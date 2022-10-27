Read full article on original website
Mankato businesses tagged with graffiti
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city sculpture that was vandalized last weekend adds to the half a dozen sculptures that have been damaged in the 2022 tour. “Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of it and you know really just create awareness that you know, we want to keep our community looking at its best and you know not have things like this happen that detour from the positive things that are happening and the growth that we’re seeing in our community,” says Jessica Beyer, CEO of Greater Mankato Growth.
North Mankato Police reminds public about Halloween safety
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With all the Trick or treaters out tonight for Halloween, authorities are reminding community members of some safety tips. North Mankato police chief says drivers should slow down and be alert in residential neighborhoods. With kids excited for Halloween, make sure to allow yourself more time...
Hundreds come out to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Mankato
Talks of the Mankato Family YMCA expanding and adding a second location have been in the works since 2017. Kiwanis Holiday Lights is celebrating 10 years in the community, and the Mankato Brewery is helping them spread the word. Trendy Countertops: what is Southern Minnesota attracted to?. Updated: Oct. 28,...
West's Krusemark, SJA's Zellmann inducted into MSHSCA Hall of Fame
When it comes to sweaters, there’s never a bad time to wear them, no matter what the season is. When the weather is still mild, a person can wear a sweater vest. However, as it gets cooler, it’s best to layer it over a button-front shirt, a long-sleeve tee, or a dress. For more on some of the latest sweater trends Kelsey and Lisa, sat down in-studio with Kristen Fox, the owner of Pippi Lane Boutique in Waseca.
Halloween: the local history behind the holiday
New garbage, recycling schedule starts Nov. 1
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s residential garbage and recycling pick-up schedule changes will go into effect tomorrow. Collection is now shifting to a four-day pick-up, Tuesday through Friday, beginning at 4 a.m. There will be two pick-ups for garbage this week as a result of the change in schedule.
Drought causes quick harvest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -October is coming to an end, and the window for farmers to finish up their harvest is quickly closing. Harvest reports released Monday point to farmers across the Midwest being significantly ahead of schedule, and farm experts believe that the year-long drought that has plagued the country may be a driving reason for a quick harvest.
West dominates Chaska in section semifinals
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West football team played host to Chaska in the Section 2AAAAA semifinals Saturday. Scarlets host Chanhassen on Friday with a ticket to this year’s state tournament on the line.
Trick or treaters head out in droves for Halloween
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A perfect evening for candy and costumes as families flocked to Trunk or Treat at the North Mankato Taylor Library. “We just love it,” Wade Hoffman said. “25 still dressing up,” Mirza Dominguez said. “Now with a plus one.”. “We are just having...
Test drive: How to pick the best set of wheels
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In the market for a new vehicle? Going to a dealership and actually going through the whole process can be so daunting. There likely aren’t many things people dread more than dealing with a car salesman. Well, times they are a-changing. Things don’t work quite...
Public Safety seeks suspects in connection with damaged sculpture
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for help in identifying suspects accused of damaging with a sculpture this weekend downtown. The sculpture, better known as “Endeavor” was located on hickory street. It is valued at $15,000 according to city officials. The damage was done just...
St. Clair/Loyola cruises past Blooming Prairie
ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Clair/Loyola football team hit the field against Blooming Prairie in the Section 2AA semifinals Saturday. St. Clair/Loyola wins 42-14. Spartans play Blue Earth Area for the Section 2AA Championship Friday at JWP High School.
Fairmont wins battle of the Cards advancing to Section 3AAA title game
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Fairmont football team hosted Luverne in the Section 3AAA semifinals Saturday. Fairmont wins by a final of 35-0. Cardinals play Waseca for the Section 3AAA Title game on Friday.
BEA rolls to win over Maple River
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -The Blue Earth Area football team hosted Maple River in the Section 2AA semifinals Saturday. BEA wins big 38-6 over Maple River. Blue Earth Area plays St. Clair/Loyola for the championship Friday night at JWP High School.
