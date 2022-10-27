ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wpgh53.com

Riverhounds' season ends at Louisville City FC in shootout

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC saw its season come to a close after falling on penalty kicks top-seeded Louisville City FC, 5-4, after playing to a 2-2 draw in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Semifinals tonight at Lynn Family Stadium. Russell Cicerone scored twice in regulation time to...
PITTSBURGH, PA

