployed residents fell by 578 people, or -20.2 percent since last year. However the local labor...
Port Authority Weighs Future Of Little Used Mansfield Airport
The future of the Mansfield Airport in Douglas County is in question because of its poor condition, lack of funding and limited traffic. Chelan Douglas Port Authority Commissioners discussed the possibility of closing the airport Tuesday. The Port owns the airport, which only had five landings in September. Port CEO...
Recap: 5 takeaways from the 8th Congressional District debate
The candidates for the 8th Congressional District spent much of a debate in Ellensburg on Friday evening painting each other as too extreme and partisan for one of the few purple districts left in the U.S. Many see the race in the district, which includes Chelan and Kittitas counties east...
Drag Queen Storytime Draws Hundreds Despite Initial Community Backlash
Hundreds of people came to support YWCA’s storytime event, which had local drag queen, Connie Hung, come read elementary school books to children Saturday. The event was originally going to be at Pybus Public Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. However, Pybus Public Market General Manager Travis Hornby released a statement detailing the calls, emails, and messages they received, attacking them for being venue space for the event.
Drag Queen Storytime Event No Longer Held at Pybus Public Market
Update: October 28, 2022 at 5:02 p.m. General Manager of Pybus Public Market Travis Hornby released a statement addressing the Drag Queen Storytime debacle Friday evening. Hornby said YWCA NCW contacted Pybus for what is described as a “day table” for this event which was approved, however Pybus was not a sponsor of the event.
City of Wenatchee Moving Annual Halloween Event Outside Convention Center
The Wenatchee Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Halloween event for families and kids returns for Monday’s All Hallows Eve with a slight twist. This year, the event is being dubbed as “Halloween On the Plaza,” and instead of being held inside the Wenatchee Convention Center, it will take place outside the facility.
Public outcry prompts Wenatchee venue to bar Drag Queen Story Hour event from premises
Pybus Public Market was going to be the original site for an event known as a Drag Queen Story Hour, but that's no longer happening after an overwhelming amount of people expressing contempt for the event prompted the venue's governing board to cancel the occasion. A Drag Queen Story Hour...
When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?
Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
Mobile Home Fire in Moses Lake Leaves One Tenant Dead
A tenant trapped in a mobile home fire in Moses Lake passed away Sunday morning. Around 8 a.m., Grant County Fire District 5 responded to a structure fire at the Harvest Manor and Mobile Home park on the 4800 block of Airway Drive in Moses Lake. A double-wide home was...
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
Dori: Legendary rocker, hunter Ted Nugent weighs in on Leavenworth bear attack
The phone has barely stopped ringing for local wildlife expert Tom Nelson since he blamed “woke politics” for a Leavenworth park bear attack that sent one woman to the hospital last weekend. Now, fresh off several network TV news appearances for his outspoken comments, Nelson – who hosts...
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
Man Freed For Time Served In Chelan County Felony Voyeurism Case
An army sergeant charged with two felony voyeurism counts in Chelan County is free after being given credit for time served Friday. Steven Jacob Olsen, 32, went to jail the same day he pleaded guilty in early August and served about two-and-a-half months of a four-month term. Olsen was accused...
Private pilot describes ‘aircraft carrier-sized’ object under 1,000 feet
Witness object image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) Reports of giant UFOs the size of football fields or aircraft carriers have been a steady stream over the past few decades, according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
Crash on SR 28 near Quincy takes out power pole darkening, hundreds of homes
QUINCY - About 933 Grant PUD customers are without power after a utility pole was taken out by a pickup truck Friday evening. Troopers say the husband and wife were going east on SR 28 when they suddenly took a very wide right onto White Trail Road just west of Quincy. The driver reportedly failed to navigate the turn and crashed into a power pole in front of some apple orchards. The crash severed the power pole, sending wires to the ground.
First Snow Hits Washington This Weekend, Get Ready!
I hope you are ready because the first snow of the season is here! If you're not ready for winter yet, you better read on because it is about to smack you in the FACE!. Well, it is tonight and no I am not kidding. The forecast for the Cascade Mountain range is snow tonight (Friday October 21, 2022) with up to 10 inches possible in places. Snow between 3-6 inches is expected all along the mountain range not just at the peaks. Then on Sunday there is a 20% chance of snow and some more expected on Monday. Which mountain passes in Washington State are expecting the most snow this weekend?
NWS: Up to 17 inches of snow expected on mountain passes and all areas above 4,000 feet through Wednesday
The mountains are apparently skipping fall and going right to winter this season with up to 17 inches of snow expected Tuesday through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office out of Seattle. On Tuesday, meteorologists with the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascade...
